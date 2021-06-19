Retelit S p A : OFFER DOCUMENT FILED WITH CONSOB

THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT BE DISCLOSED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

Voluntary public tender offer launched by Marbles S.p.A. for all of the shares of Retelit

OFFER DOCUMENT FILED WITH CONSOB

Rome, June 19, 2021 - Marbles S.p.A. with a sole shareholder (the "Offeror"), on the date hereof has filed with the Italian Market Authority (Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa, "CONSOB") - pursuant to Art. 102, paragraph 3, of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended (the "TUF"), and Art. 37-ter, paragraph 3, of the Issuers' Regulation

the offer document (the " Offer Document ") relating to the voluntary public tender offer (the " Offer ") launched pursuant to Arts. 102 and 106, paragraph 4, of the TUF by the Offeror for all of the ordinary shares of Reti Telematiche Italiane S.p.A., in short Retelit S.p.A. (" Retelit " or the " Issuer ") that the Offeror does not yet own (directly or indirectly) as of the date hereof.

The Offeror will pay a consideration equal to Euro 2.85 for each Retelit share tendered to the Offer. If all of the Retelit shares targeted by the Offer were tendered to the Offer, the total maximum value of the Offer would be equal to Euro 333,568,417.50.

The Offer Document will be published upon completion of CONSOB's review period, pursuant to Art. 102, paragraph 4, of the TUF. Pending the publication of the Offer Document, for any further information regarding the main conditions of the Offer please refer to the notice of the Offeror pursuant to Art. 102, paragraph 1, of the TUF, published on the Issuer's website (www.retelit.it) as well as on the website of the global information agent appointed by the Offeror (www.georgeson.com).

The Offer will be launched exclusively in Italy as Retelit's shares are listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

The Offer will not be made, directly or indirectly, in or into, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile transmission, telex, telephone, email and other forms of electronic transmission) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facility of a national securities exchange of, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction