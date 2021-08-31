Retail Value : Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 8-K)

Value Inc. Quarterly Financial Supplement For the period ended December 31,
Retail Value Inc.
Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
On August 27, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (the 'Company') and RVT PR Mezz Borrower 1 LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the 'Sellers') completed their previously announced sale of all of their interests in the limited liability companies that own all of the Company's remaining assets located in Puerto Rico (comprising 3.5 million square feet of Company‑owned gross leasable area ('GLA')) for $550.0 million in cash (the 'Puerto Rico Disposition') pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, dated as of June 30, 2021, by and among the Sellers and Kildare Acquisitions US, LLC. Net proceeds received at closing were approximately $539.0 million, of which $214.5 million were used to fully repay the outstanding balance of the Company's mortgage loan. The Puerto Rico Disposition did not include any cash or restricted cash held by or on behalf of the limited liability companies immediately prior to closing, which was retained by the Sellers. The Sellers also retained the right to pursue and collect amounts from tenants relating to pre-closing periods (including amounts relating to pre-closing periods that have been deferred and are to be repaid by tenants sometime after the closing date).
As a result of the repayment of the Company's mortgage loan using a portion of the net proceeds received in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition, the lenders' commitments under the Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of July 2, 2018 (as amended, the 'Revolving Credit Agreement'), among the Company, PNC Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, and the lenders from time to time parties thereto, were terminated pursuant to the terms of the Revolving Credit Agreement. At the time of termination of the lenders' commitments, there were no amounts outstanding under the Revolving Credit Agreement.
The nine assets sold in the Puerto Rico Disposition were as follows:
Property Name
City
Company-Owned
GLA
(000's)
Plaza Isabela
Isabela
259
Plaza Fajardo
Fajardo
274
Plaza Walmart
Guayama
164
Plaza del Atlántico
Arecibo
223
Plaza del Sol
Bayamon
598
Plaza Río Hondo
Bayamon
556
Plaza Escorial
Carolina
525
Plaza Cayey
Cayey
313
Plaza del Norte
Hatillo
626
3,538
The Puerto Rico Disposition also included all of the Company's interests in a consolidated joint venture that owned an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to Plaza Isabela.
At the date of the spin-off into a separate publicly traded company, July 1, 2018, the Company had 12 assets in Puerto Rico and two reportable segments: continental U.S. and Puerto Rico. Prior to June 30, 2021, the Company sold three assets in Puerto Rico (the 'Sold Puerto Rico Assets') as follows:
Date Sold
Property Name
City
Company-Owned
GLA
(000's)
Gross
Sales Price
(000's)
December 22, 2020
Plaza Palma Real
Humacao
448
$
50,000
April 14, 2021
Plaza Vega Baja
Vega Baja
185
4,500
June 3, 2021
Señorial Plaza
Rio Piedras
202
20,350
835
$
74,850
The unaudited pro forma adjustments include the following:
•
The consummation of the Puerto Rico Disposition;
•
The repayment of the outstanding balance of the mortgage loan using a portion of the net proceeds received in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition and the related release of restricted cash;
•
The termination of the Revolving Credit Agreement (no amounts outstanding at June 30, 2021) and
•
Elimination of the historical information of the Sold Puerto Rico Assets.
The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S‑X and have been derived from the historical financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and are presented based on available information and certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable.
The following unaudited pro forma balance sheet is presented as if the Puerto Rico Disposition described above occurred on June 30, 2021. The unaudited pro forma statements of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, are presented as if the transactions described above had occurred as of January 1, 2020.
Subsequent to the closing of the Puerto Rico Disposition, the Company met the criteria set forth in Accounting Standards Codification 205-20, Presentation of Financial Statements - Discontinued Operations ('ASC 205-20') and will no longer report financial results for the Puerto Rico segment and instead will report the financial results of the Puerto Rico segment as discontinued operations in the consolidated statements of operations for all periods presented beginning with the quarterly financial statements to be filed on the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2021. The unaudited pro forma statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019, the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, are therefore presented.
The unaudited pro forma financial statements are not necessarily indicative of what the Company's financial condition or results of operations would have been for the periods presented. The unaudited pro forma financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements, the notes thereto and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,' in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the unaudited financial statements, the notes thereto and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,' in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021.
Retail Value Inc.
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2021
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts)
Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Company
Historical
Puerto Rico
Disposition
Mortgage Repayment
Company
Pro Forma
Assets
Land
$
337,869
$
(239,540
)
(A)
$
-
$
98,329
Buildings
918,294
(543,171
)
(A)
-
375,123
Fixtures and tenant improvements
114,580
(62,061
)
(A)
-
52,519
1,370,743
(844,772
)
-
525,971
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(554,434
)
332,964
(A)
-
(221,470
)
816,309
(511,808
)
-
304,501
Construction in progress
2,489
(1,392
)
(A)
-
1,097
Total real estate assets, net
818,798
(513,200
)
-
305,598
Cash and cash equivalents
67,185
539,000
(B)
(155,922
)
(C)
450,263
Restricted cash
59,048
-
(59,048
)
(C)
-
Accounts receivable
17,501
(9,530
)
(A)
-
7,971
Other assets, net
17,960
(794
)
(A)
(38
)
(D)
17,128
$
980,492
$
15,476
$
(215,008
)
$
780,960
Liabilities and Equity
Mortgage indebtedness, net
$
207,243
$
-
$
(207,243
)
(E)
-
Accounts payable and other liabilities
30,420
(9,049
)
(A)
(425
)
(F)
20,946
Total liabilities
237,663
(9,049
)
(207,668
)
20,946
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable preferred equity
190,000
-
-
190,000
Retail Value Inc. shareholders' equity
Common shares, with par value, $0.10 stated value;
200,000,000 shares authorized; 21,104,840 shares
issued at June 30, 2021
2,110
-
-
2,110
Additional paid-in capital
740,548
-
-
740,548
Accumulated distributions in excess of net loss
(189,800
)
24,525
(B)
(7,340
)
(G)
(172,615
)
Less: Common shares in treasury at cost:
1,620 shares at June 30, 2021
(29
)
-
-
(29
)
Total equity
552,829
24,525
(7,340
)
570,014
$
980,492
$
15,476
$
(215,008
)
$
780,960
See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.
Retail Value Inc.
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Company
Historical
Sold
Puerto Rico
Assets (H)
Puerto Rico Disposition (I)
Mortgage Repayment (J)
Company
Pro Forma
Revenues from operations:
Rental income
$
83,279
$
(1,611
)
$
(46,109
)
$
-
$
35,559
Other income
91
(5
)
(14
)
-
72
83,370
(1,616
)
(46,123
)
-
35,631
Rental operation expenses:
Operating and maintenance
18,776
(856
)
(13,356
)
-
4,564
Real estate taxes
8,023
(171
)
(1,952
)
-
5,900
Property and asset management fees
8,069
(442
)
(4,532
)
-
3,095
Impairment charges
81,060
(2,010
)
(79,050
)
-
-
General and administrative
2,123
-
-
-
2,123
Depreciation and amortization
24,562
(454
)
(12,420
)
-
11,688
142,613
(3,933
)
(111,310
)
-
27,370
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(7,428
)
-
-
7,397
(31
)
Debt extinguishment costs
(1,242
)
-
-
1,242
-
Other income, net
197
-
(127
)
-
70
Gain on disposition of real estate, net
1,541
304
-
-
1,845
(6,932
)
304
(127
)
8,639
1,884
(Loss) income before tax expense
(66,175
)
2,621
65,060
8,639
10,145
Tax expense
(197
)
7
46
-
(144
)
Net (loss) income
$
(66,372
)
$
2,628
$
65,106
$
8,639
$
10,001
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(66,372
)
$
2,628
$
65,106
$
8,639
$
10,001
Per share data:
Basic and diluted
$
(3.16
)
$
0.48
Basic and diluted - average shares
outstanding
21,006
21,006
See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.
Retail Value Inc.
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Company
Historical
Sold
Puerto Rico
Assets (H)
Puerto Rico Disposition (I)
Mortgage Repayment (J)
Company
Pro Forma
Revenues from operations:
Rental income
$
169,725
$
(9,909
)
$
(79,125
)
$
-
$
80,691
Other income
83
(1
)
(36
)
-
46
169,808
(9,910
)
(79,161
)
-
80,737
Rental operation expenses:
Operating and maintenance
40,803
(4,246
)
(25,097
)
-
11,460
Real estate taxes
20,752
(886
)
(3,909
)
-
15,957
Property and asset management fees
18,612
(1,168
)
(8,915
)
-
8,529
Impairment charges
115,525
(15,165
)
(45,990
)
-
54,370
General and administrative
3,612
-
-
-
3,612
Depreciation and amortization
57,053
(3,983
)
(24,675
)
-
28,395
256,357
(25,448
)
(108,586
)
-
122,323
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(22,742
)
-
-
20,543
(2,199
)
Debt extinguishment costs
(5,922
)
-
-
(12,793
)
(18,715
)
Other income, net
251
(42
)
(209
)
-
-
Gain on disposition of real estate, net
22,800
910
-
-
23,710
(5,613
)
868
(209
)
7,750
2,796
Loss before tax expense
(92,162
)
16,406
29,216
7,750
(38,790
)
Tax expense
(1,392
)
63
472
-
(857
)
Net loss
$
(93,554
)
$
16,469
$
29,688
$
7,750
$
(39,647
)
Comprehensive loss
$
(93,554
)
$
16,469
$
29,688
$
7,750
$
(39,647
)
Per share data:
Basic and diluted
$
(4.72
)
$
(2.00
)
Basic and diluted - average shares
outstanding
19,806
19,806
See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.
Retail Value Inc.
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Year Ended December 31, 2019
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Company
Historical
Hurricane Insurance Claim (K)
Sold
Puerto Rico
Assets (H)
Puerto Rico
Disposition (I)
Company
Pro Forma
Revenues from operations:
Rental income
$
230,328
$
-
$
(8,911
)
$
(89,609
)
$
131,808
Business interruption income
7,675
-
(1,916
)
(5,759
)
-
Other income
1,092
-
(818
)
(158
)
116
239,095
-
(11,645
)
(95,526
)
131,924
Rental operation expenses:
Operating and maintenance
41,604
-
(3,522
)
(22,075
)
16,007
Real estate taxes
27,693
-
(916
)
(4,014
)
22,763
Property and asset management fees
21,857
-
(1,241
)
(8,852
)
11,764
Impairment charges
80,070
-
(4,480
)
-
75,590
Hurricane property insurance
income, net
(79,391
)
72,016
1,913
5,462
-
General and administrative
3,953
-
-
-
3,953
Depreciation and amortization
74,598
-
(3,544
)
(26,216
)
44,838
170,384
72,016
(11,790
)
(55,695
)
174,915
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(42,674
)
(357
)
-
3,735
(39,296
)
Debt extinguishment costs
(19,379
)
-
-
1,143
(18,236
)
Transaction costs
(37
)
-
-
-
(37
)
Other expense, net
(850
)
-
-
-
(850
)
Gain on disposition of real estate, net
41,482
-
-
-
41,482
(21,458
)
(357
)
-
4,878
(16,937
)
Income (loss) before tax expense
47,253
(72,373
)
145
(34,953
)
(59,928
)
Tax expense
(504
)
-
1
109
(394
)
Net income (loss)
$
46,749
$
(72,373
)
$
146
$
(34,844
)
$
(60,322
)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
46,749
$
(72,373
)
$
146
$
(34,844
)
$
(60,322
)
Per share data:
Basic and diluted
$
2.46
$
(3.18
)
Basic and diluted - average shares
outstanding
19,008
19,008
See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.
Retail Value Inc.
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)
Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Company
Historical
Sold
Puerto Rico
Assets (H)
Puerto Rico
Disposition (I)
Company
Pro Forma
Revenues from operations:
Rental income
$
132,875
$
(3,870
)
$
(43,732
)
$
85,273
Business interruption income
4,404
(2,774
)
(1,630
)
-
Other income
68
(1
)
9
76
137,347
(6,645
)
(45,353
)
85,349
Rental operation expenses:
Operating and maintenance
21,655
(1,384
)
(10,433
)
9,838
Real estate taxes
17,597
(393
)
(1,993
)
15,211
Property and asset management fees
13,075
(563
)
(4,650
)
7,862
Impairment charges
6,390
-
-
6,390
Hurricane property insurance loss, net
366
(37
)
(329
)
-
General and administrative
2,147
-
-
2,147
Depreciation and amortization
42,471
(1,160
)
(10,988
)
30,323
103,701
(3,537
)
(28,393
)
71,771
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(32,249
)
-
-
(32,249
)
Debt extinguishment costs
(6,431
)
-
-
(6,431
)
Transaction costs
(186
)
-
-
(186
)
Other expense, net
(2,590
)
-
-
(2,590
)
Gain on disposition of real estate, net
16,813
-
-
16,813
(24,643
)
-
-
(24,643
)
Income (loss) before tax expense
9,003
(3,108
)
(16,960
)
(11,065
)
Tax expense
(151
)
-
-
(151
)
Net income (loss)
$
8,852
$
(3,108
)
$
(16,960
)
$
(11,216
)
Comprehensive income (loss)
$
8,852
$
(3,108
)
$
(16,960
)
$
(11,216
)
Per share data:
Basic and diluted
$
0.48
$
(0.61
)
Basic and diluted - average shares
outstanding
18,464
18,464
See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.
Retail Value Inc.
Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018
(unaudited, in thousands)
Transaction Accounting Adjustments
Predecessor
Historical
Sold
Puerto Rico
Assets (H)
Puerto Rico
Disposition (I)
Predecessor
Pro Forma
Revenues from operations:
Rental income
$
149,825
$
(3,846
)
$
(42,989
)
$
102,990
Business interruption income
5,100
(1,802
)
(3,298
)
-
Other income
309
(5
)
(30
)
274
155,234
(5,653
)
(46,317
)
103,264
Rental operation expenses:
Operating and maintenance
24,608
(1,647
)
(9,904
)
13,057
Real estate taxes
19,571
(397
)
(2,003
)
17,171
Property and asset management fees
6,819
(333
)
(2,897
)
3,589
Impairment charges
48,680
-
-
48,680
Hurricane property insurance loss, net
868
(10
)
(858
)
-
General and administrative
7,638
-
-
7,638
Depreciation and amortization
50,144
(1,371
)
(11,434
)
37,339
158,328
(3,758
)
(27,096
)
127,474
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(37,584
)
-
-
(37,584
)
Debt extinguishment costs
(109,036
)
790
14,576
(93,670
)
Transaction costs
(33,325
)
-
-
(33,325
)
Other expense, net
(3
)
-
-
(3
)
Gain on disposition of real estate, net
13,096
-
-
13,096
(166,852
)
790
14,576
(151,486
)
Loss before tax expense
(169,946
)
(1,105
)
(4,645
)
(175,696
)
Tax expense
(4,210
)
2,081
1,916
(213
)
Net (loss) income
$
(174,156
)
$
976
$
(2,729
)
$
(175,909
)
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(174,156
)
$
976
$
(2,729
)
$
(175,909
)
Per share data:
Basic and diluted
N/A
N/A
See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.
Retail Value Inc.
Notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements
(Amounts in thousands)
(A)
Reflects the removal of the assets and liabilities disposed in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition from the historical information presented.
(B)
The interests in the limited liability companies that own the assets sold in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition had a gross sales price of $550.0 million. The pro forma net gain on disposition of real estate is based on the Company's historical balance sheet information as of June 30, 2021 and is subject to changes based upon the actual balance sheet on the closing date of the Puerto Rico Disposition, finalization of working capital adjustments and the Company's financial closing procedures, among other things and may differ significantly from the actual net gain on disposition of real estate that the Company recognizes. The pro forma net gain on disposition of real estate presented below has not been reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations as this amount pertains to discontinued operations and does not reflect the impact on income from continuing operations:
Gross sales price
$
550,000
Estimated transaction costs
(10,300
)
Net proceeds
539,700
Less: Prorations
(700
)
Net cash received
$
539,000
Net assets written-off
(514,475
)
Pro forma gain on disposition of real estate, net
$
24,525
(C)
Reflects the reduction of cash ($214,545) from proceeds of the Puerto Rico Disposition utilized to repay the mortgage loan as the Company's equity in these properties were pledged to the mortgage lender, as well as the payment of accrued interest ($425). Amount is offset by release of restricted cash on deposit with the lender ($59,048) upon repayment of the mortgage loan, pursuant to the mortgage loan agreement.
(D)
Reflects the write-off of the unamortized loan costs on the Revolving Credit Agreement, which was terminated as a result of the repayment of the mortgage loan pursuant to the terms of the Revolving Credit Agreement.
(E)
Reflects the repayment of the mortgage loan ($214,545) net of the write-off of related unamortized loan costs ($7,302).
(F)
Reflects the removal of accrued interest paid in connection with the repayment of the mortgage loan.
(G)
Reflects the write-off of the unamortized loan costs on the mortgage loan ($7,302) and the termination of the Revolving Credit Agreement ($38). As of June 30, 2021, there were no borrowings outstanding under the Revolving Credit Agreement.
(H)
Reflects the removal of the revenues and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018 for the Sold Puerto Rico Assets, from the historical information presented.
(I)
Reflects the removal of the revenues and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018 for the assets sold in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition from the historical information presented.
Retail Value Inc.
Notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements
(Amounts in thousands)
(J)
Reflects the elimination of interest expense and related amortization to reflect the amounts repaid on the mortgage loan as if the proceeds from the Puerto Rico Disposition had been received and applied to repay a portion of the mortgage loan on January 1, 2020, as well as other repayments made due to asset sales during the first quarter of 2020, thus resulting in the full repayment of the loan. This column also reflects the adjustment of debt extinguishment costs assuming the mortgage loan was repaid in the first quarter of 2020. During the predecessor period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, there was Parent Company unsecured debt which was repaid in conjunction with the Company entering into a new mortgage loan in February 2018. This mortgage loan was subsequently refinanced in March 2019, resulting in changes to the terms of the debt. As a result, adjustments to interest expense are not reflected for the year ended December 31, 2019, the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 or the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, as the current debt structure of the Company was not in place until March 2019, and interest expense for these periods would not be reflected in discontinued operations. The adjustments that are reflected to interest expense and debt extinguishment costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, are related to the elimination of the write-offs of the prior debt structure during those historical periods.
(K)
Adjustments for the income recorded for the settlement of an insurance claim related to property damage incurred on the Sold Puerto Rico Assets and the Puerto Rico Disposition assets in 2017 as a result of Hurricane Maria. In addition, the Company recorded interest income from the cash on deposit.
