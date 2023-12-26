RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc. announced that it has contracted with MEDsan Inc. to provide diagnostic testing services for its Institutional Review Board (IRB) to conduct a study to personalize medical evaluations for patients receiving treatment for wet macular degeneration, which was previously announced on October 30, 2023. Additionally, RetinalGeniX has started planning its pharmaceutical clinical studies for treating dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Alzheimer's/dementia complex studies as part of its DNA/RNA GPS?? initiative.

RetinalGeniX has also filed two provisional patents related to these studies and formed an institutional review board to launch a 390-patient clinical study intended to validate the relative suitability of anti-VEGF ocular injection treatments for patient candidates with wet AMD. In concert with its Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping??, the Company is developing a high-resolution retinal home and remote monitoring system that is intended to offer 24/7 real-time alerts to both physicians and patients and that does not require dilation of the pupil. The technology is intended to prevent blindness through the early detection and treatment of ocular diseases and also to detect initial physiological changes that could indicate possible future systemic disease including neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, metabolic, and diabetic conditions.