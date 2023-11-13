November 13, 2023 at 06:14 am EST

(Alliance News) - Reti Spa reported Monday that it bought back 7,500 of its own ordinary shares between Nov. 6 and Nov. 10.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR2.0560, for a total value of EUR15,420.

As of today, the company holds 133,500 treasury shares, representing 1.1 percent of its share capital.

Reti's stock is unchanged at EUR2.08 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.