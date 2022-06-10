Reunion Gold Announces AGM Results

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQB: RGDFF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2022. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all director nominees: David Fennell, Elaine Bennett, Pierre Chenard, Richard Cohen, Adrian Fleming, Réjean Gourde and Vijay Kirpalani.



Marian Moroney did not stand for re-election for the ensuing year. David Fennell, Chairman of the Company stated: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Marian for her valuable contribution to our Company over the past three years and wish her all the best.”

Shareholders also voted in favour of (i) the re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors for the financial year ending December 31, 2022; (ii) approving the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan; and (iii) approving the Restated Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan. A total of 429,739,659 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 52.4% of the common shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined gold mineralization on the Kairuni zone over 2,500 meters of strike length and to a depth of 220 meters. A 15,000-meter phase 4 drill program is currently underway with a target of releasing a maiden resource in the second half of 2022. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

