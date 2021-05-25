Retractable Technologies, Inc. : to Receive Additional Funding From U.S. Government Under Technology Investment Agreement

Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that it has entered into an amendment to the Technology Investment Agreement (originally awarded on July 1, 2020) with the U.S. government providing $27,365,232 in additional funding. The amendment calls for an increase in existing domestic manufacturing capabilities by a minimum of 50 percent in order to meet ongoing and future U.S. COVID-19 medical countermeasures demands. In order to satisfy this new objective, Retractable is directed to increase U.S. production of 1mL low dead-space safety syringes by installing new assembly lines and further expanding a portion of its facilities in Little Elm, Texas. The scheduled end date for the modification effort is January 31, 2022.

Under the Technology Investment Agreement signed in July 2020, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services worked with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense and the Army Contracting Command to provide approximately $53.6 million to expand Retractable’s manufacturing capacity for safety needles and syringes in support of the COVID-19 pandemic.

