ReTo Eco : Work Together, Environmentally Friendly Omitted | ReToEco-Solutions, Inc. and Tsinghua University Join Hands to Participate in the "Science and Technology Winter Olympics" Key Project

On April 08, 2022, the gathering commending event of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games was held, Academy of Art & Design, Tsinghua University, the collaborated unit of our company was presented the Outstanding Contribution Group Award.

Academy of Art & Design, Tsinghua University responded actively during Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games and participated many important design work, which includes National Key R&D project for"The Science and Technology Winter Olympics", called 'the Digitalization of Ecological Creation Design, Research and Demonstration for Shougang Ski Big Jump Center', is developed and performed by ReToEco-Solutions, Inc. Subsidiary Beijing REIT Technology Development Co., Ltd. and Academy of Art & Design, Tsinghua University.

The Key R&D project for "The Science and Technology Winter Olympics", which is 'the Digitalization of Ecological Creation Design, Research and Demonstration for Shougang Ski Big Jump Center', its full name is 'Design and Development of Digitalized Ecological System based on clean energy and environmental protection material'. Academy of Art & Design, Tsinghua University is in charge of general design, and technical guidance during Implementation Process; Beijing REIT Technology Development Co., Ltd. is responsible for project development, testing, and trial-manufacture and final construction. The application requirement of clean energy and environmental protection material for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is very strict, our company finished the project by using advanced engineering process and technology. For Design of System Integration, regeneration of the old industrial park is starting point. Take the example of Shougang Center of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, by combining the research achievements of digitalized ecological sub-project, to form the demonstration platform of digitized eco-Shougang Center. The Historic Industrial Area and modern digitized scientific field are combined organically, which is able to build the immersive experiences effectively by combining the digital environment and industrialized real-world scene.

In the 2022 winter Olympics, the project participated by Beijing REIT Technology Development Co., Ltd., received the award and got the recognition of China gov, which proves the advance level of our company in intelligent environmental protection material field.