    RVP   US76129W1053

RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(RVP)
12/15/2022 | 01:41 pm EST
1.965 USD   +1.81%
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Stock Price Anomalies
12/15/2022 | 01:10pm EST
BU
11/14Retractable Technologies : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/14Retractable Technologies Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Reports Stock Price Anomalies

12/15/2022 | 01:10pm EST
Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) issues this press release to express the Company’s concern regarding stock price anomalies in its Common Stock and disclose actions taken to date. Concerned about possible market manipulation, the Company engaged an independent highly reputable economic consulting firm in 2021 which analyzed millions of trades in the Company’s stock in recent years. This in-depth analysis, costing the Company over $600 thousand, confirmed that there were statistically significant anomalies in the market’s reaction to the Company’s positive disclosures, meaning that the Company’s stock price would often react negatively or in a statistically insignificant way following positive earnings reports and press releases. The Company’s consultant presented its analysis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in March 2022. In late November 2022, the Commission informed the Company that it would not pursue the matter further from an enforcement perspective. In summary, the Company’s management expresses its disappointment that the Company’s stock price does not appear to correlate to the Company’s actual value and advises its stockholders that an investment in the Company’s stock is not likely to track the Company’s operational performance based on historical data.

ABOUT RETRACTABLE

Retractable manufactures and markets VanishPoint® and Patient Safe® safety medical products and the EasyPoint® needle. The VanishPoint® syringe, blood collection, and IV catheter products are designed to prevent needlestick injuries and product reuse by retracting the needle directly from the patient, effectively reducing exposure to the contaminated needle. Patient Safe® syringes are uniquely designed to reduce the risk of bloodstream infections resulting from catheter hub contamination. The EasyPoint® is a retractable needle that can be used with luer lock syringes, luer slip syringes, and prefilled syringes to give injections. The EasyPoint® needle also can be used to aspirate fluids and for blood collection. Retractable's products are distributed by various specialty and general line distributors.

For more information on Retractable, visit its website at www.retractable.com.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Retractable's current views with respect to future events. Retractable believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are accurate. However, Retractable cannot assure you that such expectations will materialize. Actual future performance could differ materially from such statements.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 188 M - -
Net income 2021 56,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 40,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 63,6 M 63,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 204
Free-Float 43,7%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Shaw Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Fort Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & VP
Judy Ni Zhu Manager-Research & Development
Kathryn M. Duesman Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Lawrence G. Salerno Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-72.15%64
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-20.75%193 990
MEDTRONIC PLC-22.53%104 805
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.37%71 989
DEXCOM, INC.-9.50%46 926
HOYA CORPORATION-17.21%37 460