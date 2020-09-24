Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Retail Value Inc.    RVI

RETAIL VALUE INC.

(RVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retail Value : RVI Announces Sale of Riverdale Village

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) closed on the sale of Riverdale Village (Coon Rapids, MN) for $70.0 million. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.

Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 11 properties located in the continental U.S. and 12 properties in Puerto Rico.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RETAIL VALUE INC.
05:46pRETAIL VALUE : RVI Announces Sale of Riverdale Village
BU
09/15RETAIL VALUE INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05RETAIL VALUE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/05RETAIL VALUE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/05RETAIL VALUE INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results
BU
07/27RETAIL VALUE : RVI Announces Sale of Lowe's - Newnan Crossing
BU
06/30RETAIL VALUE : RVI Announces Sale of Big Oaks Crossing
BU
05/14RETAIL VALUE INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
05/01RETAIL VALUE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
05/01RETAIL VALUE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 133 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,09x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart RETAIL VALUE INC.
Duration : Period :
Retail Value Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETAIL VALUE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 29,00 $
Last Close Price 11,44 $
Spread / Highest target 232%
Spread / Average Target 153%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,8%
Managers
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott D. Roulston Chairman
Michael A. Makinen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Christa A. Vesy CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETAIL VALUE INC.-68.91%227
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-57.78%19 238
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-23.88%16 810
SCENTRE GROUP-43.08%8 023
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-42.11%6 180
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-37.34%5 831
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group