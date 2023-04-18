Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Reunion Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RGD   CA76131P1062

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

(RGD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:46:18 2023-04-17 pm EDT
0.4250 CAD   -2.30%
03:23aReunion Gold : Received statement of claim over termination of strategic alliance
PU
04/17Reunion Gold Brief: Results Include Hole D-243 Which Intersected 109.7 Metres of 5.59 g/t Au and Working Toward a Mid Year Maiden Resource Estimate
MT
04/17Reunion Gold Brief: Releasing Additional Drill Results From Its Oko West Project in Guyana
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reunion Gold : RECEIVED STATEMENT OF CLAIM OVER TERMINATION OF STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

04/18/2023 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REUNION RECEIVED STATEMENT OF CLAIM OVER TERMINATION OF STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

Longueuil, Quebec, February 13, 2023- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD) (the "Company") reports that it has been named as a party in a Statement of Claim issued by Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on February 10, 2023 (the "Claim").

The Claim relates to the Company's termination of its Strategic Alliance Agreement with Barrick dated February 3, 2019, as amended (the "Alliance Agreement"). By notice of termination dated December 5, 2022 the Company terminated the Alliance Agreement effective February 3, 2023.

In 2022 the only project remaining in the Alliance was the NW Extension Project in Suriname, Barrick having previously elected to exclude all other projects from the Alliance. In October 2022, the parties agreed on a rehabilitation and demobilization plan and budget for the NW Extension Project. In terminating the Alliance Agreement, the Company offered to assign its rights in the NW Extension to Barrick.

The Company is focusing all its efforts on the continued exploration and development of its Oko West project in Guyana, which project Barrick excluded from the Alliance in January 2020. The Company has a 100% interest in the Oko West Project and Barrick has no back-in rights.

Barrick alleges, among other things, that the Alliance Agreement should continue in perpetuity and that the Company's termination of the Alliance Agreement is invalid. Barrick is seeking relief in the form of, among other things, declarations affirming its position, orders compelling the Company to perform its obligations under the Alliance Agreement, related injunctive relief, and damages.

The Company believes that the Claim is without merit and intends to vigorously defend against it.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2021 the Company made an exciting new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where to date it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,500 meters of strike and to a depth of 575 meters. The Company's Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol 'RGDFF'. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to how the Company may respond to the Claim. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are based on various assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Rick Howes, P.Eng., President and CEO, or
Doug Flegg, Business Development Advisor
Telephone: +1 450.677.2585
Email:info@reuniongold.com
Website:www.reuniongold.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Reunion Gold Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
03:23aReunion Gold : Received statement of claim over termination of strategic alliance
PU
04/17Reunion Gold Brief: Results Include Hole D-243 Which Intersected 109...
MT
04/17Reunion Gold Brief: Releasing Additional Drill Results From Its Oko W..
MT
04/17Reunion Gold Releases Additional Drill Results From Its Oko West Project in Guyana Incl..
GL
04/03Reunion Gold Announces Upgrade To OTCQX
GL
04/03Reunion Gold Announces Upgrade To OTCQX
GL
03/16Reunion Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options
GL
02/27Reunion gold announces exercise of options to acquire the oko west project in guyana
AQ
02/24Reunion Gold Corporation Exercises Two Options to Acquire All of Rights to Oko West Pro..
CI
02/24Reunion Gold Exercises Options to Acquire Oko West Project In Guyana
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 0,33 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net income 2022 -18,9 M -14,1 M -14,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 428 M 320 M 320 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1 285x
EV / Sales 2023 1 713x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart REUNION GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Reunion Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,43 CAD
Average target price 0,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 76,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Allen Howes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alain Krushnisky Chief Financial Officer
David A. Fennell Executive Chairman
Johan van der Stricht Manager-Regional Operations
Vijay N. J. Kirpalani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REUNION GOLD CORPORATION1.19%320
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.80%157 713
RIO TINTO PLC-4.26%114 888
GLENCORE PLC-11.48%76 540
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 733
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.22%40 337
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer