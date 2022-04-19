Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Retractable Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVP   US76129W1053

RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(RVP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 01:01:31 pm EDT
4.005 USD   -3.96%
12:44pRETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES : ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF BUYBACK PLAN - Form 8-K
PU
12:40pRETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18Retractable Technologies Cancels Share Buyback Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES : ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF BUYBACK PLAN - Form 8-K

04/19/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF BUYBACK PLAN

LITTLE ELM, Texas, April 18, 2022-Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports that, effective April 14, 2022, it has terminated its Rule 10b5-1/10b-18 Repurchase Plan dated June 4, 2021. Since June 2021, Retractable has purchased a total of 1,087,145 shares for approximately $8.1 million under the Plan. The Board of Directors determined to cancel the plan because the stock price appears not to be correlated with the economic performance of the corporation at this time. This determination to terminate the repurchase plan was made despite the fact that the stock is trading at a discount: our current market capitalization is less than the asset value of the corporation.

For more information on Retractable, visit its website at www.retractable.com.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Retractable's current views with respect to future events. Retractable believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are accurate. However, Retractable cannot assure you that such expectations will materialize. Actual future performance could differ materially from such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on all facets of logistics and operations, as well as costs, Retractable's ability to scale up production volumes in response to an increase in demand, potential tariffs, Retractable's ability to maintain liquidity; Retractable's maintenance of patent protection; Retractable's ability to maintain favorable third party manufacturing and supplier arrangements and relationships; foreign trade risk; Retractable's ability to access the market; production costs; the impact of larger market players in providing devices to the safety market; and other risks and uncertainties that are detailed from time to time in Retractable's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

John W. Fort III, 888-806-2626 or 972-294-1010

Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Accounting Officer

Disclaimer

Retractable Technologies Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 16:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
12:44pRETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES : ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF BUYBACK PLAN - Form 8-K
PU
12:40pRETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18Retractable Technologies Cancels Share Buyback Program
MT
04/18Retractable Technologies, Inc. Announces Termination of Buyback Plan
BU
04/01RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES : REPORTS RESULTS FOR 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
04/01RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/31Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Results for 2021
BU
03/31RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
03/31Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2021RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES : DECLARES DIVIDENDS TO SERIES II AND III CLASS B PREFERRED STOCK..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Shaw Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Fort Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & VP
Judy Ni Zhu Manager-Research & Development
Kathryn M. Duesman Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Lawrence G. Salerno Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-39.83%138
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-17.37%205 075
MEDTRONIC PLC4.48%144 994
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.43%74 069
DEXCOM, INC.-10.49%47 162
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.66%37 725