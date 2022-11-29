Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Reunion Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGD   CA76131P1062

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

(RGD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:12 2022-11-28 am EST
0.4300 CAD   -2.27%
09:04aReunion Gold Announces the Appointment of Rick Howes to its Board of Directors and Grant of Stock Options
GL
09:01aReunion Gold Announces the Appointment of Rick Howes to its Board of Directors and Grant of Stock Options
AQ
11/21Reunion Gold Names President and CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Reunion Gold Announces the Appointment of Rick Howes to its Board of Directors and Grant of Stock Options

11/29/2022 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQB: RGDFF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Richard (Rick) Howes has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company. David Fennell, executive chairman commented, “On behalf of the Board of Reunion Gold, we welcome Rick as director.” As announced on November 21, 2022, Mr. Howes will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective January 1, 2023.

The Company has granted 2,000,000 stock options (the “Options”) to Mr. Howes. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.44, will vest in three instalments commencing on January 1, 2023, and have a term of five years. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold Corporation
Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,000 meters of strike and to a depth of 575 meters. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol 'RGDFF'. The Company currently has 990.5 million issued and outstanding common shares.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

For further information, please contact:
REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
Carlos H. Bertoni, Interim CEO, or
Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor
Doug_flegg@reuniongold.com
Telephone: +1 450.677.2585
Email: info@reuniongold.com


All news about REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
09:04aReunion Gold Announces the Appointment of Rick Howes to its Board of Directors and Gran..
GL
09:01aReunion Gold Announces the Appointment of Rick Howes to its Board of Directors and Gran..
AQ
11/21Reunion Gold Names President and CEO
MT
11/21Reunion Gold Corporation Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
11/21Reunion Gold Corporation Appoints Richard Howes as President
CI
11/21Reunion Gold Announces Appointment of Rick Howes as President and Chief Executive Offic..
GL
11/21Reunion Gold Announces Appointment of Rick Howes as President and Chief Executive Offic..
AQ
11/09Reunion Gold Details Drill Results from Oko West Blocks 1 & 4
MT
11/09Reunion Gold Announces New Drill Results From Oko West Blocks 1 & 4, Including Continue..
GL
11/09Reunion Gold Announces New Drill Results From Oko West Blocks 1 & 4, Including Continue..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -17,7 M -13,2 M -13,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 465 M 346 M 346 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Reunion Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,43 CAD
Average target price 0,73 CAD
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
Managers and Directors
Carlos H. Bertoni Chief Executive Officer
Alain Krushnisky Chief Financial Officer
David A. Fennell Executive Chairman
Johan van der Stricht Manager-Regional Operations
Vijay N. J. Kirpalani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REUNION GOLD CORPORATION207.14%346
BHP GROUP LIMITED33.75%148 513
RIO TINTO PLC9.63%106 333
GLENCORE PLC43.57%85 670
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.22%46 335
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)61.27%41 463