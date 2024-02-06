(Alliance News) - Reti Spa announced Tuesday that it has concluded its shareholder-approved buyback program in August by taking over 159,000 of its own ordinary shares, representing 1.3 percent of its share capital.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.9228, for a total consideration of EUR305,722.50.

As of today, the company holds 159,000 of its own shares, which are worth EUR349,800 at the February 2 closing value of EUR2.20.

Reti's stock closed Tuesday up 0.9 percent at EUR2.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.