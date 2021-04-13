Log in
RETAIL VALUE INC.

(RVI)
Retail Value Inc. : Announces Sale of Noble Town Center

04/13/2021
On April 13, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) closed on the sale of Noble Town Center (Jenkintown, PA) for $14.0 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments. Ninety percent (90%) of net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI with the remaining proceeds retained as cash.

Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 9 properties located in the continental U.S. and 11 properties in Puerto Rico.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 166 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 74,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 423 M 423 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,3%
Technical analysis trends RETAIL VALUE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,50 $
Last Close Price 20,06 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,67%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christa A. Vesy CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Scott D. Roulston Chairman
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Technology
Eric C. Cotton Compliance Officer & Deputy General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETAIL VALUE INC.34.90%421
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.34.55%38 040
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.84%18 868
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST1.39%10 426
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION27.99%9 883
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION29.25%8 409
