  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Reunion Neuroscience
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REUN   CA76134G1037

REUNION NEUROSCIENCE

(REUN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:11:51 2023-06-01 am EDT
1.480 CAD   +55.79%
11:14aReun Stock Alert : Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Reunion Neuroscience Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
08:29aReunion Neuroscience Up More Than 50% In US Pre-Market After Announcing US$13.1 Million Take-Private Transaction with MPM BioImpact
MT
08:25aReunion Neuroscience Brief: Up 60% In US Pre-Market After Announcing US$13.1 Million Take-Private Transaction with MPM BioImpact; Reunion Common Holders to Get Consideration of US$1.12 Per Share in Cash
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REUN Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Reunion Neuroscience Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

06/01/2023 | 11:14am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ: REUN) to affiliates of MPM BioImpact for $1.12 per share in cash is fair to Reunion shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Reunion shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Reunion and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Reunion shareholders; (2) determine whether MPM is underpaying for Reunion; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Reunion shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Reunion shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Reunion shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 0,46 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net income 2023 -43,7 M -32,2 M -32,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,34x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 8,14 M 8,14 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 24,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 194
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart REUNION NEUROSCIENCE
Duration : Period :
Reunion Neuroscience Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REUNION NEUROSCIENCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,95 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REUNION NEUROSCIENCE-20.17%8
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.61%433 775
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.39%407 675
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.00%358 246
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.49%280 158
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.79%254 265
