RETAIL VALUE INC.

(RVI)
Retail Value Inc. : Announces Sale of Marketplace of Brown Deer

04/09/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
On April 9, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) closed on the sale of Marketplace of Brown Deer (Brown Deer, WI) for $10.3 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.

Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 10 properties located in the continental U.S. and 11 properties in Puerto Rico.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.


All news about RETAIL VALUE INC.
04:35pRETAIL VALUE  : Sells Marketplace of Brown Deer for $10.3 Million
MT
04:25pRETAIL VALUE INC.  : Announces Sale of Marketplace of Brown Deer
BU
04/06Retail Value's Price Target From Morgan Stanley Raised to $22 From $17.50, Ov..
MT
03/10RETAIL VALUE  : Posts Lower Q4 Operating FFO, Revenue
MT
03/10RETAIL VALUE  : 4Q20 RVI Quarterly Financial Supplement
PU
03/10RETAIL VALUE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
03/10RETAIL VALUE INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 74,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 424 M 424 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,3%
Technical analysis trends RETAIL VALUE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,50 $
Last Close Price 20,13 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,29%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christa A. Vesy CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Scott D. Roulston Chairman
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Technology
Eric C. Cotton Compliance Officer & Deputy General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETAIL VALUE INC.35.37%424
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC34.06%37 522
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.14%18 895
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST0.93%10 674
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION27.26%9 827
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION29.25%8 417
