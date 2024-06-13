THE CIRCULAR (AS DEFINED BELOW) AND THE INSTRUCTIONS ACCOMPANYING THIS LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND ELECTION FORM (THE "LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL") SHOULD BE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE THIS LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL IS COMPLETED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS OR REQUIRE MORE INFORMATION WITH REGARD TO THE PROCEDURES FOR COMPLETING, EXECUTING AND RETURNING THIS LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, PLEASE CONTACT COMPUTERSHARE INVESTOR SERVICES INC. (THE "DEPOSITARY") TOLL FREE BY TELEPHONE AT 1-800-564-6253 (NORTH AMERICA) OR 1-514-982-7555 (INTERNATIONAL) OR BY EMAIL AT CORPORATEACTIONS@COMPUTERSHARE.COM. THIS LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL IS FOR USE ONLY BY REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS IN CONNECTION WITH THE PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT INVOLVING REUNION GOLD CORPORATION ("REUNION GOLD"), G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN") AND GREENHEART GOLD INC. (FORMELY 15963982 CANADA INC.) ("Spinco") UNDER THE CANADA BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT (THE "CBCA"). THIS LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL MUST BE VALIDLY COMPLETED, DULY EXECUTED AND RETURNED TO THE DEPOSITARY. IT IS IMPORTANT THAT YOU VALIDLY COMPLETE, DULY EXECUTE AND RETURN THIS LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL ON A TIMELY BASIS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS CONTAINED HEREIN. LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND ELECTION FORM FOR COMMON SHARES OF REUNION GOLD CORPORATION This Letter of Transmittal is for use by registered holders ("Registered Shareholders") of common shares in the capital of Reunion Gold ("Reunion Gold Shares"), in connection with the proposed arrangement under the CBCA (the "Arrangement") involving Reunion Gold, GMIN, and Spinco pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement among Reunion Gold, GMIN and Spinco dated April 22, 2024, as amended on June 7, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), that is being submitted for approval at the annual general and special meeting of the holders of Reunion Gold Shares ("Reunion Gold Shareholders") and holders of options exercisable for the right to purchase Reunion Gold Shares ("Reunion Gold Optionholders", together with Reunion Gold Shareholders, the "Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders"), to be held on July 9, 2024, as it may be adjourned or postponed (the "Reunion Gold Meeting"). Assuming the Arrangement becomes effective, a newly incorporated entity formed to manage and hold the combined businesses of Reunion Gold and GMIN ("New GMIN") will, inter alia, acquire all of the issued and outstanding Reunion Gold Shares and all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of GMIN. Each Reunion Gold Shareholder, other than Dissenting Shareholders, will be entitled to 0.07125 of a common share in the capital of New GMIN (each whole share, a "New GMIN Share") and 0.05 of a common share in the capital of Spinco (each whole share, a "Spinco Share") for each Reunion Gold Share held pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement and the Plan of Arrangement attached thereto, as further described in the joint information circular of Reunion Gold and GMIN dated June 7, 2024 (the "Circular"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Letter of Transmittal have the meanings set out in the Circular. Copies of the Circular and the Arrangement Agreement are available under Reunion Gold's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. IN THIS LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, "ELECTION DEADLINE" MEANS NO LATER THAN 10:00 A.M. (EASTERN TIME) ON JULY 5, 2024, OR IF THE REUNION GOLD MEETING IS ADJOURNED OR POSTPONED, 48 HOURS (EXCLUDING WEEKENDS AND HOLIDAYS IN THE PROVINCES OF QUÉBEC AND ONTARIO) PRIOR TO THE TIME SET FOR THE ADJOURNED OR POSTPONED REUNION GOLD MEETING. PRIOR TO THE ELECTION DEADLINE, REUNION GOLD SHAREHOLDERS WHO ARE NON-RESIDENT REUNION GOLD SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO MAKE AN ELECTION, IF THEY SO CHOOSE, THAT PERMITS THEM TO OPT-OUT OF THE DEFAULT OPTION TO RECEIVE SPINCO SHARES AND REUNION GOLD CLASS B SHARES IN EXCHANGE OF THEIR REUNION GOLD SHARES (REDESIGNATED AS REUNION GOLD CLASS A SHARES PURSUANT TO THE PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT), AND TO INSTEAD, RECEIVE SPINCO SHARES ON THE REDUCTION OF STATED CAPITAL OF THE REDESIGNATED REUNION GOLD CLASS A SHARES (THE "OPT-OUT ELECTION"). SUCH ELECTION IS DESCRIBED IN BOX E OF THIS LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND IN THE CIRCULAR, AND REUNION GOLD SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD CAREFULLY REVIEW SUCH INFORMATION AND SHOULD SEEK PROFESSIONAL ADVICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY, TAX CONSIERATIONS AND EFFECT OF MAKING SUCH ELECTION. - 1 -

All Registered Shareholders must complete this Letter of Transmittal. Each U.S. Person (as defined below) should complete and submit IRS Form W-9. See Instruction 6. Each Registered Shareholder who provides an address on the signature page of this Letter of Transmittal or in Box B below that is located within the United States or any territory or possession thereof and is not a U.S. Person should complete and submit the appropriate IRS Form W-8. See Instruction 6. If you require a Form W-8, please contact the Depositary. Completion of the Arrangement is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions. No New GMIN Shares or Spinco Shares will be issued to Reunion Gold Shareholders prior to the effective time of the Arrangement, as set forth in the Plan of Arrangement (the "Effective Time"). This Letter of Transmittal is for use by Registered Shareholders only and is not to be used by beneficial Reunion Gold Shareholders ("Non-Registered Shareholders"). A Non-Registered Shareholder does not have Reunion Gold Shares registered in such Reunion Gold Shareholder's own name; rather, such Reunion Gold Shares are registered in the name of the broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, depositary, nominee or other intermediary (each, an "Intermediary") through which such Reunion Gold Shareholder purchased Reunion Gold Shares or in the name of a clearing agency (such as CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) of which the Intermediary is a participant. If you are a Non-Registered Shareholder, you should contact your Intermediary for instructions and assistance in receiving the New GMIN Shares and Spinco Shares for your Reunion Gold Shares, and providing instructions regarding the election described herein. No certificates representing fractional New GMIN Shares or fractional Spinco Shares shall be issued upon the surrender for exchange of certificate(s) or Direct Registration System Advice Notice(s) or Statement(s) ("DRS Advice(s)") representing Reunion Gold Shares by Reunion Gold Shareholders pursuant to the Arrangement and no dividend, stock split or other change in the capital structure of New GMIN or Spinco shall relate to any such fractional security and such fractional interests shall not entitle the owner thereof to exercise any rights as a holder of New GMIN Shares or Spinco Shares, as applicable. No fractional New GMIN Shares or fractional Spinco Shares shall be issued to Reunion Gold Shareholders and the number of New GMIN Shares and the number of Spinco Shares to be issued to Reunion Gold Shareholders will be rounded down to the nearest whole New GMIN Share and the nearest whole Spinco Share, respectively, in the event that a Reunion Gold Shareholder is entitled to a fractional share, without any additional compensation in lieu of such fractional share. In order to receive the New GMIN Shares and Spinco Shares, if any, that a Reunion Gold Shareholder is entitled to receive pursuant to the Arrangement, Registered Shareholders are required to deposit the certificate(s) or DRS Advice(s), representing their Reunion Gold Shares with the Depositary. This Letter of Transmittal properly completed and duly executed, together with all other required documents, must accompany the certificate(s) or DRS Advice(s) for Reunion Gold Shares deposited for receipt of New GMIN Shares and Spinco Shares pursuant to the Arrangement. Whether or not the Registered Shareholder delivers the required documentation to the Depositary, as of the Effective Time, the Registered Shareholder will cease to be a holder of Reunion Gold Shares and, subject to the ultimate expiry deadline identified below, will only be entitled to receive the New GMIN Shares and Spinco Shares, if any, to which the Registered Shareholder is entitled under the Arrangement. REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS WHO DO NOT DELIVER THE CERTIFICATE(S) OR DRS ADVICE(S), AS APPLICABLE, REPRESENTING THEIR REUNION GOLD SHARES AND ALL OTHER REQUIRED DOCUMENTS TO THE DEPOSITARY ON OR BEFORE THE SIXTH ANNIVERSARY OF THE EFFECTIVE DATE WILL LOSE THEIR RIGHT TO RECEIVE ANY NEW GMIN SHARES AND SPINCO SHARES FOR THEIR REUNION GOLD SHARES AND ANY CLAIM OR INTEREST OF ANY KIND OR NATURE AGAINST REUNION GOLD, GMIN, SPINCO, NEW GMIN OR THE DEPOSITARY. Delivery of this Letter of Transmittal to an address other than as set forth on the last page of this Letter of Transmittal will not constitute a valid delivery. If Reunion Gold Shares are registered in different names, a separate Letter of Transmittal must be submitted for each different Registered Shareholder. See Instruction 2. - 2 -

The undersigned hereby deposits with the Depositary the enclosed certificate(s) or DRS Advice(s), as applicable, representing Reunion Gold Shares, details of which are as follows: Name and Address of Registered Certificate Number(s) or DRS Advice Number of Reunion Gold Shares Shareholder Account Number(s) TOTAL: (Please print or type. If space is insufficient, please attach a list to this Letter of Transmittal in the above form. See Instruction 9) It is understood that, upon receipt of this duly completed and signed Letter of Transmittal and of the certificate(s) or DRS Advice representing the Reunion Gold Shares deposited herewith (the "Deposited Reunion Gold Shares") and following the Effective Time, the Depositary will deliver to the undersigned, in accordance with the issuance and delivery instructions provided in Box A and Box B below, or make available to the undersigned for pick-up in accordance with the instructions set out in Box A below, share certificates ("New GMIN Certificate(s)") or DRS Advice(s) ("New GMIN DRS Advice(s)") representing the New GMIN Shares and share certificates ("Spinco Certificate(s)") or DRS Advice(s) ("Spinco DRS Advice(s)") representing the Spinco Shares that the undersigned is entitled to receive under the Arrangement or hold such New GMIN Certificates and/or New GMIN DRS Advice(s) or Spinco Certificates and/or Spinco DRS Advice(s), as applicable, and the certificate representing the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares will forthwith be cancelled. If no selection is made in Box A between receiving the applicable certificates or DRS Advice(s), New GMIN DRS Advice(s) and/or Spinco DRS Advice(s), as applicable, will be issued. If neither Box A nor Box B is completed, the applicable DRS Advice(s) representing New GMIN Shares and Spinco Shares will be issued in the name of the Registered Shareholder of the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares in exchange for the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares. The undersigned Reunion Gold Shareholder represents and warrants in favour of Reunion Gold, GMIN, New GMIN and Spinco that: (i) the undersigned is the registered and legal owner of the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares, has good right and title to the rights represented by the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares and that such Deposited Reunion Gold Shares represent all of the Reunion Gold Shares owned, directly or indirectly, by the undersigned; (ii) such Deposited Reunion Gold Shares are owned by the undersigned free and clear of all mortgages, liens, charges, encumbrances, security interests and adverse claims; (iii) the undersigned has full power and authority to execute and deliver this Letter of Transmittal and to deposit, assign, transfer and deliver the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares and that, when the New GMIN Shares and Spinco Shares are delivered, none of Reunion Gold, GMIN, New GMIN and Spinco or any affiliate thereof or successor thereto will be subject to any adverse claim in respect of such Deposited Reunion Gold Shares; (iv) the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares have not been sold, assigned or transferred, nor has any agreement been entered into to sell, assign or transfer any such Deposited Reunion Gold Shares, to any other person; (v) the transfer of the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares complies with all applicable laws; (vi) all information inserted by the undersigned into this Letter of Transmittal is complete, true and accurate; (vii) the delivery of the applicable number of New GMIN Shares and Spinco Shares will discharge any and all obligations of Reunion Gold, GMIN, New GMIN, Spinco and the Depositary with respect to the matters contemplated by this Letter of Transmittal and the Arrangement; and (viii) if the undersigned has elected in Box E to exercise their Opt-Out Election, the undersigned is, and will be as of the Effective Time, (a) a nonresident of Canada for purposes of the Tax Act, or (b) a partnership, any member of which is a non-resident of Canada for purposes of the Tax Act. These representations and warranties shall survive the completion of the Arrangement. The undersigned further acknowledges receipt of the Circular. The undersigned revokes any and all authority, other than as granted in this Letter of Transmittal, whether as agent, attorney-in-fact, proxy or otherwise, previously conferred or agreed to be conferred by the undersigned at any time with respect to the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares and no subsequent authority, whether as agent, attorney-in-fact, proxy or otherwise, will be granted with respect to the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares. The undersigned hereby agrees to transfer, effective at the Effective Time and pursuant to the Arrangement, all right, title and interest in the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares and irrevocably appoints and constitutes the Depositary, each officer of Reunion Gold, New GMIN, Spinco and any other person designated by Reunion Gold, New GMIN, or Spinco in writing, the lawful attorney of the undersigned, with full power of substitution (such powers of attorney, being coupled with an interest, being irrevocable) to deliver the Deposited Reunion God Shares pursuant to the Arrangement and to effect the - 3 -

transfer of the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares on the books of Reunion Gold to the extent and in the manner provided under the Arrangement. The undersigned will, upon request, execute any signature guarantees or additional documents deemed by the Depositary to be reasonably necessary or desirable to complete the transfer of the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares contemplated by this Letter of Transmittal. The undersigned agrees that all questions as to validity, form, eligibility (including timely receipt) and acceptance of any Reunion Gold Shares transferred in connection with the Arrangement shall be determined by Reunion Gold, GMIN, New GMIN and Spinco, in their sole discretion and that such determination shall be final and binding and acknowledges that there is no duty or obligation upon Reunion Gold, New GMIN, Spinco, the Depositary or any other person to give notice of any defect or irregularity in any such surrender of Reunion Gold Shares and no liability will be incurred by any of them for failure to give any such notice. The undersigned hereby acknowledges that the delivery of the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares shall be effected and the risk of loss to such Deposited Reunion Gold Shares shall pass only upon proper receipt thereof by the Depositary. The undersigned acknowledges that all authority conferred, or agreed to be conferred, by the undersigned herein may be exercised during any subsequent legal incapacity of the undersigned and shall survive the death, incapacity, bankruptcy or insolvency of the undersigned and all obligations of the undersigned herein shall be binding upon the heirs, personal or legal representatives, successors and assigns of the undersigned. The undersigned acknowledges that Reunion Gold, GMIN, New GMIN, and/or Spinco may be required to disclose personal information in respect of the undersigned and consents to disclosure of personal information in respect of the undersigned to (i) stock exchanges or securities regulatory authorities, (ii) the Depositary, (iii) any of the parties to the Arrangement, (iv) legal counsel to any of the parties to the Arrangement, and (v) as otherwise required by any applicable law. The undersigned instructs the Depositary to mail the New GMIN Certificates or New GMIN DRS Advice(s) representing the New GMIN Shares, and the Spinco Certificates or Spinco DRS Advice(s) representing the Spinco Shares, that the undersigned is entitled to pursuant to the Arrangement in exchange for the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares, promptly after the Effective Time, by first-class insured mail, postage prepaid, to the undersigned, or to hold such New GMIN Certificates or New GMIN DRS Advice(s) representing the New GMIN Shares, and Spinco Certificates or Spinco DRS Advice(s) representing the Spinco Shares, for the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares for pick-up, in accordance with the instructions given in Box A below. The undersigned acknowledges that if the Arrangement is completed, the delivery of Deposited Reunion Gold Shares pursuant to this Letter of Transmittal is irrevocable. If the Arrangement is not completed or proceeded with, the enclosed certificate(s) or DRS Advice(s), as applicable, and all other ancillary documents will be returned as soon as possible to the undersigned at the address set out below on the signature page of this Letter of Transmittal or in Box B, as applicable, or, failing such address being specified, to the undersigned at the last address of the undersigned as it appears on the securities register of Reunion Gold. It is understood that the undersigned will not receive the New GMIN Shares or the Spinco Shares under the Arrangement in respect of the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares until following the Effective Time and after certificate(s) or DRS Advice(s) representing the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares owned by the undersigned are received by the Depositary at the address set forth on the back of this Letter of Transmittal, together with a duly completed Letter of Transmittal and such additional documents as the Depositary may require, and until the same are processed by the Depositary. It is understood that under no circumstances will interest accrue or be paid in respect of the Deposited Reunion Gold Shares in connection with the Arrangement. The undersigned acknowledges that New GMIN, GMIN, Reunion Gold, Spinco and the Depositary shall be entitled to deduct and withhold from any consideration otherwise payable to any former Reunion Gold Shareholder under the Arrangement and from other distributions otherwise payable to any former Reunion Gold Shareholder such amounts as Reunion Gold, GMIN, New GMIN, Spinco or the Depositary is required or permitted to deduct and withhold with respect to such payment under the Tax Act or any provision of any applicable federal, provincial, state, local or foreign tax law or treaty (including the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder), in each case, as amended. To the extent that amounts are so withheld, such withheld amounts shall be treated for all purposes hereof as having been paid to the former Reunion Gold Shareholder in respect of which - 4 -

such deduction and withholding was made, provided that such withheld amounts are actually remitted to the appropriate taxing authority. The undersigned acknowledges that it has consulted or has had the opportunity to consult its own tax advisor with respect to the potential income tax consequences to it of the Arrangement, including any elections to be made in respect thereof. The undersigned understands and acknowledges that the New GMIN Shares and the Spinco Shares to be received by the undersigned pursuant to the Arrangement have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and are being issued in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof and similar exemptions from registration under applicable U.S. state securities laws. The restrictions on resale of the New GMIN Shares and the Spinco Shares outstanding following the Effective Date will depend on whether such former Reunion Gold Shareholder is an "affiliate" of New GMIN or Spinco, as applicable, after the Effective Date or had been such an "affiliate" at any time within 90 days immediately preceding the Effective Date. As defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act, an "affiliate" of an issuer is a person that directly, or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls, is controlled by, or is under common control with, that issuer. Typically, persons who are executive officers, directors or 10% (or greater) shareholders of an issuer are considered to be its "affiliates", as well as any other person or group that actually controls the issuer. Persons who are affiliates of New GMIN or Spinco, as applicable, after the Effective Date, or within 90 days immediately preceding the Effective Date, may not sell their New GMIN Shares and Spinco Shares, as applicable, that they receive in connection with the Arrangement without registration under the U.S. Securities Act, unless an exemption or exclusion from such registration is available, such as the exemption provided by Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act or the exclusion provided by Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, as more fully described in the Circular. The foregoing discussion is only a general overview of certain requirements of U.S. federal securities laws applicable to the New GMIN Shares and Spinco Shares received upon completion of the Arrangement. All holders of such securities are urged to consult with counsel to ensure that any action taken with respect to their securities complies with applicable securities legislation, including any resale of such securities. By reason of the use by the undersigned of an English language form of Letter of Transmittal, the undersigned shall be deemed to have required that any contract in connection with the delivery of the Reunion Gold Shares pursuant to the Arrangement through this Letter of Transmittal, as well as all documents related thereto, be drawn exclusively in the English language. En raison de l'utilisation d'une lettre d'envoi en langue anglaise par le soussigné, le soussigné et les destinataires sont réputés avoir exigé que tout contrat relié à l'envoi d'actions ordinaires de Reunion Gold en vertu de l'arrangement au moyen de la présente lettre d'envoi, de même que tous les documents qui s'y rapportent, soient rédigés exclusivement en langue anglaise. This letter will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. - 5 -

PLEASE COMPLETE THE FOLLOWING BOXES, AS APPROPRIATE. BOX A ENTITLEMENT DELIVERY Evidence issuance of New Parent Shares and the Spinco Shares in the form of (see Instruction 8): ☐ New Parent ☐ New Parent DRS Certificate Advice ☐ Spinco Certificate ☐ Spinco DRS Advice New Parent Share certificates and Spinco Share certificates or New Parent DRS Advices and Spinco DRS Advices will be issued and mailed to your existing registration unless otherwise stated. If you would like your New Parent Share or Spinco Share certificates dispatched to a different address, please complete BOX B. MAIL SHARES TO ADDRESS ON RECORD (DEFAULT) MAIL SHARES TO A DIFFERENT ADDRESS (MUST COMPLETE BOX B)

HOLD SHARES FOR PICKUP AT COMPUTERSHARE TORONTO OFFICE: Computershare Investor Services Inc. 100 University Ave, 8th Floor, Toronto ON BOX B MAIL CERTIFICATES OR DRS ADVICES TO 3rd PARTY ADDRESS*: CHECK BOX IF SAME AS EXISTING REGISTRATION (DEFAULT) (ATTENTION NAME) (STREET NUMBER & NAME) (CITY AND PROVINCE/STATE) (COUNTRY AND POSTAL/ZIP CODE) (TELEPHONE NUMBER (BUSINESS HOURS)) (SOCIAL INSURANCE/SECURITY NUMBER) THE CERTIFICATES OR DRS ADVICES WILL REMAIN IN THE NAME OF THE REGISTRATION BOX C RESIDENCY DECLARATION All Registered Shareholders must place an "X" in the applicable box below. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THIS BOX MAY RESULT IN A DELAY IN YOUR PAYMENT. See Instruction 6. The undersigned represents that: The Registered Shareholder is not a U.S. Shareholder, a person in the United States, or a person acting for the account or benefit of a U.S. Person or a person in the United States.

The Registered Shareholder is a U.S. Shareholder, a person in the United States, or a person acting for the account or benefit of a U.S. Person or a person in the United States. A "U.S. Shareholder" is any Registered Shareholder who is either (i) has a registered account address that is located within the United States or any territory or possession thereof, or (ii) a "U.S. person" for the United States federal income tax purposes as defined in Instruction 7 below. If you are a U.S person or acting on behalf of a U.S. person, then in order to avoid backup withholding of U.S federal income tax you must provide a complete IRS Form W-9 (enclosed) below or otherwise provide certification that the U.S. person is exempt from backup withholding, as provided in the instructions (see Part VIII). If you are not a U.S. Shareholder as defined in (ii) above, but you provide an address that is located within - 6 -

BOX D LOST CERTIFICATES If your lost certificate(s) forms part of an estate or trust, or are valued at more than CAD $200,000.00, please contact Computershare for additional instructions. Any person who, knowingly and with intent to defraud any insurance company or other person, files a statement of claim containing any materially false information or conceals for the purpose of misleading, information concerning any fact material thereto, commits a fraudulent insurance act, which is a crime. PREMIUM CALCULATION X CAD $0.03100 = Premium Payable $ _____________________ NOTE: Payment NOT required if X CAD $0.03100 = Premium Payable $NOTE: Paymentrequired if premium is less than $5.00 The option to replace your certificate by completing this Box D will expire on July 31, 2025. After this date, shareholders must contact Computershare for alternative replacement options. I enclose my certified cheque, bank draft or money order payable to Computershare Investor Services Inc. STATEMENT OF LOST CERTIFICATES The undersigned (solitarily, jointly and severally, if more than one) represents and agrees to the following: (i) the undersigned is (and, if applicable, the registered owner of the original certificate(s) (the "Originals"), at the time of their death, was) the lawful and unconditional owner of the Original(s) and is entitled to the full and exclusive possession thereof; (ii) the missing certificate(s) representing the Original(s) have been lost, stolen or destroyed, and have not been endorsed, cashed, negotiated, transferred, assigned, pledged, hypothecated, encumbered in any way, or otherwise disposed of; (iii) a diligent search for the certificate(s) has been made and they have not been found; and (iv) the undersigned makes this Statement for the purpose of transferring or exchanging the Original(s) (including, if applicable, without probate or letters of administration or certification of estate trustee(s) or similar documentation having been granted by any court), and hereby agrees to surrender the certificate(s) representing the Original(s) for cancellation should the undersigned, at any time, find the certificate(s). The undersigned hereby agrees, for myself and my heirs, assigns and personal representatives, in consideration of the transfer or exchange of the Original(s), to completely indemnify, protect and hold harmless, Reunion Gold, Spinco, New GMIN, GMIN, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Aviva Insurance Company of Canada, each of their lawful successors and assigns, and any other party to the transaction (the "Obligees"), from and against all losses, costs and damages, including court costs and attorneys' fees that they may be subject to or liable for in respect of the cancellation and/or replacement of the Original(s) and/or the certificate(s) representing the Original(s) and/ or the transfer or exchange of the Originals represented thereby, upon the transfer, exchange or issue of the Originals and/or a cheque for any cash payment. The rights accruing to the Obligees under the preceding sentence shall not be limited by the negligence, inadvertence, accident, oversight or breach of any duty or obligations on the part of the Obligees or their respective officers, employees and agents or their failure to inquire into, contest, or litigate any claim, whenever such negligence, inadvertence, accident, oversight, breach or failure may occur or have occurred. I acknowledge that a fee of CAD $0.03100 per lost Reunion Gold Share is payable by the undersigned. Surety protection for the Obligees is provided under Blanket Lost Original Instruments/Waiver of Probate or Administration Bond No. 35900-16 issued by Aviva Insurance Company of Canada. - 7 -

BOX E OPT-OUT ELECTION This Box E applies only to Non-Resident Reunion Gold Shareholders (as defined below) that meet specific eligibility criteria and that elects to make the Opt-Out Election. The Opt-Out Election is not available to Resident Reunion Gold Shareholders (as defined below). The Opt-Out Election made by a Registered Shareholder that does not meet the eligibility criteria described herein will not be valid and such Registered Shareholder will be treated in the manner the Registered Shareholder would have been treated if the Opt-Out Election had not been made. Any Non-Resident Reunion Gold Shareholder who has made a valid Opt-Out Election will be treated as an Electing Reunion Gold Shareholder (as defined below) under the Arrangement. THE ELECTION DEADLINE IS NO LATER THAN 10:00 A.M. (EASTERN TIME) ON JULY 5, 2024, OR IF THE REUNION GOLD MEETING IS ADJOURNED OR POSTPONED, 48 HOURS (EXCLUDING WEEKENDS AND HOLIDAYS IN THE PROVINCES OF QUÉBEC AND ONTARIO) PRIOR TO THE TIME SET FOR THE ADJOURNED OR POSTPONED REUNION GOLD MEETING. A summary of the principal Canadian federal income tax considerations in respect of the Arrangement including in respect of an Electing Reunion Gold Shareholder, is included in the Circular under "Certain Canadian Federal Income Tax Considerations - Holders Not Resident in Canada: Electing Reunion Gold Shareholders". An "Electing Reunion Gold Shareholder" means any Non-Resident Reunion Gold Shareholder that has made an Opt- Out Election. A "Non-ElectingReunion Gold Shareholders" means, (i) all Resident Reunion Gold Shareholders and (ii) any NonResident Reunion Gold Shareholders that have not, or are deemed not, to have made a valid Opt-Out Election. A "Non-ResidentReunion Gold Shareholder" means a Reunion Gold Shareholder that, immediately prior to the Effective Time, is a non-resident of Canada for the purposes of the Tax Act, or a partnership any member of which is a non-resident of Canada for purposes of the Tax Act. A "Resident Reunion Gold Shareholder" means a Reunion Gold Shareholder other than a Non-Resident Reunion Gold Shareholder. As described in greater detail under "The Arrangement - Arrangement Steps" and "Matters Ancillary to the Arrangement - Reunion Gold Reorganization" of the Circular, Reunion Gold will undertake a capital and business reorganization as part of the Arrangement, which includes, among others, renaming and redesignating the current Reunion Gold Shares as "Reunion Gold Class A Shares" and creating a new class of shares consisting of an unlimited number of "Reunion Gold Class B Shares". In the course of the capital reorganization, each Reunion Gold Class A Share held by any Non-ElectingReunion Gold Shareholder before the reorganization shall be deemed to have been assigned and transferred to Reunion Gold for 1 Reunion Gold Class B Share and 0.05 of a Spinco Share. A Non-ResidentReunion Gold Shareholder may elect to make the Opt-OutElection and as a result, receive Spinco Shares on the reduction of stated capital of the Reunion Gold Class A Shares. The Canadian federal income tax consequences may be materially different for Registered Shareholders that meet the eligibility criteria to be an Electing Reunion Gold Shareholder but does not make the Opt-Out Election, compared to Registered Shareholders that meet eligibility criteria to be an Electing Reunion Gold Shareholder and who makes the Opt-Out Election. Reunion Gold Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors for advice in respect of the consequences to them of the Arrangement having regard to their particular circumstances. Non-Resident Reunion Gold Shareholders that wish to make the Opt-Out Election must place an "X" in the box below. Mark here if you are a Non-Resident Reunion Gold Shareholder and wish to make the Opt-Out Election.

NOTWITHSTANDING THIS ELECTION, IF THE ADDRESS PROVIDED BY THE SHAREHOLDER OPPOSITE THE SHAREHOLDER'S SIGNATURE OR IN BOX B IS LOCATED INSIDE OF CANADA, A REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER WILL DEEMED TO BE INELIGIBLE TO MAKE THIS ELECTION.

Non-Resident Reunion Gold Shareholder and wish to make the Opt-Out Election. NOTWITHSTANDING THIS ELECTION, IF THE ADDRESS PROVIDED BY THE SHAREHOLDER OPPOSITE THE SHAREHOLDER'S SIGNATURE OR IN BOX B IS LOCATED INSIDE OF CANADA, A REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER WILL DEEMED TO BE INELIGIBLE TO MAKE THIS ELECTION. 8 -



SHAREHOLDER SIGNATURE(S) Signature guaranteed by (if required under Instruction 3) Authorized Signature Name of Guarantor (please print or type) Address of Guarantor (please print or type) Dated:, 2024 Signature of Shareholder or authorized representative (see Instructions 2 and 4) Address Name of Shareholder (please print or type) Telephone No Name of authorized representative, if applicable (please print or type) - 9 -