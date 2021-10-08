Log in
    RVI   US76133Q1022

RETAIL VALUE INC.

(RVI)
  Report
Retail Value Inc. : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

10/08/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
October 8, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) announced today that it intends to release its third quarter earnings on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the market close.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds three assets in the continental U.S. and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 170 M - -
Net income 2020 -93,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,15x
Yield 2020 7,80%
Capitalization 582 M 582 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,57x
EV / Sales 2020 3,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Technical analysis trends RETAIL VALUE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,56 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,60%
Managers and Directors
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christa A. Vesy CFO, Treasurer, Director, CAO & Executive VP
Scott D. Roulston Chairman
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Technology
Eric C. Cotton Compliance Officer & Deputy General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RETAIL VALUE INC.85.34%582
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC57.14%44 039
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.81%17 699
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION44.10%13 367
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION53.41%11 842
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.85%10 067