Retail Value : Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 8-K)

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Value Inc. Quarterly Financial Supplement For the period ended December 31,

1

Retail Value Inc.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

On August 27, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (the 'Company') and RVT PR Mezz Borrower 1 LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the 'Sellers') completed their previously announced sale of all of their interests in the limited liability companies that own all of the Company's remaining assets located in Puerto Rico (comprising 3.5 million square feet of Company‑owned gross leasable area ('GLA')) for $550.0 million in cash (the 'Puerto Rico Disposition') pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, dated as of June 30, 2021, by and among the Sellers and Kildare Acquisitions US, LLC. Net proceeds received at closing were approximately $539.0 million, of which $214.5 million were used to fully repay the outstanding balance of the Company's mortgage loan. The Puerto Rico Disposition did not include any cash or restricted cash held by or on behalf of the limited liability companies immediately prior to closing, which was retained by the Sellers. The Sellers also retained the right to pursue and collect amounts from tenants relating to pre-closing periods (including amounts relating to pre-closing periods that have been deferred and are to be repaid by tenants sometime after the closing date).

As a result of the repayment of the Company's mortgage loan using a portion of the net proceeds received in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition, the lenders' commitments under the Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of July 2, 2018 (as amended, the 'Revolving Credit Agreement'), among the Company, PNC Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, and the lenders from time to time parties thereto, were terminated pursuant to the terms of the Revolving Credit Agreement. At the time of termination of the lenders' commitments, there were no amounts outstanding under the Revolving Credit Agreement.

The nine assets sold in the Puerto Rico Disposition were as follows:

Property Name City Company-Owned GLA (000's) Plaza Isabela Isabela 259 Plaza Fajardo Fajardo 274 Plaza Walmart Guayama 164 Plaza del Atlántico Arecibo 223 Plaza del Sol Bayamon 598 Plaza Río Hondo Bayamon 556 Plaza Escorial Carolina 525 Plaza Cayey Cayey 313 Plaza del Norte Hatillo 626 3,538

The Puerto Rico Disposition also included all of the Company's interests in a consolidated joint venture that owned an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to Plaza Isabela.

At the date of the spin-off into a separate publicly traded company, July 1, 2018, the Company had 12 assets in Puerto Rico and two reportable segments: continental U.S. and Puerto Rico. Prior to June 30, 2021, the Company sold three assets in Puerto Rico (the 'Sold Puerto Rico Assets') as follows:

Date Sold Property Name City Company-Owned GLA (000's) Gross Sales Price (000's) December 22, 2020 Plaza Palma Real Humacao 448 $ 50,000 April 14, 2021 Plaza Vega Baja Vega Baja 185 4,500 June 3, 2021 Señorial Plaza Rio Piedras 202 20,350 835 $ 74,850

2

The unaudited pro forma adjustments include the following:

• The consummation of the Puerto Rico Disposition;

• The repayment of the outstanding balance of the mortgage loan using a portion of the net proceeds received in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition and the related release of restricted cash;

• The termination of the Revolving Credit Agreement (no amounts outstanding at June 30, 2021) and

• Elimination of the historical information of the Sold Puerto Rico Assets.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S‑X and have been derived from the historical financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and are presented based on available information and certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable.

The following unaudited pro forma balance sheet is presented as if the Puerto Rico Disposition described above occurred on June 30, 2021. The unaudited pro forma statements of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, are presented as if the transactions described above had occurred as of January 1, 2020.

Subsequent to the closing of the Puerto Rico Disposition, the Company met the criteria set forth in Accounting Standards Codification 205-20, Presentation of Financial Statements - Discontinued Operations ('ASC 205-20') and will no longer report financial results for the Puerto Rico segment and instead will report the financial results of the Puerto Rico segment as discontinued operations in the consolidated statements of operations for all periods presented beginning with the quarterly financial statements to be filed on the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2021. The unaudited pro forma statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019, the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, are therefore presented.

The unaudited pro forma financial statements are not necessarily indicative of what the Company's financial condition or results of operations would have been for the periods presented. The unaudited pro forma financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements, the notes thereto and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,' in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the unaudited financial statements, the notes thereto and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,' in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021.

3

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments Company Historical Puerto Rico Disposition Mortgage Repayment Company Pro Forma Assets Land $ 337,869 $ (239,540 ) (A) $ - $ 98,329 Buildings 918,294 (543,171 ) (A) - 375,123 Fixtures and tenant improvements 114,580 (62,061 ) (A) - 52,519 1,370,743 (844,772 ) - 525,971 Less: Accumulated depreciation (554,434 ) 332,964 (A) - (221,470 ) 816,309 (511,808 ) - 304,501 Construction in progress 2,489 (1,392 ) (A) - 1,097 Total real estate assets, net 818,798 (513,200 ) - 305,598 Cash and cash equivalents 67,185 539,000 (B) (155,922 ) (C) 450,263 Restricted cash 59,048 - (59,048 ) (C) - Accounts receivable 17,501 (9,530 ) (A) - 7,971 Other assets, net 17,960 (794 ) (A) (38 ) (D) 17,128 $ 980,492 $ 15,476 $ (215,008 ) $ 780,960 Liabilities and Equity Mortgage indebtedness, net $ 207,243 $ - $ (207,243 ) (E) - Accounts payable and other liabilities 30,420 (9,049 ) (A) (425 ) (F) 20,946 Total liabilities 237,663 (9,049 ) (207,668 ) 20,946 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred equity 190,000 - - 190,000 Retail Value Inc. shareholders' equity Common shares, with par value, $0.10 stated value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 21,104,840 shares issued at June 30, 2021 2,110 - - 2,110 Additional paid-in capital 740,548 - - 740,548 Accumulated distributions in excess of net loss (189,800 ) 24,525 (B) (7,340 ) (G) (172,615 ) Less: Common shares in treasury at cost: 1,620 shares at June 30, 2021 (29 ) - - (29 ) Total equity 552,829 24,525 (7,340 ) 570,014 $ 980,492 $ 15,476 $ (215,008 ) $ 780,960

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments Company Historical Sold Puerto Rico Assets (H) Puerto Rico Disposition (I) Mortgage Repayment (J) Company Pro Forma Revenues from operations: Rental income $ 83,279 $ (1,611 ) $ (46,109 ) $ - $ 35,559 Other income 91 (5 ) (14 ) - 72 83,370 (1,616 ) (46,123 ) - 35,631 Rental operation expenses: Operating and maintenance 18,776 (856 ) (13,356 ) - 4,564 Real estate taxes 8,023 (171 ) (1,952 ) - 5,900 Property and asset management fees 8,069 (442 ) (4,532 ) - 3,095 Impairment charges 81,060 (2,010 ) (79,050 ) - - General and administrative 2,123 - - - 2,123 Depreciation and amortization 24,562 (454 ) (12,420 ) - 11,688 142,613 (3,933 ) (111,310 ) - 27,370 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (7,428 ) - - 7,397 (31 ) Debt extinguishment costs (1,242 ) - - 1,242 - Other income, net 197 - (127 ) - 70 Gain on disposition of real estate, net 1,541 304 - - 1,845 (6,932 ) 304 (127 ) 8,639 1,884 (Loss) income before tax expense (66,175 ) 2,621 65,060 8,639 10,145 Tax expense (197 ) 7 46 - (144 ) Net (loss) income $ (66,372 ) $ 2,628 $ 65,106 $ 8,639 $ 10,001 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (66,372 ) $ 2,628 $ 65,106 $ 8,639 $ 10,001 Per share data: Basic and diluted $ (3.16 ) $ 0.48 Basic and diluted - average shares outstanding 21,006 21,006

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments Company Historical Sold Puerto Rico Assets (H) Puerto Rico Disposition (I) Mortgage Repayment (J) Company Pro Forma Revenues from operations: Rental income $ 169,725 $ (9,909 ) $ (79,125 ) $ - $ 80,691 Other income 83 (1 ) (36 ) - 46 169,808 (9,910 ) (79,161 ) - 80,737 Rental operation expenses: Operating and maintenance 40,803 (4,246 ) (25,097 ) - 11,460 Real estate taxes 20,752 (886 ) (3,909 ) - 15,957 Property and asset management fees 18,612 (1,168 ) (8,915 ) - 8,529 Impairment charges 115,525 (15,165 ) (45,990 ) - 54,370 General and administrative 3,612 - - - 3,612 Depreciation and amortization 57,053 (3,983 ) (24,675 ) - 28,395 256,357 (25,448 ) (108,586 ) - 122,323 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (22,742 ) - - 20,543 (2,199 ) Debt extinguishment costs (5,922 ) - - (12,793 ) (18,715 ) Other income, net 251 (42 ) (209 ) - - Gain on disposition of real estate, net 22,800 910 - - 23,710 (5,613 ) 868 (209 ) 7,750 2,796 Loss before tax expense (92,162 ) 16,406 29,216 7,750 (38,790 ) Tax expense (1,392 ) 63 472 - (857 ) Net loss $ (93,554 ) $ 16,469 $ 29,688 $ 7,750 $ (39,647 ) Comprehensive loss $ (93,554 ) $ 16,469 $ 29,688 $ 7,750 $ (39,647 ) Per share data: Basic and diluted $ (4.72 ) $ (2.00 ) Basic and diluted - average shares outstanding 19,806 19,806

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

6

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments Company Historical Hurricane Insurance Claim (K) Sold Puerto Rico Assets (H) Puerto Rico Disposition (I) Company Pro Forma Revenues from operations: Rental income $ 230,328 $ - $ (8,911 ) $ (89,609 ) $ 131,808 Business interruption income 7,675 - (1,916 ) (5,759 ) - Other income 1,092 - (818 ) (158 ) 116 239,095 - (11,645 ) (95,526 ) 131,924 Rental operation expenses: Operating and maintenance 41,604 - (3,522 ) (22,075 ) 16,007 Real estate taxes 27,693 - (916 ) (4,014 ) 22,763 Property and asset management fees 21,857 - (1,241 ) (8,852 ) 11,764 Impairment charges 80,070 - (4,480 ) - 75,590 Hurricane property insurance income, net (79,391 ) 72,016 1,913 5,462 - General and administrative 3,953 - - - 3,953 Depreciation and amortization 74,598 - (3,544 ) (26,216 ) 44,838 170,384 72,016 (11,790 ) (55,695 ) 174,915 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (42,674 ) (357 ) - 3,735 (39,296 ) Debt extinguishment costs (19,379 ) - - 1,143 (18,236 ) Transaction costs (37 ) - - - (37 ) Other expense, net (850 ) - - - (850 ) Gain on disposition of real estate, net 41,482 - - - 41,482 (21,458 ) (357 ) - 4,878 (16,937 ) Income (loss) before tax expense 47,253 (72,373 ) 145 (34,953 ) (59,928 ) Tax expense (504 ) - 1 109 (394 ) Net income (loss) $ 46,749 $ (72,373 ) $ 146 $ (34,844 ) $ (60,322 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 46,749 $ (72,373 ) $ 146 $ (34,844 ) $ (60,322 ) Per share data: Basic and diluted $ 2.46 $ (3.18 ) Basic and diluted - average shares outstanding 19,008 19,008

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

7

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments Company Historical Sold Puerto Rico Assets (H) Puerto Rico Disposition (I) Company Pro Forma Revenues from operations: Rental income $ 132,875 $ (3,870 ) $ (43,732 ) $ 85,273 Business interruption income 4,404 (2,774 ) (1,630 ) - Other income 68 (1 ) 9 76 137,347 (6,645 ) (45,353 ) 85,349 Rental operation expenses: Operating and maintenance 21,655 (1,384 ) (10,433 ) 9,838 Real estate taxes 17,597 (393 ) (1,993 ) 15,211 Property and asset management fees 13,075 (563 ) (4,650 ) 7,862 Impairment charges 6,390 - - 6,390 Hurricane property insurance loss, net 366 (37 ) (329 ) - General and administrative 2,147 - - 2,147 Depreciation and amortization 42,471 (1,160 ) (10,988 ) 30,323 103,701 (3,537 ) (28,393 ) 71,771 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (32,249 ) - - (32,249 ) Debt extinguishment costs (6,431 ) - - (6,431 ) Transaction costs (186 ) - - (186 ) Other expense, net (2,590 ) - - (2,590 ) Gain on disposition of real estate, net 16,813 - - 16,813 (24,643 ) - - (24,643 ) Income (loss) before tax expense 9,003 (3,108 ) (16,960 ) (11,065 ) Tax expense (151 ) - - (151 ) Net income (loss) $ 8,852 $ (3,108 ) $ (16,960 ) $ (11,216 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 8,852 $ (3,108 ) $ (16,960 ) $ (11,216 ) Per share data: Basic and diluted $ 0.48 $ (0.61 ) Basic and diluted - average shares outstanding 18,464 18,464

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

8

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018

(unaudited, in thousands)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments Predecessor Historical Sold Puerto Rico Assets (H) Puerto Rico Disposition (I) Predecessor Pro Forma Revenues from operations: Rental income $ 149,825 $ (3,846 ) $ (42,989 ) $ 102,990 Business interruption income 5,100 (1,802 ) (3,298 ) - Other income 309 (5 ) (30 ) 274 155,234 (5,653 ) (46,317 ) 103,264 Rental operation expenses: Operating and maintenance 24,608 (1,647 ) (9,904 ) 13,057 Real estate taxes 19,571 (397 ) (2,003 ) 17,171 Property and asset management fees 6,819 (333 ) (2,897 ) 3,589 Impairment charges 48,680 - - 48,680 Hurricane property insurance loss, net 868 (10 ) (858 ) - General and administrative 7,638 - - 7,638 Depreciation and amortization 50,144 (1,371 ) (11,434 ) 37,339 158,328 (3,758 ) (27,096 ) 127,474 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (37,584 ) - - (37,584 ) Debt extinguishment costs (109,036 ) 790 14,576 (93,670 ) Transaction costs (33,325 ) - - (33,325 ) Other expense, net (3 ) - - (3 ) Gain on disposition of real estate, net 13,096 - - 13,096 (166,852 ) 790 14,576 (151,486 ) Loss before tax expense (169,946 ) (1,105 ) (4,645 ) (175,696 ) Tax expense (4,210 ) 2,081 1,916 (213 ) Net (loss) income $ (174,156 ) $ 976 $ (2,729 ) $ (175,909 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (174,156 ) $ 976 $ (2,729 ) $ (175,909 ) Per share data: Basic and diluted N/A N/A

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

9

Retail Value Inc.

Notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements

(Amounts in thousands)

(A) Reflects the removal of the assets and liabilities disposed in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition from the historical information presented.

(B) The interests in the limited liability companies that own the assets sold in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition had a gross sales price of $550.0 million. The pro forma net gain on disposition of real estate is based on the Company's historical balance sheet information as of June 30, 2021 and is subject to changes based upon the actual balance sheet on the closing date of the Puerto Rico Disposition, finalization of working capital adjustments and the Company's financial closing procedures, among other things and may differ significantly from the actual net gain on disposition of real estate that the Company recognizes. The pro forma net gain on disposition of real estate presented below has not been reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations as this amount pertains to discontinued operations and does not reflect the impact on income from continuing operations:

Gross sales price $ 550,000 Estimated transaction costs (10,300 ) Net proceeds 539,700 Less: Prorations (700 ) Net cash received $ 539,000 Net assets written-off (514,475 ) Pro forma gain on disposition of real estate, net $ 24,525

(C) Reflects the reduction of cash ($214,545) from proceeds of the Puerto Rico Disposition utilized to repay the mortgage loan as the Company's equity in these properties were pledged to the mortgage lender, as well as the payment of accrued interest ($425). Amount is offset by release of restricted cash on deposit with the lender ($59,048) upon repayment of the mortgage loan, pursuant to the mortgage loan agreement.

(D) Reflects the write-off of the unamortized loan costs on the Revolving Credit Agreement, which was terminated as a result of the repayment of the mortgage loan pursuant to the terms of the Revolving Credit Agreement.

(E) Reflects the repayment of the mortgage loan ($214,545) net of the write-off of related unamortized loan costs ($7,302).

(F) Reflects the removal of accrued interest paid in connection with the repayment of the mortgage loan.

(G) Reflects the write-off of the unamortized loan costs on the mortgage loan ($7,302) and the termination of the Revolving Credit Agreement ($38). As of June 30, 2021, there were no borrowings outstanding under the Revolving Credit Agreement.

(H) Reflects the removal of the revenues and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018 for the Sold Puerto Rico Assets, from the historical information presented.

(I) Reflects the removal of the revenues and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018 for the assets sold in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition from the historical information presented.

10

Retail Value Inc.

Notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements

(Amounts in thousands)

(J) Reflects the elimination of interest expense and related amortization to reflect the amounts repaid on the mortgage loan as if the proceeds from the Puerto Rico Disposition had been received and applied to repay a portion of the mortgage loan on January 1, 2020, as well as other repayments made due to asset sales during the first quarter of 2020, thus resulting in the full repayment of the loan. This column also reflects the adjustment of debt extinguishment costs assuming the mortgage loan was repaid in the first quarter of 2020. During the predecessor period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, there was Parent Company unsecured debt which was repaid in conjunction with the Company entering into a new mortgage loan in February 2018. This mortgage loan was subsequently refinanced in March 2019, resulting in changes to the terms of the debt. As a result, adjustments to interest expense are not reflected for the year ended December 31, 2019, the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 or the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, as the current debt structure of the Company was not in place until March 2019, and interest expense for these periods would not be reflected in discontinued operations. The adjustments that are reflected to interest expense and debt extinguishment costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, are related to the elimination of the write-offs of the prior debt structure during those historical periods.

(K) Adjustments for the income recorded for the settlement of an insurance claim related to property damage incurred on the Sold Puerto Rico Assets and the Puerto Rico Disposition assets in 2017 as a result of Hurricane Maria. In addition, the Company recorded interest income from the cash on deposit.

Retail Value Inc. 3300 Enterprise Pkwy. Beachwood, OH 44122 P.216.755.5500 F. 216.755.1500 www.retailvalueinc.com

11