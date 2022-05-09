Reunion Gold : Amended and restated share option plan

AMENDED AND RESTATED SHARE OPTION PLAN

Dated for Reference ●

ARTICLE 1

PURPOSE AND INTERPRETATION

Purpose

1.1 The purpose of this Plan is to advance the interests of Reunion Gold Corporation (the "Company") by encouraging equity participation in the Company through the acquisition of Common Shares of the Company. It is the intention of the Company that this Plan will at all times be in compliance with TSX Venture Policies and any inconsistencies between this Plan and TSX Venture Policies will be resolved in favour of the latter.

Definitions

1.2 In this Plan

(a) Affiliate means a company that is a parent or subsidiary of the Company, or that is controlled by the same entity as the Company;

(b) Associate has the meaning set out in the Securities Act;

(c) Black-out Period means an interval of time formally imposed by the Company pursuant to its internal trading policies as a result of the bona fide existence of undisclosed material information during which the Company prohibits Optionees from exercising his/her Options;

(d) Board means the board of directors of the Company or any committee thereof duly empowered or authorized to grant Options under this Plan;

(e) Change of Control means the occurrence of any of:

(i) any transaction at any time and by whatever means pursuant to which any person or any group of two or more persons acting jointly or in concert (other than the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiary) thereafter acquires the direct or indirect "beneficial ownership" (as defined in the Canada Business Corporations Act) of, or acquires the right to exercise control or direction over, securities of the Company representing 50% or more of the then issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company in any manner whatsoever, including, without limitation, as a result of a take-over bid, an issuance or exchange of securities, an amalgamation of the Company with any other person, an arrangement, a capital reorganization or any other business combination or reorganization;

(ii) the sale, assignment or other transfer of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company to a person or any group of two or more persons acting jointly or in concert (other than a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company);

(iii) the occurrence of a transaction requiring approval of the Company's security holders whereby the Company is acquired through consolidation, merger, exchange of securities, purchase of assets, amalgamation, statutory arrangement or otherwise by any person or any group of two or more persons acting jointly or in concert (other than anexchange of securities with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company;

(iv) a majority of the Board consists of individuals which management of the Company has not nominated for election or appointment as directors; or

(v) the Board passes a resolution to the effect that an event comparable to an event set forth in this definition has occurred;

(f) Cause means "Just Cause" as defined in the Optionee's employment agreement or agreement for services with the Company or one of its Affiliates, or if such term is not defined or if the Optionee has not entered into an employment agreement or agreement for services with the Company or one of its Affiliates, then as such term is defined by applicable law, and shall include, without limitation, the occurrence of one of the following events with respect to the Optionee: (i) has materially breached any written agreement between the Optionee and the Company; (ii) is convicted of a criminal offence relating to duties of the Optionee, including any for breach of trust or fraud; (iii) has refused to comply with a lawful order or direction of the Company or the Board; (iv) has engaged in negligence or incompetence in carrying out the duties and responsibilities of his or her position in a diligent, professional and efficient manner; or (v) has been involved in any other act, omission, or misconduct which constitutes just cause according to applicable law;

(g) Common Shares means the common shares without par value in the capital of the Company providing such class is listed on the TSX Venture;

(h) Company means the company named at the top hereof and includes, unless the context otherwise requires, all of its Affiliates and successors according to law;

(i) Consultant means, in relation to the Company, an individual (other than a Director, Officer or Employee of the Company or any of its subsidiaries) or Company that: (i) is engaged to provide on an ongoing bona fide basis, consulting, technical, management or other services to the Company or to any of its subsidiaries, other than services provided in relation to a Distribution; (ii) provides the services under a written contract between the Company or any of its subsidiaries and the individual or the Company, as the case may be; and (iii) in the reasonable opinion of the Company, spends or will spend a significant amount of time and attention on the affairs and business of the Company or of any of its subsidiaries.

(j) Consultant Company means a consultant that is a company;

(k) Directors means a director (as defined under applicable securities laws) of the Company or any of its subsidiaries;

(l) Disinterested Shareholder Approval means approval by a majority of the votes cast by all the Company's shareholders at a duly constituted shareholders' meeting, excluding votes attached to Common Shares beneficially owned by Insiders who are Service Providers or their Associates;

(m) Distribution has the meaning assigned by the Securities Act, and generally refers to a distribution of securities by the Company from treasury;

(n) Effective Date for an Option means the date of grant thereof by the Board;

(o) Employee means:

(i) an individual who is considered an employee of the Company or of its subsidiary under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and for whom income tax, employment insurance and Canada Pension Plan deductions must be made at source;

(ii) an individual who works full-time for the Company or its subsidiary providing services normally provided by an employee and who is subject to the same control and direction by the Company or its subsidiary over the details and methods of work as an employee of the Company or of the subsidiary, as the case may be, but for whom income tax deductions are not made at source; or

(iii) an individual who works for the Company or its subsidiary on a continuing and regular basis for a minimum amount of time per week (the number of hours should be disclosed in the submission) providing services normally provided by an employee and who is subject to the same control and direction by the Company or its subsidiary over the details and methods of work as an employee of the Company or of the subsidiary, as the case may be, but for whom income tax deductions are not made at source;

(p) Exchange Hold Period has the meaning assigned by Policy 1.1 of the TSX Venture Policies;

(q) Exercise Price means the amount payable per Common Share on the exercise of an Option, as determined in accordance with the terms hereof;

(r) Expiry Date means the day on which an Option lapses as specified in the Option Agreement therefor or in accordance with the terms of this Plan;

(s) Insider means an insider as defined in the TSX Venture Policies or as defined in securities legislation applicable to the Company;

(t) Investor Relations Activities has the meaning assigned by Policy 1.1 of the TSX Venture Policies;

(u) Investor Relations Service Provider means any Consultant that performs Investor Relations Activities for the Company and any other Service Provider whose role and duties primarily consist of Investor Relations Activities;

(v) Management Company Employee means an individual employed by a company providing management services to the Company which services are required for the ongoing successful operation of the business enterprise of the Company;

(w) Market Price has the meaning assigned by Policy 1.1 of the TSX Venture Policies;

(x) Officer means an officer (as defined under applicable securities laws) of the Company or any of its subsidiaries;

(y) Option means the right to purchase Common Shares granted hereunder to a Service Provider;

(z) Option Agreement means the notice of grant of an Option delivered by the Company hereunder to a Service Provider and the form of which shall be approved by the Board from time to time;

(aa) Optioned Shares means Common Shares that may be issued in the future to a Service Provider upon the exercise of an Option;

(bb) Optionee means a Service Provider that receives an Option hereunder;

(cc) Outstanding Shares means at the relevant time, the number of issued and outstanding

Common Shares of the Company;

(dd) Person includes a company, any unincorporated entity, or an individual;

(ee) Plan means this share option plan, the terms of which are set out herein or as may be amended;

(ff) Plan Shares means the total number of Common Shares which may be reserved for issuance as Optioned Shares under the Plan as provided in §2.2;

(gg) Regulatory Approval means the approval of the TSX Venture and any other securities regulatory authority that has lawful jurisdiction over the Plan and any Options issued hereunder;

(hh) Securities Act means the Securities Act, R.S.B.C. 1996, c. 418, or any successor legislation;

(ii) Service Provider means a Person who is a bona fide Director, Officer, Employee, Management

Company Employee, Consultant or Consultant Company, and also includes a company 100% of the share capital of which is beneficially owned by one or more Service Providers;

(jj) Share Compensation Arrangement means any Option granted under this Plan and any other stock option, stock option plan, performance share unit plan, restricted share unit plan, deferred share unit plan, phantom stock plan, or any other compensation or incentive mechanism involving the issuance or potential issuance of Common Shares from treasury to a Service Provider;

(kk) Shareholder Approval means approval by a majority of the votes cast by eligible shareholders of the Company at a duly constituted shareholders' meeting;

(ll) Take Over Bid means a take over bid as defined in Multilateral Instrument 62-104 (Take-over

Bids and Issuer Bids) or the analogous provisions of securities legislation applicable to the Company;

(mm)TSX Venture means the TSX Venture Exchange and any successor thereto;

(nn) TSX Venture Policies means the rules and policies of the TSX Venture as amended from time to time; and

(oo) VWAP means the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's Common Shares on the TSX Venture calculated by dividing the total value by the total volume of such securities traded for the five trading days immediately preceding the exercise of the subject Option.

Other Words and Phrases

1.3 Words and phrases used in this Plan but which are not defined in the Plan, but are defined in the TSX Venture Policies, will have the meaning assigned to them in the TSX Venture Policies.

Gender

1.4 Words importing the masculine gender include the feminine or neuter, words in the singular include the plural, words importing a corporate entity include individuals, and vice versa.

ARTICLE 2

SHARE OPTION PLAN

Establishment of Share Option Plan

2.1 The Plan is hereby established to recognize contributions made by Service Providers and to create an incentive for their continuing assistance to the Company and its Affiliates.

Maximum Plan Shares

2.2 The maximum aggregate number of Plan Shares that may be reserved for issuance under the Plan at any point in time is 10% of the Outstanding Shares at the time Plan Shares are reserved for issuance as a result of the grant of an Option, less any Common Shares reserved for issuance under any other Share Compensation Arrangements.

Eligibility

2.3 Options to purchase Common Shares may be granted hereunder to Service Providers of the Company, or its affiliates, from time to time by the Board. Service Providers that are not individuals will be required to undertake in writing not to effect or permit any transfer of ownership or option of any of its securities, or to issue more of its securities (so as to indirectly transfer the benefits of an Option), as long as such Option remains outstanding, unless the written permission of the TSX Venture and the Company is obtained.

Options Granted Under the Plan

2.4 All Options granted under the Plan will be evidenced by an Option Agreement showing at a minimum the number of Optioned Shares, the term of the Option, a reference to vesting terms, if any, and the Exercise Price.

2.5 Subject to specific variations approved by the Board, all terms and conditions set out herein will be deemed to be incorporated into and form part of an Option Agreement made hereunder.

Limitations on Issue

2.6

Subject to §2.10, the following restrictions on issuances of Options are applicable under

the Plan:

(a) Unless the Company has obtained Disinterested Shareholder Approval to do so,