Each Reunion Gold Share and Reunion Gold Option entitled to be voted in respect of each of the Reunion Gold Resolutions will entitle the holder thereof to one vote at the Reunion Gold Meeting. The Reunion Gold Arrangement Resolution must be approved by: (a) at least 662/3% of the votes cast by the Reunion Gold Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Reunion Gold Meeting; (b) at least 662/3% of the votes cast by the Reunion Gold Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Reunion Gold Meeting, voting together as a single class; and (c) a majority of the votes cast by the Reunion Gold Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Reunion Gold Meeting, excluding the votes attached to the Reunion Gold Shares held by David A. Fennell and his related parties and joint actors in accordance with Section 8.1(2) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Arrangements. The Reunion Gold Annual Resolutions and the Spinco Option Plan Resolution must each

The board of directors of Reunion Gold (with David A. Fennell abstaining from voting due to his role as a director of GMIN) (the "Reunion Gold Board") has unanimously determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of Reunion Gold and unanimously recommends that the holders of the Reunion Gold Shares (the "Reunion Gold Shareholders") and the holders of the Reunion Gold Options (together with the Reunion Gold Shareholders, the "Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders") vote in favour of the Reunion Gold Arrangement Resolution. If the Reunion Gold Arrangement Resolution is not approved by the Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders at the Reunion Gold Meeting, the Arrangement will not be completed.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT an annual general and special meeting (the "Reunion Gold Meeting") of the holders of common shares (the "Reunion Gold Shares") of Reunion Gold Corporation ("Reunion Gold") and of options to purchase Reunion Gold Shares (the "Reunion Gold Options") will be held at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP located at 5300 Commerce Court West, 199 Bay St. Toronto, Ontario M5L 1B9, on July 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), subject to any adjournments or postponements thereof, for the following purposes:

be approved by a majority of the votes cast by the Reunion Gold Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Reunion Gold Meeting.

The Reunion Gold Board has fixed the close of business on June 3, 2024 (the "Reunion Gold Record Date") as the record date for determining the Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders who are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Reunion Gold Meeting. Only registered Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders of record as of the close of business on the Reunion Gold Record Date are entitled to receive notice of the Reunion Gold Meeting and to vote at the Reunion Gold Meeting.

The Circular provides additional information with respect to each subject matter to be addressed at the Reunion Gold Meeting, including the Arrangement, and is deemed to form part of this notice of annual general and special meeting of Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders.

Only registered Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders and duly appointed proxyholders may participate and vote at the Reunion Gold Meeting. Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders who are unable to attend the Reunion Gold Meeting must follow the instructions on the enclosed proxy or voting instruction form. Non-registered Reunion Gold Shareholders that hold their Reunion Gold Shares with a broker, dealer, bank, trust company or other intermediary who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Reunion Gold Meeting as guests, but will not be able to vote or ask questions at the Reunion Gold Meeting. Non-registered Reunion Gold Shareholders who wish to attend, ask questions and vote at the Reunion Gold Meeting must carefully follow the instructions provided by their nominee or other intermediary. In order to be effective, proxies must be received by the Chair of the Reunion Gold Meeting before the commencement of the Reunion Gold Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Voting by proxy will not prevent a Reunion Gold Voting Securityholder from voting at the Reunion Gold Meeting if such Reunion Gold Voting Securityholder revokes his, her or its proxy and attends the Reunion Gold Meeting, but will ensure that votes cast by Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders who are unable to attend the Reunion Gold Meeting will be counted. In all cases, Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders should ensure that proxies are received by the transfer agent for the Arrangement, Computershare Investor Services Inc., located at 100 University Avenue, 8th floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1, by no later than 48 hours (excluding weekends and holidays in the Provinces of Québec and Ontario) prior to the Reunion Gold Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. Assuming that there are no adjournments or postponements of the Reunion Gold Meeting, the proxy cut-off time is 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on July 5, 2024. The proxy deadline may be waived or extended by the Chair of the Reunion Gold Meeting at his or her discretion, without notice.

Irrespective of whether a Reunion Gold Voting Securityholder expects to attend the Reunion Gold Meeting, all Reunion Gold Voting Securityholders are encouraged to carefully review the Circular and complete the applicable form of proxy or voting instruction form as promptly as possible to ensure such Reunion Gold Voting Securityholder's votes will be counted at the Reunion Gold Meeting.

Pursuant to the Interim Order, each registered Reunion Gold Shareholder has the right to dissent in respect of the Reunion Gold Arrangement Resolution and to be paid an amount equal to the fair value of his, her or its Reunion Gold Shares as of the close of business on the business day before the Reunion Gold Arrangement Resolution was approved. This right to dissent to which registered Reunion Gold Shareholders are entitled and the procedures to be followed in connection with the exercise of such dissent right are described under the heading "The Arrangement - Dissent Rights" in the Circular. A registered Reunion Gold Shareholder who wishes to dissent in respect of the Reunion Gold Arrangement Resolution must deliver a written notice of objection to Reunion Gold at its office located at 1111 St-Charles Street West, West Tower, Suite 101, Longueuil, Québec J4K 5G4, Attention: Corporate Secretary, email: info@reuniongold.com, not later than 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on July 5, 2024 or, if the Reunion Gold Meeting is adjourned or postponed, not later than 48 hours (excluding weekends and holidays in the Provinces of Québec and Ontario) prior to the time set for the adjourned or postponed Reunion Gold Meeting, and strictly comply with the dissent procedures described in the Circular. Failure to strictly comply with the dissent procedures set forth in Section 190 of the CBCA, as modified by the Plan of Arrangement (as defined in the Arrangement Agreement) and the Interim Order, will result in loss of the right to dissent. See "The Arrangement - Dissent Rights" in the Circular for additional information.

xv