Reunion Gold : Amended and restated performance and restricted share unit plan

AMENDED AND RESTATED PERFORMANCE AND RESTRICTED SHARE UNIT PLAN Approved by the shareholders of the Company on ● ARTICLE 1: PURPOSE 1.1 Purpose The purpose of this Plan is to advance the interests of Reunion Gold Corporation (the "Company") by encouraging equity participation in the Company through the acquisition of common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). It is the intention of the Company that this Plan will at all times be in compliance with TSX Venture Policies and any inconsistencies between this Plan and TSX Venture Policies will be resolved in favour of the latter. ARTICLE 2: INTERPRETATION 2.1 Definitions When used herein, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the indicated meanings, respectively: "Adjustment Factor" means the adjustment factor set out by the Board in the Award Agreement for an award of Performance Share Units to adjust the determinations of the degree of attainment of the pre‐established Performance Criteria or restrictions, as the case may be, provided however that the Board may not make any adjustment or take any other action with respect to any Performance Share Units that would increase the amount of Shares issuable under any such Performance Share Units Award. "Affiliate" means a company that is a parent or a directly or indirectly held Subsidiary of the Company, or that is controlled by the same entity as the Company; "Associate" has the meaning ascribed to it in the Securities Act; "Award" means a Restricted Share Unit or a Performance Share Unit granted under this Plan; "Award Account" means the notional account maintained for each Participant to which Restricted Share Units and Performance Share Units are credited; "Award Agreement" means a signed, written agreement between a Participant and the Company, substantially in the form attached as Schedule A, in the case of Restricted Share Units and in the form attached as Schedule B, in the case of Performance Share Units, subject to any amendments or additions thereto as may, in the discretion of the Board, be necessary or advisable, evidencing the terms and conditions on which an Award has been granted under this Plan; "Award Value" means such percentage of annual base salary or such other amount as may be determined from time to time by the Board as the original value of the Award to be paid to a Participant and specified in the Participant's Award Agreement; "Board" means the board of directors of the Company; "Business Day" means a day, other than a Saturday or Sunday, on which the principal commercial banks in Quebec and Canada are open for commercial business during normal banking hours; "Cause" means, with respect to a particular Employee: (a) "cause" as such term is defined in the written employment agreement of the Employee; or (b) in the event there is no written employment agreement for the Employee or "cause" is not defined in the written employment agreement, the usual meaning of "cause" under the applicable laws of the Province of British Columbia and Canada. "Change in Control" means the occurrence of any one or more of the following events: (a) a consolidation, merger, amalgamation, arrangement or other reorganization or acquisition involving the Company or any of its Affiliates and another corporation or other entity, as a result of which the holders of Shares prior to the completion of the transaction hold less than 50% of the outstanding shares of the successor Company after completion of the transaction;

(b) the sale, lease, exchange or other disposition, in a single transaction or a series of related transactions, of all or substantially all the Company's assets, rights or properties of the Company and/or any of its Subsidiaries; (c) a resolution is adopted to wind‐up, dissolve or liquidate the Company;

(d) any person, entity or group of persons or entities acting jointly or in concert (an "Acquiror") acquires or acquires control (including, without limitation, the right to vote or direct the voting) of Voting Securities of the Company which, when added to the Voting Securities owned of record or beneficially by the Acquiror or which the Acquiror has the right to vote or in respect of which the Acquiror has the right to direct the voting, would entitle the Acquiror and/or Associates and/or Affiliates of the Acquiror to cast or to direct the casting of 50% or more of the votes attached to all of the Company's outstanding Voting Securities which may be cast to elect directors of the Company or the successor Company (regardless of whether a meeting has been called to elect directors);

(e) as a result of or in connection with: (A) a contested election of directors, or; (B) a consolidation, merger, amalgamation, arrangement or other reorganization or acquisitions involving the Company or any of its Affiliates and another company or other entity, the nominees named in the most recent Management Information Circular of the Company for election to the Board shall not constitute a majority of the Board; or

(f) the Board adopts a resolution to the effect that a Change in Control as defined herein has occurred or is imminent. For the purposes of the foregoing, "Voting Securities" means Shares and any other shares entitled to vote for the election of directors and shall include any security, whether or not issued by the Company, which are not shares entitled to vote for the election of directors but are convertible into or exchangeable for shares which are entitled to vote for the election of directors including any options or rights to purchase such shares or securities. "Committee" has the meaning set forth in Section 3.2; "Company" means Reunion Gold Corporation; "Consultant" means an individual or Consultant Company, other than an Employee, Officer or Director, that: (a) provides on an ongoing bona fide basis, consulting, technical, managerial or like services to the Company or an Affiliate of the Company, other than services provided in relation to a Distribution;

(b) provides the services under a written contract between the Company or an Affiliate and the individual or the Consultant Company. (c) in the reasonable opinion of the Company, spends or will spend a significant amount of time and attention on the business and affairs of the Company or an Affiliate of the Company; and

(d) has a relationship with the Company or an Affiliate of the Company that enables the individual or Consultant Company to be knowledgeable about the business and affairs of the Company; "Consultant Company" means for an individual consultant, a company or partnership of which the individual is an employee, shareholder or partner; "Date of Grant" means, for any Award, the date specified by the Board at the time it grants the Award (which, for greater certainty, shall be no earlier than the date on which the Board meets for the purpose of granting such Award) or if no such date is specified, the date upon which the Award was granted; "Director" means a director of the Company or a Subsidiary who is not an Employee; "Disabled" or "Disability" means the permanent and total incapacity of a Participant as determined in accordance with procedures established by the Board for purposes of this Plan; "Distribution" has the meaning set forth in the Securities Act, and generally refers to a distribution of securities by the Company from treasury; "Effective Date" means the effective date of this Plan, as set out in Section 8.17; "Employee" means an individual who: (a) is considered an employee of the Company or a Subsidiary of the Company under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (i.e., for whom income tax, employment insurance and CPP deductions must be made at source);

(b) works full‐time for the Company or a Subsidiary of the Company providing services normally provided by an employee and who is subject to the same control and direction by the Company or a Subsidiary of the Company over the details and methods of work as an employee of the Company, but for whom income tax deductions are not made at source; or (c) works for the Company or a Subsidiary of the Company on a continuing and regular basis for a minimum amount of time per week providing services normally provided by an employee and who is subject to the same control and direction by the Company or a Subsidiary of the Company over the details and methods of work as an employee of the Company, but for whom income tax deductions need not be made at source. "Exchange" means the TSX Venture Exchange, or such other stock exchange or organized market on which the Shares may become listed or posted for trading; "Expiry Date" means the last date on which the Award can be redeemed by a Participant as set out in the Award Agreement; "Insider" means an "insider" as defined by the Exchange from time to time in its policies; "Investor Relations Activities" has the meaning assigned by Policy 1.1 of the TSX Venture Policies; "Investor Relations Service Provider" means any Consultant that performs Investor Relations Activities and any Director, Officer, Employee or Management Company Employee whose role and duties primarily consist of Investor Relations Activities; "Market Price" at any date in respect of the Shares shall be the closing price of such Shares on the Exchange (and if listed on more than one stock exchange, then the highest of such closing prices) on the last Business Day prior to the relevant date. In the event that such Shares did not trade on such Business Day, the Market Price shall be the average of the bid and asked prices in respect of such Shares at the close of trading on such date. In the event that such Shares are not listed and posted for trading on any stock exchange, the Market Price shall be the fair market value of such Shares as determined by the Board in its sole discretion; "Officer" means a Board‐appointed officer of the Company or a Subsidiary; "Participant" means an Employee, Consultant, Officer or Director to whom an Award has been granted under this Plan but excludes any Investor Relations Service Provider; "Performance Criteria" means performance goals expressed in terms of attaining a specified level of the particular criteria or the attainment of a percentage increase or decrease in the particular criteria, and may be applied to one or more of the Company, a Subsidiary, or a division or strategic business unit of the Company, or may be applied to the performance of the Company relative to a market index, a group of other companies or a combination thereof, all as determined by the Board; "Performance Period" has the meaning set out in the Award Agreement; "Performance Share Unit" or "PSU" means a right to receive a Share, conditional on the achievement of Performance Criteria and based on the Adjustment Factor as set out in the Award Agreement, as determined by the Board, under Section 4.1; "Person" includes an individual, sole proprietorship, partnership, unincorporated association, unincorporated syndicate, unincorporated organization, trust, body corporate, and a natural person in his or her capacity as trustee, executor, administrator or other legal representative; "Plan" means this Reunion Gold Corporation Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan, the terms of which are set out herein or as may be amended; "Redemption Date" means the date elected pursuant to Section 4.5; "Redemption Notice" mean a notice substantially in the form set out as Schedule C as amended by the Board from time to time; "Regulatory Approval" means the approval of the Exchange and any other securities regulatory authority that has lawful jurisdiction over the Plan and any RSUs or PSUs issued hereunder; "Regulatory Authorities" means the Exchange and any other organized trading facilities on which the Company's Shares are listed and all securities commissions or similar securities regulatory bodies having jurisdiction over the Company; "Restricted Share Unit" or "RSU" means a right to receive a Share, as determined by the Board, under Section 4.1; "Securities Act" means the Securities Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. 5, or any successor legislation; "Securities Laws" means securities legislation, securities regulation and securities rules, as amended, and the policies, notices, instruments and blanket orders in force from time to time that govern or are applicable to the Company or to which it is subject, including, without limitation, the Securities Act; "Share" means one (1) common share without par value in the capital stock of the Company;. "Share Compensation Arrangements" shall have the meaning ascribed thereto in the rules and policies of the Exchange, or in the event that such term is not defined in the rules and policies of theExchange, shall include any Awards under this Plan but also includes any other stock option, stock option plan, employee stock purchase plan or any other compensation or incentive mechanism involving the issuance or potential issuance of Shares to a Participant; "Termination Date" means, in the case of a Participant whose employment or term of office or engagement with the Company or an Affiliate terminates: (i) in the case of the resignation of the Participant as an Employee, the date that the Participant provides notice, in writing or verbally, of his or her resignation as an Employee;

(ii) in the case of the termination of the Participant as an Employee by the Company or a Subsidiary for any reason other than death, the effective date of termination set out in the Company's notice of termination of the Participant as an Employee to the Participant;

(iii) in the case of the termination of the written contract of a Consultant to provide consulting services to the Company or a Subsidiary, the effective date of termination set out in any notice provided by one of the parties to the written contract to the other party; or

(iv) the effective date of termination of a Director, Officer, Employee or Consultant pursuant to an order made by any Regulatory Authority having jurisdiction to so order; provided that (a) in the case of termination by reason of voluntary resignation by the Participant, such date shall not be earlier than the date that notice of resignation was received from such Participant, and (b) "Termination Date" in any such case specifically does not mean the date on which any period of contractual notice, reasonable notice, salary continuation or deemed employment that the Company or the Affiliate, as the case may be, may be required at law to provide to a Participant would expire; "Vested Award" has the meaning set out in Section 4.3; "Vesting Date" means the date or dates designated in the Award Agreement, or such earlier date as is provided for in the Plan or is determined by the Board; and "Withholding Taxes" has the meaning set out in Section 8.3. 2.2 Interpretation (a) Whenever the Board or, where applicable, the Committee is to exercise discretion in the administration of this Plan, the term "discretion" means the sole and absolute discretion of the Board or the Committee, as the case may be.

(b) As used herein, the terms "Article", "Section", "Subsection" and "clause" mean and refer to the specified Article, Section, Subsection and clause of this Plan, respectively. (c) Words importing the singular include the plural and vice versa and words importing any gender include any other gender.

(d) Whenever any payment is to be made or action is to be taken on a day which is not a Business Day, such payment shall be made or such action shall be taken on the next following Business Day.

(e) In this Plan, "Subsidiary" means a Person that is controlled directly or indirectly by another person and includes a subsidiary of that subsidiary.

(f) In this Plan, a Person is considered to be "controlled" by a Person if: (i) in the case of a Person,

