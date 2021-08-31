Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Retail Value Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVI   US76133Q1022

RETAIL VALUE INC.

(RVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Retail Value : Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 8-K)

08/31/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Value Inc. Quarterly Financial Supplement For the period ended December 31,

1

Retail Value Inc.

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

On August 27, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (the 'Company') and RVT PR Mezz Borrower 1 LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the 'Sellers') completed their previously announced sale of all of their interests in the limited liability companies that own all of the Company's remaining assets located in Puerto Rico (comprising 3.5 million square feet of Company‑owned gross leasable area ('GLA')) for $550.0 million in cash (the 'Puerto Rico Disposition') pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, dated as of June 30, 2021, by and among the Sellers and Kildare Acquisitions US, LLC. Net proceeds received at closing were approximately $539.0 million, of which $214.5 million were used to fully repay the outstanding balance of the Company's mortgage loan. The Puerto Rico Disposition did not include any cash or restricted cash held by or on behalf of the limited liability companies immediately prior to closing, which was retained by the Sellers. The Sellers also retained the right to pursue and collect amounts from tenants relating to pre-closing periods (including amounts relating to pre-closing periods that have been deferred and are to be repaid by tenants sometime after the closing date).

As a result of the repayment of the Company's mortgage loan using a portion of the net proceeds received in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition, the lenders' commitments under the Revolving Credit Agreement, dated as of July 2, 2018 (as amended, the 'Revolving Credit Agreement'), among the Company, PNC Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, and the lenders from time to time parties thereto, were terminated pursuant to the terms of the Revolving Credit Agreement. At the time of termination of the lenders' commitments, there were no amounts outstanding under the Revolving Credit Agreement.

The nine assets sold in the Puerto Rico Disposition were as follows:

Property Name

City

Company-Owned

GLA

(000's)

Plaza Isabela

Isabela

259

Plaza Fajardo

Fajardo

274

Plaza Walmart

Guayama

164

Plaza del Atlántico

Arecibo

223

Plaza del Sol

Bayamon

598

Plaza Río Hondo

Bayamon

556

Plaza Escorial

Carolina

525

Plaza Cayey

Cayey

313

Plaza del Norte

Hatillo

626

3,538

The Puerto Rico Disposition also included all of the Company's interests in a consolidated joint venture that owned an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to Plaza Isabela.

At the date of the spin-off into a separate publicly traded company, July 1, 2018, the Company had 12 assets in Puerto Rico and two reportable segments: continental U.S. and Puerto Rico. Prior to June 30, 2021, the Company sold three assets in Puerto Rico (the 'Sold Puerto Rico Assets') as follows:

Date Sold

Property Name

City

Company-Owned

GLA

(000's)

Gross

Sales Price

(000's)

December 22, 2020

Plaza Palma Real

Humacao

448

$

50,000

April 14, 2021

Plaza Vega Baja

Vega Baja

185

4,500

June 3, 2021

Señorial Plaza

Rio Piedras

202

20,350

835

$

74,850

2

The unaudited pro forma adjustments include the following:

The consummation of the Puerto Rico Disposition;

The repayment of the outstanding balance of the mortgage loan using a portion of the net proceeds received in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition and the related release of restricted cash;

The termination of the Revolving Credit Agreement (no amounts outstanding at June 30, 2021) and

Elimination of the historical information of the Sold Puerto Rico Assets.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S‑X and have been derived from the historical financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and are presented based on available information and certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable.

The following unaudited pro forma balance sheet is presented as if the Puerto Rico Disposition described above occurred on June 30, 2021. The unaudited pro forma statements of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020, are presented as if the transactions described above had occurred as of January 1, 2020.

Subsequent to the closing of the Puerto Rico Disposition, the Company met the criteria set forth in Accounting Standards Codification 205-20, Presentation of Financial Statements - Discontinued Operations ('ASC 205-20') and will no longer report financial results for the Puerto Rico segment and instead will report the financial results of the Puerto Rico segment as discontinued operations in the consolidated statements of operations for all periods presented beginning with the quarterly financial statements to be filed on the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending September 30, 2021. The unaudited pro forma statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2019, the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, are therefore presented.

The unaudited pro forma financial statements are not necessarily indicative of what the Company's financial condition or results of operations would have been for the periods presented. The unaudited pro forma financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements, the notes thereto and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,' in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the unaudited financial statements, the notes thereto and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,' in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021.

3

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments

Company

Historical

Puerto Rico

Disposition

Mortgage Repayment

Company

Pro Forma

Assets

Land

$

337,869

$

(239,540

)

(A)

$

-

$

98,329

Buildings

918,294

(543,171

)

(A)

-

375,123

Fixtures and tenant improvements

114,580

(62,061

)

(A)

-

52,519

1,370,743

(844,772

)

-

525,971

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(554,434

)

332,964

(A)

-

(221,470

)

816,309

(511,808

)

-

304,501

Construction in progress

2,489

(1,392

)

(A)

-

1,097

Total real estate assets, net

818,798

(513,200

)

-

305,598

Cash and cash equivalents

67,185

539,000

(B)

(155,922

)

(C)

450,263

Restricted cash

59,048

-

(59,048

)

(C)

-

Accounts receivable

17,501

(9,530

)

(A)

-

7,971

Other assets, net

17,960

(794

)

(A)

(38

)

(D)

17,128

$

980,492

$

15,476

$

(215,008

)

$

780,960

Liabilities and Equity

Mortgage indebtedness, net

$

207,243

$

-

$

(207,243

)

(E)

-

Accounts payable and other liabilities

30,420

(9,049

)

(A)

(425

)

(F)

20,946

Total liabilities

237,663

(9,049

)

(207,668

)

20,946

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable preferred equity

190,000

-

-

190,000

Retail Value Inc. shareholders' equity

Common shares, with par value, $0.10 stated value;

200,000,000 shares authorized; 21,104,840 shares

issued at June 30, 2021

2,110

-

-

2,110

Additional paid-in capital

740,548

-

-

740,548

Accumulated distributions in excess of net loss

(189,800

)

24,525

(B)

(7,340

)

(G)

(172,615

)

Less: Common shares in treasury at cost:

1,620 shares at June 30, 2021

(29

)

-

-

(29

)

Total equity

552,829

24,525

(7,340

)

570,014

$

980,492

$

15,476

$

(215,008

)

$

780,960

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments

Company

Historical

Sold

Puerto Rico

Assets (H)

Puerto Rico Disposition (I)

Mortgage Repayment (J)

Company

Pro Forma

Revenues from operations:

Rental income

$

83,279

$

(1,611

)

$

(46,109

)

$

-

$

35,559

Other income

91

(5

)

(14

)

-

72

83,370

(1,616

)

(46,123

)

-

35,631

Rental operation expenses:

Operating and maintenance

18,776

(856

)

(13,356

)

-

4,564

Real estate taxes

8,023

(171

)

(1,952

)

-

5,900

Property and asset management fees

8,069

(442

)

(4,532

)

-

3,095

Impairment charges

81,060

(2,010

)

(79,050

)

-

-

General and administrative

2,123

-

-

-

2,123

Depreciation and amortization

24,562

(454

)

(12,420

)

-

11,688

142,613

(3,933

)

(111,310

)

-

27,370

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

(7,428

)

-

-

7,397

(31

)

Debt extinguishment costs

(1,242

)

-

-

1,242

-

Other income, net

197

-

(127

)

-

70

Gain on disposition of real estate, net

1,541

304

-

-

1,845

(6,932

)

304

(127

)

8,639

1,884

(Loss) income before tax expense

(66,175

)

2,621

65,060

8,639

10,145

Tax expense

(197

)

7

46

-

(144

)

Net (loss) income

$

(66,372

)

$

2,628

$

65,106

$

8,639

$

10,001

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(66,372

)

$

2,628

$

65,106

$

8,639

$

10,001

Per share data:

Basic and diluted

$

(3.16

)

$

0.48

Basic and diluted - average shares

outstanding

21,006

21,006

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments

Company

Historical

Sold

Puerto Rico

Assets (H)

Puerto Rico Disposition (I)

Mortgage Repayment (J)

Company

Pro Forma

Revenues from operations:

Rental income

$

169,725

$

(9,909

)

$

(79,125

)

$

-

$

80,691

Other income

83

(1

)

(36

)

-

46

169,808

(9,910

)

(79,161

)

-

80,737

Rental operation expenses:

Operating and maintenance

40,803

(4,246

)

(25,097

)

-

11,460

Real estate taxes

20,752

(886

)

(3,909

)

-

15,957

Property and asset management fees

18,612

(1,168

)

(8,915

)

-

8,529

Impairment charges

115,525

(15,165

)

(45,990

)

-

54,370

General and administrative

3,612

-

-

-

3,612

Depreciation and amortization

57,053

(3,983

)

(24,675

)

-

28,395

256,357

(25,448

)

(108,586

)

-

122,323

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

(22,742

)

-

-

20,543

(2,199

)

Debt extinguishment costs

(5,922

)

-

-

(12,793

)

(18,715

)

Other income, net

251

(42

)

(209

)

-

-

Gain on disposition of real estate, net

22,800

910

-

-

23,710

(5,613

)

868

(209

)

7,750

2,796

Loss before tax expense

(92,162

)

16,406

29,216

7,750

(38,790

)

Tax expense

(1,392

)

63

472

-

(857

)

Net loss

$

(93,554

)

$

16,469

$

29,688

$

7,750

$

(39,647

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(93,554

)

$

16,469

$

29,688

$

7,750

$

(39,647

)

Per share data:

Basic and diluted

$

(4.72

)

$

(2.00

)

Basic and diluted - average shares

outstanding

19,806

19,806

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

6

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Year Ended December 31, 2019

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments

Company

Historical

Hurricane Insurance Claim (K)

Sold

Puerto Rico

Assets (H)

Puerto Rico

Disposition (I)

Company

Pro Forma

Revenues from operations:

Rental income

$

230,328

$

-

$

(8,911

)

$

(89,609

)

$

131,808

Business interruption income

7,675

-

(1,916

)

(5,759

)

-

Other income

1,092

-

(818

)

(158

)

116

239,095

-

(11,645

)

(95,526

)

131,924

Rental operation expenses:

Operating and maintenance

41,604

-

(3,522

)

(22,075

)

16,007

Real estate taxes

27,693

-

(916

)

(4,014

)

22,763

Property and asset management fees

21,857

-

(1,241

)

(8,852

)

11,764

Impairment charges

80,070

-

(4,480

)

-

75,590

Hurricane property insurance

income, net

(79,391

)

72,016

1,913

5,462

-

General and administrative

3,953

-

-

-

3,953

Depreciation and amortization

74,598

-

(3,544

)

(26,216

)

44,838

170,384

72,016

(11,790

)

(55,695

)

174,915

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

(42,674

)

(357

)

-

3,735

(39,296

)

Debt extinguishment costs

(19,379

)

-

-

1,143

(18,236

)

Transaction costs

(37

)

-

-

-

(37

)

Other expense, net

(850

)

-

-

-

(850

)

Gain on disposition of real estate, net

41,482

-

-

-

41,482

(21,458

)

(357

)

-

4,878

(16,937

)

Income (loss) before tax expense

47,253

(72,373

)

145

(34,953

)

(59,928

)

Tax expense

(504

)

-

1

109

(394

)

Net income (loss)

$

46,749

$

(72,373

)

$

146

$

(34,844

)

$

(60,322

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

46,749

$

(72,373

)

$

146

$

(34,844

)

$

(60,322

)

Per share data:

Basic and diluted

$

2.46

$

(3.18

)

Basic and diluted - average shares

outstanding

19,008

19,008

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

7

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments

Company

Historical

Sold

Puerto Rico

Assets (H)

Puerto Rico

Disposition (I)

Company

Pro Forma

Revenues from operations:

Rental income

$

132,875

$

(3,870

)

$

(43,732

)

$

85,273

Business interruption income

4,404

(2,774

)

(1,630

)

-

Other income

68

(1

)

9

76

137,347

(6,645

)

(45,353

)

85,349

Rental operation expenses:

Operating and maintenance

21,655

(1,384

)

(10,433

)

9,838

Real estate taxes

17,597

(393

)

(1,993

)

15,211

Property and asset management fees

13,075

(563

)

(4,650

)

7,862

Impairment charges

6,390

-

-

6,390

Hurricane property insurance loss, net

366

(37

)

(329

)

-

General and administrative

2,147

-

-

2,147

Depreciation and amortization

42,471

(1,160

)

(10,988

)

30,323

103,701

(3,537

)

(28,393

)

71,771

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

(32,249

)

-

-

(32,249

)

Debt extinguishment costs

(6,431

)

-

-

(6,431

)

Transaction costs

(186

)

-

-

(186

)

Other expense, net

(2,590

)

-

-

(2,590

)

Gain on disposition of real estate, net

16,813

-

-

16,813

(24,643

)

-

-

(24,643

)

Income (loss) before tax expense

9,003

(3,108

)

(16,960

)

(11,065

)

Tax expense

(151

)

-

-

(151

)

Net income (loss)

$

8,852

$

(3,108

)

$

(16,960

)

$

(11,216

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

8,852

$

(3,108

)

$

(16,960

)

$

(11,216

)

Per share data:

Basic and diluted

$

0.48

$

(0.61

)

Basic and diluted - average shares

outstanding

18,464

18,464

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

8

Retail Value Inc.

Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018

(unaudited, in thousands)

Transaction Accounting Adjustments

Predecessor

Historical

Sold

Puerto Rico

Assets (H)

Puerto Rico

Disposition (I)

Predecessor

Pro Forma

Revenues from operations:

Rental income

$

149,825

$

(3,846

)

$

(42,989

)

$

102,990

Business interruption income

5,100

(1,802

)

(3,298

)

-

Other income

309

(5

)

(30

)

274

155,234

(5,653

)

(46,317

)

103,264

Rental operation expenses:

Operating and maintenance

24,608

(1,647

)

(9,904

)

13,057

Real estate taxes

19,571

(397

)

(2,003

)

17,171

Property and asset management fees

6,819

(333

)

(2,897

)

3,589

Impairment charges

48,680

-

-

48,680

Hurricane property insurance loss, net

868

(10

)

(858

)

-

General and administrative

7,638

-

-

7,638

Depreciation and amortization

50,144

(1,371

)

(11,434

)

37,339

158,328

(3,758

)

(27,096

)

127,474

Other income (expense):

Interest expense, net

(37,584

)

-

-

(37,584

)

Debt extinguishment costs

(109,036

)

790

14,576

(93,670

)

Transaction costs

(33,325

)

-

-

(33,325

)

Other expense, net

(3

)

-

-

(3

)

Gain on disposition of real estate, net

13,096

-

-

13,096

(166,852

)

790

14,576

(151,486

)

Loss before tax expense

(169,946

)

(1,105

)

(4,645

)

(175,696

)

Tax expense

(4,210

)

2,081

1,916

(213

)

Net (loss) income

$

(174,156

)

$

976

$

(2,729

)

$

(175,909

)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(174,156

)

$

976

$

(2,729

)

$

(175,909

)

Per share data:

Basic and diluted

N/A

N/A

See accompanying notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements.

9

Retail Value Inc.

Notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements

(Amounts in thousands)

(A)

Reflects the removal of the assets and liabilities disposed in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition from the historical information presented.

(B)

The interests in the limited liability companies that own the assets sold in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition had a gross sales price of $550.0 million. The pro forma net gain on disposition of real estate is based on the Company's historical balance sheet information as of June 30, 2021 and is subject to changes based upon the actual balance sheet on the closing date of the Puerto Rico Disposition, finalization of working capital adjustments and the Company's financial closing procedures, among other things and may differ significantly from the actual net gain on disposition of real estate that the Company recognizes. The pro forma net gain on disposition of real estate presented below has not been reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of operations as this amount pertains to discontinued operations and does not reflect the impact on income from continuing operations:

Gross sales price

$

550,000

Estimated transaction costs

(10,300

)

Net proceeds

539,700

Less: Prorations

(700

)

Net cash received

$

539,000

Net assets written-off

(514,475

)

Pro forma gain on disposition of real estate, net

$

24,525

(C)

Reflects the reduction of cash ($214,545) from proceeds of the Puerto Rico Disposition utilized to repay the mortgage loan as the Company's equity in these properties were pledged to the mortgage lender, as well as the payment of accrued interest ($425). Amount is offset by release of restricted cash on deposit with the lender ($59,048) upon repayment of the mortgage loan, pursuant to the mortgage loan agreement.

(D)

Reflects the write-off of the unamortized loan costs on the Revolving Credit Agreement, which was terminated as a result of the repayment of the mortgage loan pursuant to the terms of the Revolving Credit Agreement.

(E)

Reflects the repayment of the mortgage loan ($214,545) net of the write-off of related unamortized loan costs ($7,302).

(F)

Reflects the removal of accrued interest paid in connection with the repayment of the mortgage loan.

(G)

Reflects the write-off of the unamortized loan costs on the mortgage loan ($7,302) and the termination of the Revolving Credit Agreement ($38). As of June 30, 2021, there were no borrowings outstanding under the Revolving Credit Agreement.

(H)

Reflects the removal of the revenues and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018 for the Sold Puerto Rico Assets, from the historical information presented.

(I)

Reflects the removal of the revenues and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018 for the assets sold in connection with the Puerto Rico Disposition from the historical information presented.

10

Retail Value Inc.

Notes to unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements

(Amounts in thousands)

(J)

Reflects the elimination of interest expense and related amortization to reflect the amounts repaid on the mortgage loan as if the proceeds from the Puerto Rico Disposition had been received and applied to repay a portion of the mortgage loan on January 1, 2020, as well as other repayments made due to asset sales during the first quarter of 2020, thus resulting in the full repayment of the loan. This column also reflects the adjustment of debt extinguishment costs assuming the mortgage loan was repaid in the first quarter of 2020. During the predecessor period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, there was Parent Company unsecured debt which was repaid in conjunction with the Company entering into a new mortgage loan in February 2018. This mortgage loan was subsequently refinanced in March 2019, resulting in changes to the terms of the debt. As a result, adjustments to interest expense are not reflected for the year ended December 31, 2019, the period from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 or the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, as the current debt structure of the Company was not in place until March 2019, and interest expense for these periods would not be reflected in discontinued operations. The adjustments that are reflected to interest expense and debt extinguishment costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the period from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, are related to the elimination of the write-offs of the prior debt structure during those historical periods.

(K)

Adjustments for the income recorded for the settlement of an insurance claim related to property damage incurred on the Sold Puerto Rico Assets and the Puerto Rico Disposition assets in 2017 as a result of Hurricane Maria. In addition, the Company recorded interest income from the cash on deposit.

Retail Value Inc. 3300 Enterprise Pkwy. Beachwood, OH 44122 P.216.755.5500 F. 216.755.1500 www.retailvalueinc.com

11

Disclaimer

Retail Value Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 20:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RETAIL VALUE INC.
04:42pRETAIL VALUE : Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (..
PU
04:33pRETAIL VALUE INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financia..
AQ
08/27RETAIL VALUE : Aug 27 | Retail Value Inc. Announces Sale of Puerto Rico Assets
PU
08/27RETAIL VALUE INC. : Announces Sale of Puerto Rico Portfolio
BU
08/27An unknown buyer acquired 9 properties of Puerto Rico Portfolio from Retail V..
CI
08/23RETAIL VALUE : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Retail Value's Price Target to $27 from $2..
MT
08/20RETAIL VALUE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/19PRESS RELEASE : Global fashion group continues to deliver strong growth
DJ
08/11EVE INCORPORATED : & Co. Ships Cannabis to Germany Worth $1.8 Million; Rises 5.4..
MT
08/03RETAIL VALUE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RETAIL VALUE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 141 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 521 M 521 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 37,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart RETAIL VALUE INC.
Duration : Period :
Retail Value Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETAIL VALUE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,67 $
Average target price 27,50 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Managers and Directors
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christa A. Vesy CFO, Treasurer, Director, CAO & Executive VP
Scott D. Roulston Chairman
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Technology
Eric C. Cotton Compliance Officer & Deputy General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RETAIL VALUE INC.65.90%521
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC56.44%43 842
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.35%19 328
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION46.04%13 379
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION49.59%11 547
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-4.63%10 023