    RVP   US76129W1053

RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(RVP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-03-27 pm EDT
1.750 USD   -1.69%
03/27/2023 | 05:37pm EDT Retractable Technologies, Inc. Announces Workforce Reduction
BU
2022Insider Sell: Retractable Technologies
MT
2022Retractable Technologies Buys Back 3 Million Shares in Private Transaction at 8% Discount
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Retractable Technologies, Inc. Announces Workforce Reduction

03/27/2023 | 05:37pm EDT
Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) reports that it has reduced its workforce by approximately 22%. The reduction is due to the decreased need for domestic production and production support personnel. The staff reduction primarily affects the Company’s production, operations, and logistics departments. The reduction will result in an overall annualized savings of approximately $1.7 million, or 13% in annualized payroll expense, offset by separation costs which are expected to be approximately $154 thousand. The Company expects that it will be able to meet its current level of domestic production needs after the headcount reduction and will continue to have significant domestic production capacity.

ABOUT RETRACTABLE

Retractable manufactures and markets VanishPoint® and Patient Safe® safety medical products and the EasyPoint® needle. The VanishPoint® syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe® syringes are uniquely designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint® is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefilled syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint® needle also can be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. Retractable's products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.

For more information on Retractable, visit its website at www.retractable.com.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Retractable's current views with respect to future events. Retractable believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are accurate. However, Retractable cannot assure you that such expectations will materialize. Actual future performance could differ materially from such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: supply chain disruptions, Retractable’s ability to scale up production volumes in response to an increase in demand, potential tariffs, Retractable's ability to maintain liquidity; Retractable's maintenance of patent protection; Retractable's ability to maintain favorable third party manufacturing and supplier arrangements and relationships; foreign trade risk; Retractable's ability to access the market; production costs; the impact of larger market players in providing devices to the safety market; and other risks and uncertainties that are detailed from time to time in Retractable's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 188 M - -
Net income 2021 56,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 40,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,6 M 58,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 43,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Shaw Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Fort CFO, Treasurer, Director, CAO & Vice President
Judy Ni Zhu Manager-Research & Development
Kathryn M. Duesman Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Lawrence G. Salerno Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.53%59
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.69%170 406
MEDTRONIC PLC2.12%105 596
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.43%68 278
DEXCOM, INC.0.75%44 086
HOYA CORPORATION11.14%38 371
