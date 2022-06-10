Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Reunion Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGD   CA76131P1062

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

(RGD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:30 2022-06-10 pm EDT
0.2750 CAD    0.00%
01:58pReunion Gold Announces AGM Results
GL
05/27Reunion Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/27REUNION GOLD : Management Discussion And Analysis Q1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reunion Gold Announces AGM Results

06/10/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQB: RGDFF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: David Fennell, Elaine Bennett, Pierre Chenard, Richard Cohen, Adrian Fleming, Réjean Gourde and Vijay Kirpalani.

Marian Moroney did not stand for re-election for the ensuing year. David Fennell, Chairman of the Company stated: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Marian for her valuable contribution to our Company over the past three years and wish her all the best.”

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) the re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the financial year ending December 31, 2022; (ii) approving the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan; and (iii) approving the Restated Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan. A total of 429,739,659 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 52.4% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined gold mineralization on the Kairuni zone over 2,500 meters of strike length and to a depth of 220 meters. A 15,000-meter phase 4 drill program is currently underway with a target of releasing a maiden resource in the second half of 2022. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

For further information, please contact:
REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor
Telephone: +1 450.677.2585
Email: info@reuniongold.com


All news about REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
01:58pReunion Gold Announces AGM Results
GL
05/27Reunion Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/27REUNION GOLD : Management Discussion And Analysis Q1
PU
05/18Reunion Gold Starts Trading on OTCQB Venture Market; Down 4%
MT
05/18Reunion Gold Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
GL
05/18Reunion Gold Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
GL
05/09REUNION GOLD : Amended and restated share option plan
PU
05/09REUNION GOLD : Amended and restated performance and restricted share unit plan
PU
05/05Reunion Gold Reports Additional Drilling Results, Expands Exploration Program At Oko We..
MT
05/04Reunion Gold Reports Additional Strong Drill Results and Accelerates Its Exploration Pr..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -8,76 M -6,84 M -6,84 M
Net cash 2021 13,4 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 228 M 180 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Reunion Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,28 CAD
Average target price 0,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 245%
Managers and Directors
Carlos H. Bertoni Chief Executive Officer
Alain Krushnisky Chief Financial Officer
David A. Fennell Executive Chairman
Johan van der Stricht Manager-Regional Operations
Vijay N. J. Kirpalani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REUNION GOLD CORPORATION96.43%179
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.42%173 027
RIO TINTO PLC20.48%126 832
GLENCORE PLC42.21%88 030
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.46%61 045
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)55.41%40 085