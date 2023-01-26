Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. REV Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REVG   US7495271071

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09:59 2023-01-26 am EST
13.24 USD   +0.30%
01/18REV FIRE GROUP PARTNERS WITH DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY IN PROVIDING CUSTOM PUMPERS AND ALL-ELECTRIC VECTOR(TM) FIRE TRUCK - Spartan Emergency Response
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERICAN COACH KICKS OFF 2023 WITH 'UNLEASH THE LUXURY' SAVINGS EVENT

01/26/2023 | 10:51am EST
DECATUR, IN, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coach®, a luxury motorhome brand that’s part of REV Recreation Group, Inc., is kicking off the new year by rewarding new customers through an exciting savings event.

From January, the luxury brand’s Unleash the Luxury program offers American Coach customers a sizable rebate to be used towards the purchase of a new 2022 or 2023 American Tradition®, American Dream® or American Eagle® motor coach from dealer inventory or manufacturer backlog at the time of sale.

In addition, the Unleash the Luxury Military Savings Bonus means active members of the military and retired military veterans can save through an additional rebate, as can all active-duty paid or volunteer first responders through the program’s First Responder Savings Bonus.

“Our new Unleash the Luxury event means it’s never been easier or more exciting for customers to learn firsthand why American Coach provides the finest motorhome experience in the world,” said Alan Farash, Vice President and General Manager for American Coach. “From premium chassis to custom-selected luxury interiors to innovative features, there’s nothing quite like an American Coach product – and there’s no better time for luxury-seeking RVers – especially those who’ve served our country – nationwide to join the American Coach family.”

Thanks to a partnership with Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp., each American Coach Class A motorhome is built on its exclusive Liberty Bridge® chassis, which provides an incredibly strong structure and exceptionally smooth ride, as well as some of the largest pass-through storage in the industry. Inside, high-end interior finishes and innovations – like the American Eagle 45E’s “resort-living” design style, which features a show-stopping galley kitchen with a center island and wine chiller – combine to offer RVers the ultimate in a luxury RV experience.

The Unleash the Luxury savings event from American Coach runs January 1, 2023, through April 30, 2023. For more information on American Coach and its 2022 and 2023 models, visit AmericanCoach.com.

###

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. Headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location, it operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

 

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

Attachment 


Kevin Erb
Ferguson
260-444-7333
kevin@fai2.com

© GlobeNewswire 2023
