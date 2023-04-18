Reunion Gold : RECEIVED STATEMENT OF CLAIM OVER TERMINATION OF STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

REUNION RECEIVED STATEMENT OF CLAIM OVER TERMINATION OF STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

Longueuil, Quebec, February 13, 2023- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD) (the "Company") reports that it has been named as a party in a Statement of Claim issued by Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on February 10, 2023 (the "Claim").

​

The Claim relates to the Company's termination of its Strategic Alliance Agreement with Barrick dated February 3, 2019, as amended (the "Alliance Agreement"). By notice of termination dated December 5, 2022 the Company terminated the Alliance Agreement effective February 3, 2023.

​

In 2022 the only project remaining in the Alliance was the NW Extension Project in Suriname, Barrick having previously elected to exclude all other projects from the Alliance. In October 2022, the parties agreed on a rehabilitation and demobilization plan and budget for the NW Extension Project. In terminating the Alliance Agreement, the Company offered to assign its rights in the NW Extension to Barrick.

​

The Company is focusing all its efforts on the continued exploration and development of its Oko West project in Guyana, which project Barrick excluded from the Alliance in January 2020. The Company has a 100% interest in the Oko West Project and Barrick has no back-in rights.

​

Barrick alleges, among other things, that the Alliance Agreement should continue in perpetuity and that the Company's termination of the Alliance Agreement is invalid. Barrick is seeking relief in the form of, among other things, declarations affirming its position, orders compelling the Company to perform its obligations under the Alliance Agreement, related injunctive relief, and damages.

​

The Company believes that the Claim is without merit and intends to vigorously defend against it.

​

​

​

