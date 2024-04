Retractable Technologies, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of safety medical products (predominately syringes) for the healthcare industry. The Company is focused on the production of injection devices (syringes and needles). Such products are marketed under the VanishPoint, Patient Safe, and EasyPoint brands. The VanishPoint syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe syringes are designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefilled syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint needle can also be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. Its products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.