  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Retractable Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RVP   US76129W1053

RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(RVP)
  Report
Retractable Technologies, Inc. : to Receive Additional Funding From U.S. Government Under Technology Investment Agreement

05/25/2021 | 03:36pm EDT
Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that it has entered into an amendment to the Technology Investment Agreement (originally awarded on July 1, 2020) with the U.S. government providing $27,365,232 in additional funding. The amendment calls for an increase in existing domestic manufacturing capabilities by a minimum of 50 percent in order to meet ongoing and future U.S. COVID-19 medical countermeasures demands. In order to satisfy this new objective, Retractable is directed to increase U.S. production of 1mL low dead-space safety syringes by installing new assembly lines and further expanding a portion of its facilities in Little Elm, Texas. The scheduled end date for the modification effort is January 31, 2022.

Under the Technology Investment Agreement signed in July 2020, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services worked with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and the Army Contracting Command to provide approximately $53.6 million to expand Retractable’s manufacturing capacity for safety needles and syringes in support of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on Retractable, visit its website at www.retractable.com.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Retractable's current views with respect to future events. Retractable believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are accurate. However, Retractable cannot assure you that such expectations will materialize. Actual future performance could differ materially from such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on all facets of logistics and operations, as well as costs, Retractable’s ability to complete capital improvements and ramp up domestic production in response to government agreements, potential tariffs, Retractable's ability to maintain liquidity; Retractable's maintenance of patent protection; Retractable's ability to maintain favorable third party manufacturing and supplier arrangements and relationships; foreign trade risk; Retractable's ability to access the market; production costs; the impact of larger market players in providing devices to the safety market; and other risks and uncertainties that are detailed from time to time in Retractable's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 81,9 M - -
Net income 2020 24,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 21,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 308 M 308 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Retractable Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas J. Shaw Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John W. Fort Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, Director & VP
Judy Ni Zhu Manager-Research & Development
Kathryn M. Duesman Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Lawrence G. Salerno Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.64%308
ABBOTT LABORATORIES7.12%208 403
MEDTRONIC PLC9.36%172 688
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.60%70 878
HOYA CORPORATION2.07%49 853
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.13.11%47 834