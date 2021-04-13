Retail Value Inc. : Announces Sale of Noble Town Center

On April 13, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) closed on the sale of Noble Town Center (Jenkintown, PA) for $14.0 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments. Ninety percent (90%) of net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI with the remaining proceeds retained as cash.

Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 9 properties located in the continental U.S. and 11 properties in Puerto Rico.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.

