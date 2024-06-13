NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETINGS and JOINT MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR of G MINING VENTURES CORP. and REUNION GOLD CORPORATION with respect to, among other matters, the proposed PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT involving G MINING VENTURES CORP., REUNION GOLD CORPORATION and GREENHEART GOLD INC. (FORMERLY 15963982 CANADA INC.) June 7, 2024 These materials are important and require your immediate attention. The shareholders of G Mining Ventures Corp. and the shareholders and optionholders of Reunion Gold Corporation are required to make important decisions. If you are in doubt as to how to make such decisions, please contact your tax, financial, legal or other professional advisors. If you have questions or require more information with regard to procedures for voting or completing your transmitted documentation, you may contact the proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, by: (i) telephone, toll-free in North America at 1-888-564-7333 (Reunion Gold Corporation shareholders and optionholders) or 1-888-518-1557 (G Mining Ventures Corp. shareholders); or (ii) telephone, outside North America at 1-416-623-2516 (collect call and text enabled); or (iii) e-mail at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com. See the back page of this joint management information circular for other methods of contacting Kingsdale Advisors. This document does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. No securities regulatory authority in Canada, the United States or elsewhere has expressed an opinion about, or passed upon the fairness or merits of, the transactions described in this document, the securities being offered pursuant to such transactions or the adequacy of the information contained in this document and it is an offense to claim otherwise.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page LETTER TO GMIN SHAREHOLDERS i LETTER TO REUNION GOLD SECURITYHOLDERS vi G MINING VENTURES CORP. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS xi REUNION GOLD CORPORATION NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SECURITYHOLDERS xiv GLOSSARY OF TERMS xvii GENERAL QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS xli JOINT MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR 1 Introduction 1 Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information 2 Scientific and Technical Information 7 Cautionary Note to GMIN Shareholders and Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders in the United States Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves 7 Information for United States Securityholders 8 Information for Non-Registered Shareholders 9 Currency Exchange Rates 10 SUMMARY INFORMATION 11 GENERAL PROXY MATTERS - GMIN 38 Time and Location of the GMIN Meeting 38 Solicitation of Proxies 38 Appointment and Revocation of Proxies 38 GMIN Record Date 39 Voting of Proxies 39 Exercise of Discretion of Proxyholder 39 Voting 39 Quorum 40 Voting Securities and Principal Holders Thereof 40 PARTICULARS OF MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON AT GMIN MEETING 40 GMIN Arrangement Resolution 40 GMIN Private Placements Resolution 41 GMIN Annual Resolutions 42 GENERAL PROXY MATTERS - REUNION GOLD 43 Time and Location of the Reunion Gold Meeting 43 Solicitation of Proxies 43 Appointment and Revocation of Proxies 43 Reunion Gold Record Date 44

Voting of Proxies 44 Exercise of Discretion of Proxyholder 44 Voting 44 Quorum 45 Voting Securities and Principal Holders Thereof 45 PARTICULARS OF MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON AT REUNION GOLD MEETING 46 Reunion Gold Arrangement Resolution 46 Reunion Gold Annual Resolutions 46 Spinco Option Plan Resolution 47 THE ARRANGEMENT 47 Background to the Arrangement - GMIN 47 Background to the Arrangement - Reunion Gold 52 Recommendation of the GMIN Special Committee 62 Recommendation of the GMIN Board 63 Reasons for Recommendation of the GMIN Special Committee and the GMIN Board 63 GMIN Fairness Opinions 66 Recommendation of the Reunion Gold Special Committee 67 Recommendation of the Reunion Gold Board 68 Reasons for Recommendation of the Reunion Gold Special Committee and the Reunion Gold Board 68 Reunion Gold Fairness Opinions 72 Details of the Arrangement 73 Spinco Reorganization 76 Procedure for the Arrangement Becoming Effective 77 Voting Support Agreements 79 Letters of Transmittal and Procedure for Exchange of Shares and Related Elections 82 Procedures for Holders of GMIN Options and Reunion Gold Options 86 Treatment of Certain Other Convertible Securities 86 Dissent Rights 86 Interests of Certain Persons in Matters to be Acted Upon at the GMIN Meeting 89 Interests of Certain Persons in Matters to be Acted Upon at the Reunion Gold Meeting 92 Canadian Securities Law Matters 95 U.S. Securities Law Matters 99 Stock Exchange Matters 101 SUMMARY OF MATERIAL AGREEMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE ARRANGEMENT 102 Arrangement Agreement 102 Investor Rights Agreements 112 GMIN Warrant Documentation 115 GMIN PRIVATE PLACEMENTS 115 Background 115

Approval of GMIN Private Placements 116 CERTAIN CANADIAN FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS 116 RISK FACTORS 129 INFORMATION CONCERNING GMIN 134 INFORMATION CONCERNING REUNION GOLD 134 INFORMATION CONCERNING NEW GMIN 134 INFORMATION CONCERNING SPINCO 135 AUDITORS 135 EXPENSES OF THE ARRANGEMENT 135 LEGAL MATTERS 135 INTERESTS OF EXPERTS 135 Interests of Experts - GMIN 135 Interests of Experts - Reunion Gold 136 Interests of Experts - Spinco 136 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 136 DIRECTORS' APPROVAL 137 GMIN Board Approval 137 Reunion Gold Board Approval 137 CONSENTS 137 Consent of RBC 137 Consent of Cormark 138 Consent of BMO Capital Markets 138 Consent of SCP 138 APPENDIX A GMIN ARRANGEMENT RESOLUTION APPENDIX B REUNION GOLD ARRANGEMENT RESOLUTION APPENDIX C PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT APPENDIX D INTERIM ORDER APPENDIX E NOTICE OF APPLICATION APPENDIX F-1 OPINION OF RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC. APPENDIX F-2 OPINION OF CORMARK SECURITIES INC. APPENDIX G-1 OPINION OF BMO NESBITT BURNS INC. APPENDIX G-2 OPINION OF SCP RESOURCE FINANCE LP APPENDIX H INFORMATION CONCERNING GMIN APPENDIX I INFORMATION CONCERNING REUNION GOLD APPENDIX J-1 INFORMATION CONCERNING NEW GMIN APPENDIX J-2 NEW GMIN PRO FORMA FINANCIAL STATEMENTS APPENDIX K-1 INFORMATION CONCERNING SPINCO APPENDIX K-2 SPINCO AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS APPENDIX K-3 SPINCO PRO-FORMA FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

APPENDIX K-4CARVE-OUT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR SPINCO APPENDIX K-5 SPINCO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS APPENDIX L SECTION 190 OF THE CANADA BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT APPENDIX M-1 GMIN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPENDIX M-2 GMIN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - GMIN BOARD APPENDIX M-3 GMIN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS APPENDIX M-4 GMIN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE APPENDIX M-5 GMIN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - GMIN AMENDED BY-LAWS APPENDIX N ANNUAL BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED AT THE REUNION GOLD MEETING

LETTER TO GMIN SHAREHOLDERS June 7, 2024 Dear G Mining Ventures Corp. shareholder: On April 22, 2024, G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN"), Reunion Gold Corporation ("Reunion Gold") and Greenheart Gold Inc. (formerly 15963982 Canada Inc.) ("Spinco") entered into an arrangement agreement, as amended effective June 7, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), pursuant to which an entity to be incorporated to hold and manage the combined business of GMIN and Reunion Gold ("New GMIN") will acquire (i) all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of GMIN (each whole share, a "GMIN Share") and (ii) all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Reunion Gold (each whole share, a "Reunion Gold Share") by way of a proposed plan of arrangement under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, in an all-equity business combination transaction (the "Arrangement"). In connection with the Arrangement, you are invited to attend the annual general and special meeting of the holders of GMIN Shares (the "GMIN Shareholders") to be held at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, in the St. Laurent Boardroom, located at 1 Place Ville Marie, Suite 3000, Montréal, Québec H3B 4N8, on July 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) (the "GMIN Meeting"). At the GMIN Meeting, GMIN Shareholders will be asked to consider, among other matters, resolutions approving the Arrangement and certain related matters (the "GMIN Arrangement Resolution"), the GMIN Private Placements Resolution (as defined below) and the GMIN Annual Resolutions (as defined below). The board of directors of GMIN (the "GMIN Board") believes this is a compelling opportunity, which sets the stage for GMIN, through New GMIN, to become a leading South American intermediate gold producer by combining Reunion Gold's Oko West project located in Northwest Guyana (the "Oko West Project") with GMIN's Tocantinzinho project located in Brazil (the "TZ Project"), as further discussed below. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, if the Arrangement becomes effective: GMIN Shareholders will receive 0.25 of a common share of New GMIN (each whole share, a " New GMIN Share ") for each GMIN Share held (the " GMIN Exchange Ratio ");

") for each GMIN Share held (the " "); holders of Reunion Gold Shares (the " Reunion Gold Shareholders ") will receive 0.07125 of a New GMIN Share and 0.05 of a common share of Spinco (each whole share, a " Spinco Share ") for each Reunion Gold Share held; and

") will receive 0.07125 of a New GMIN Share and 0.05 of a common share of Spinco (each whole share, a " ") for each Reunion Gold Share held; and Reunion Gold will enter into a contribution and conveyance agreement with Spinco, pursuant to which Reunion Gold will assign and transfer to Spinco all of its assets other than the Oko West Project, including $15 million in cash which GMIN has agreed to fund, in consideration for such number of Spinco Shares which, following the distribution of the Spinco Shares to Reunion Gold Shareholders in accordance with the Arrangement, would result in New GMIN indirectly holding through Reunion Gold approximately 19.9% of the outstanding Spinco Shares and the former Reunion Gold Shareholders holding approximately 80.1% of the outstanding Spinco Shares. Additionally, if the Arrangement is approved: Reunion Gold, as New GMIN's wholly-owned subsidiary following the Arrangement, and Spinco will enter into an investor rights agreement which will provide certain customary investor and other rights exercisable by New GMIN, including the right to nominate one director to Spinco's board of directors; and i

outstanding incentive awards and warrants of GMIN will be replaced or adjusted in accordance with their terms as follows: holders of options to purchase GMIN Shares issued under GMIN's existing equity incentive plans and outstanding at the effective time of the Arrangement (the " Effective Time ") will receive replacement options, each of which will be exercisable for New GMIN Shares based on the GMIN Exchange Ratio;

") will receive replacement options, each of which will be exercisable for New GMIN Shares based on the GMIN Exchange Ratio; holders of restricted share units and deferred share units issued under GMIN's existing equity incentive plans and outstanding at the Effective Time will be entitled to receive, for each GMIN Share that would have been issuable had such restricted share units and deferred share units been exercised prior to the Effective Time, New GMIN Shares based on the GMIN Exchange Ratio; and

holders of warrants to purchase GMIN Shares outstanding at the Effective Time will be entitled to receive for each GMIN Share that would have been issuable had such warrants been exercised prior to the Effective Time, upon payment of the original exercise price therefor, New GMIN Shares based on the GMIN Exchange Ratio. Finally, subject to the terms and conditions of subscription agreements entered into between GMIN and each of La Mancha Investments S.à r.l. ("La Mancha") and Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada"), the approval by the GMIN Shareholders at the GMIN Meeting and the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), each of La Mancha and Franco-Nevada will, immediately prior to the Effective Time, subscribe for such number of GMIN Shares as is equal to, in the case of La Mancha, US$25 million, which may be increased to US$35 million in La Mancha's sole discretion, and, in the case of Franco-Nevada, US$25 million (collectively, the "GMIN Private Placements"). Conditions to the Arrangement and the GMIN Private Placements The Arrangement is subject to certain conditions, including the approval by GMIN Shareholders of the GMIN Arrangement Resolution, the approval by Reunion Gold Shareholders and the holders of options to purchase Reunion Gold Shares (collectively with the Reunion Gold Shareholders, the "Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders") of resolutions approving the Arrangement at a duly called meeting of the Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders (the "Reunion Gold Meeting"), the approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and the approval of the TSX. Specifically, with respect to the GMIN Arrangement Resolution, the requisite GMIN Shareholder approval is: (a) at least 662/3% of the votes cast by the GMIN Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the GMIN Meeting; (b) a majority of the votes cast by the GMIN Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the GMIN Meeting, excluding the votes attached to the GMIN Shares held by La Mancha and its related parties and joint actors in accordance with Section 8.1(2) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Arrangements ("MI 61-101"); and (c) pursuant to Sections 611(c) and 611(g) of the TSX Company Manual, a majority of the votes cast by the GMIN Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the GMIN Meeting. With respect to the Arrangement, the requisite Reunion Gold Voting Securityholder approval is: (a) at least 662/3% of the votes cast by the Reunion Gold Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Reunion Gold Meeting; (b) at least 662/3% of the votes cast by the Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Reunion Gold Meeting, voting together as a single class; and (c) a majority of the votes cast by the Reunion Gold Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Reunion Gold Meeting, excluding the votes attached to the Reunion Gold Shares held by David A. Fennell and his related parties and joint actors, in accordance with Section 8.1(2) of MI 61-101. Further, pursuant to Section 607(e) of the TSX Company Manual, the closing of the GMIN Private Placements is subject to the subscription price payable thereunder being approved by a majority of the votes cast by the GMIN Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the GMIN Meeting, excluding the votes attached to the GMIN Shares held by La Mancha and Franco-Nevada and their associates and affiliates (the "GMIN Private Placements Resolution"). While closing of both of the GMIN Private Placements are subject to certain conditions including confirmation of the satisfaction of all conditions under the Arrangement Agreement, completion of the GMIN Private Placements is not a condition to completion of the Arrangement. ii

Voting Support Agreements Each of the directors and members of senior management of GMIN, as well as GMIN's three largest shareholders, La Mancha, Franco-Nevada and Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado"), who in the aggregate own approximately 60% of the outstanding GMIN Shares, have entered into voting support agreements with Reunion Gold pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their GMIN Shares at the GMIN Meeting in favour of the Arrangement and any other transactions contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement (the "Reunion Gold Voting Support Agreements"). Similarly, each of the directors and members of senior management of Reunion Gold, as well as La Mancha and two subsidiaries of, and a trust controlled by, Dundee Corporation, who in the aggregate own approximately 29% of the outstanding Reunion Gold Shares, have entered into voting support agreements with GMIN pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their Reunion Gold Shares at the Reunion Gold Meeting in favour of the Arrangement and any other transactions contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement (the "GMIN Voting Support Agreements"). GMIN Special Committee and Board Recommendation After careful consideration, including a thorough review of the Arrangement Agreement, the fairness opinions provided by RBC Dominion Securities Inc. ("RBC") and Cormark Securities Inc. ("Cormark"), and other matters considered relevant, including the various factors described more fully in the accompanying joint management information circular of GMIN and Reunion Gold (the "Circular"), and following consultation with management of GMIN and its financial and legal advisors, the special committee of the GMIN Board formed for the purpose of considering the Arrangement (the "GMIN Special Committee") unanimously determined that the Arrangement, together with the completion of the GMIN Private Placements, are in the best interests of GMIN. Accordingly, the GMIN Special Committee unanimously recommended that the GMIN Board approve the Arrangement Agreement and the GMIN Private Placements, and recommend that GMIN Shareholders vote in favour of the GMIN Arrangement Resolution and the GMIN Private Placements Resolution. The GMIN Board (with David A. Fennell abstaining from voting due to his role as Executive Chair of Reunion Gold and Karim Nasr abstaining from voting only as regards to the GMIN Private Placements due to his role as an executive officer of La Mancha), after consultation with the GMIN Board's financial and legal advisors, and based on the unanimous recommendation of the GMIN Special Committee, unanimously determined that the Arrangement, together with the completion of the GMIN Private Placements, are in the best interests of GMIN. Accordingly, the GMIN Board (with David A. Fennell and Karim Nasr abstaining as described above) unanimously recommends that GMIN Shareholders vote in favour of the GMIN Arrangement Resolution, the full text of which is set forth in "Appendix A - GMIN Arrangement Resolution" attached to the Circular and in favour of the GMIN Private Placements Resolution, the full text of which is set out under the heading "GMIN Private Placements - Approval of GMIN Private Placements" in the Circular. In reviewing the terms and conditions of the Arrangement Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, and determining that the Arrangement and the GMIN Private Placements are in the best interest of GMIN, the GMIN Special Committee and the GMIN Board considered a number of factors, including, among others, the following: Top Tier Asset: The Oko West Project is amongst the highest quality gold development projects globally. It hosts one of the most significant gold discoveries in the Guiana Shield, a mining friendly region, known for world-class deposits. The Oko West Project has potential to support a large, long-life mine complex with an expedited timeline to production; Strengthened Portfolio: The business combination of GMIN and Reunion Gold positions New GMIN to become a leading South American intermediate gold producer, supported by the near term potential of the TZ Project, which is on schedule and on budget for commercial production in the second half of 2024 and is engineered to produce approximately 200,000 gold ounces per year for the first five years at an attractive lowest quartile all-in sustaining cost, and the long-term potential of the Oko West Project; Management Track-Record: The New GMIN management team is ideally positioned to unlock value at the Oko West Project through leveraging systems, equipment, expertise and team from the TZ Project, which is supported by an impressive track-record, including through the Gignac Family-owned G Mining Services Inc., of executing world-class projects in the Guiana Shield region to generate industry leading returns for its stakeholders; iii

Limited Equity Dilution Required to Fund the Oko West Project Development: GMIN would be able to leverage its free cash flow from the TZ Project, forecasted to total approximately US$500 million between 2025 to 2027 at a gold price of US$ 1,600 / oz, to fund a substantial portion of the construction of the Oko West Project, and thus limit potential financing dilution to the New GMIN shareholder base; Compelling Re-RatePotential: New GMIN will have the benefit of the opportunity for a faster and larger production re-rate and a higher mid-tier producer multiple once the Oko West Project is in production; Enhanced Market Profile and Liquidity: Upon completion of the Arrangement, New GMIN will have a broadened shareholder base, an increased public float, and expected benefits from index inclusion (neither Party being currently included in any index), increased trading liquidity, and investor interest. The anticipated increased market capitalization and trading liquidity is expected to broaden New GMIN's investor appeal with enhanced market interest and analyst coverage; Regional Platform: New GMIN is positioned to spearhead further regional consolidation, leveraging a strong South American platform of assets and extensive knowledge of the operating and regulatory environments in the region; Asset Diversification: New GMIN will benefit from greater asset diversification and be better positioned to deal with industry headwinds and the impact of industry risks, which improves GMIN's long-term production and cash flow profile; Insider and Shareholder Support: Each of the directors and members of senior management of GMIN, as well as GMIN's three largest shareholders, La Mancha, Franco-Nevada and Eldorado, who in aggregate own approximately 60% of the outstanding GMIN Shares, have entered into the Reunion Gold Voting Support Agreements pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their GMIN Shares in favour of the Arrangement and any other transactions contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement. In addition, each of the directors and members of senior management of Reunion Gold, as well as La Mancha, and two subsidiaries of, and a trust controlled by, Dundee Corporation, who in the aggregate own approximately 29% of the outstanding Reunion Gold Shares, have entered into the GMIN Voting Support Agreements pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their Reunion Gold Shares in favour of the Arrangement and any other transactions contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement; Fairness Opinions: RBC and Cormark have each provided their respective opinions to the GMIN Special Committee and the GMIN Board, copies of which are attached as "Appendix F-1- Opinion of RBC Dominion Securities Inc." and "Appendix F-2- Opinion of Cormark Securities Inc." to the Circular, to the effect that, as of April 21, 2024, and based on and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications set forth in such opinions, the Consideration (as defined in the Circular) is fair, from a financial point of view, to the GMIN Shareholders; and Increased Financial Capacity: The GMIN Private Placements will raise between US$50 - 60 million and provide New GMIN with significant immediate liquidity to facilitate the unlocking of value in New GMIN's asset portfolio. Annual General Meeting In addition to the GMIN Arrangement Resolution and the GMIN Private Placements Resolution, the GMIN Meeting will be held for the following purposes: to receive and consider the annual consolidated financial statements of GMIN for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and the external auditors' report thereon; to elect the directors of GMIN for the ensuing year; to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditors of GMIN and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors' compensation; to consider and, if deemed advisable, to approve, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution ratifying and confirming the amendments to the by-laws of GMIN (collectively, paragraphs 2 to 4 being the " GMIN Annual Resolutions "); and to transact such further or other business as may properly come before the GMIN Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. iv