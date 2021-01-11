Log in
RETAIL VALUE INC.

Retail Value Inc. : Announces the Results of Dividend Election

01/11/2021 | 04:07pm EST
On January 11, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) announced that its common stock dividend of $1.16 per share payable on January 12, 2021 will be paid with approximately $2.1 million in cash and approximately 1,255,000 common shares after giving effect to the Puerto Rico withholding tax of 10% which is applicable to the full $1.16 per share distribution.

  • Holders of approximately 1.9 million shares elected to receive the distribution in 100% RVI common shares and, after giving effect to the Puerto Rico withholding tax of 10% on the full $1.16 per share distribution, will receive $1.044 per share in RVI common shares.
  • Holders of approximately 17.9 million shares elected to receive the distribution in 100% cash and, after giving effect to the Puerto Rico withholding tax of 10% on the full $1.16 per share distribution, will receive $0.115663 per share in cash (11.1%) and $0.928337 per share in RVI common shares (88.9%).

The value of the distribution paid in common shares is based upon the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s Common shares on December 31, 2020 and January 4 and January 5, 2021, or $14.8492 per share. All fractional shares will be paid in cash.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 170 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 312 M 312 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart RETAIL VALUE INC.
Duration : Period :
Retail Value Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETAIL VALUE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,25 $
Last Close Price 15,71 $
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Roulston Chairman
Christa A. Vesy CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Technology
Gary Neil Boston Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETAIL VALUE INC.5.65%312
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC1.42%28 380
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.99%18 964
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST4.63%11 090
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-0.22%7 697
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-2.03%6 965
