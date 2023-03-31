Advanced search
RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(RVP)
Delayed Nyse  -  01:02:57 2023-03-31 pm EDT
1.753 USD   -0.98%
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series II and III Class B Preferred Stock Shareholders
BU
03/30Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Results For 2022
BU
03/30RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-K)
AQ
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series II and III Class B Preferred Stock Shareholders

03/31/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
Retractable Technologies, Inc. (“Retractable”) (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared dividends to holders of its Series II Class B and Series III Class B Convertible Preferred Stock in the amounts of $39,050.00 and $19,061.25, respectively. Dividends have accrued at $1.00 per share per annum. The dividends cover the period beginning January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023. The dividends will be paid on April 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2023.

Retractable manufactures and markets VanishPoint® and Patient Safe® safety medical products and the EasyPoint® needle. The VanishPoint® syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe® syringes are uniquely designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint® is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefilled syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint® needle also can be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. Retractable's products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.

For more information on Retractable, visit its website at www.retractable.com.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Retractable's current views with respect to future events. Retractable believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are accurate. However, Retractable cannot assure you that such expectations will materialize. Actual future performance could differ materially from such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: supply chain disruptions, Retractable’s ability to scale up production volumes in response to an increase in demand, potential tariffs, Retractable's ability to maintain liquidity; Retractable's maintenance of patent protection; Retractable's ability to maintain favorable third party manufacturing and supplier arrangements and relationships; foreign trade risk; Retractable's ability to access the market; production costs; the impact of larger market players in providing devices to the safety market; and other risks and uncertainties that are detailed from time to time in Retractable's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 94,8 M - -
Net income 2022 5,08 M - -
Net cash 2022 47,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,3 M 58,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 43,7%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Shaw Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Fort CFO, Treasurer, Director, CAO & Vice President
Judy Ni Zhu Manager-Research & Development
Kathryn M. Duesman Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Lawrence G. Salerno Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.92%58
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-10.17%172 196
MEDTRONIC PLC1.74%105 343
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.59%69 604
DEXCOM, INC.1.02%44 206
HOYA CORPORATION11.33%37 858
