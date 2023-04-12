Advanced search
REV GROUP, INC.

09:01aAMERICAN COACH OFFERS RVers RESORT-STYLE LIVING WHEREVER THEY ROAM
GL
03/27REV Group Subsidiary Secures Order for Three Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses
MT
03/27ENC Receives Order for Three Zero Emissions Axess® EVO-FC™ Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses From Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA)
BU
AMERICAN COACH OFFERS RVers RESORT-STYLE LIVING WHEREVER THEY ROAM

04/12/2023 | 09:01am EDT
DECATUR, IN, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those exploring the possibility of becoming full-time RVers, one common question or concern can be sacrificing some amenities which they are accustomed to at home.

Becoming a full-time RVer doesn’t mean you have to give up ‘at home’ amenities at all. At American Coach, for example, our coaches are made for whatever adventure RVers may have in mind. Several American Coach floor plans, including the American Dream® 39RK and 45D and American Eagle® 45E, come equipped with American Coach’s luxurious, spacious kitchen island design, which was developed with full-timers or resort living in mind.  

The kitchen island in the middle of the coach is perfect for RVers who like to set up for an extended stay. With a layout that’s perfect for entertaining and providing impressive amounts of extra storage, having the American Coach kitchen island can make the RV feel even more like home and provide an extra level of comfort. In addition, the ingenuity in the floor plan design means RVers can still access the half-bath at the middle of the coach and the bed when the slides are in and the coach is in motion. This makes it a great floor plan for families on the go or those who want to spread out and stay awhile.

Some people choose to stay in permanent RV parks because of how budget-friendly it is compared with renting or owning a home. Becoming a full-time RVer is also a great way to meet new people and explore more of nature – all of which makes finding the right long-term RV resort essential. There are different types of long-term RV parks offering monthly, seasonal, and annual parking plans.

To learn more about the American Coach products offering innovative kitchen island floor plans, visit the website.

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. is a REV Group® subsidiary and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. Headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location, it operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 412 M - -
Net income 2023 24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 1,39%
Capitalization 686 M 686 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 873
Free-Float 51,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,54 $
Average target price 13,17 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Anthony Skonieczny President, CEO, CFO, Director & SVP
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Sagar Murthy Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Randall A. Swift Independent Director
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
