Capacity Trucks, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) and trusted yard truck manufacturer, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1974, the company is headquartered in Longview, TX and is a leader and innovator in the terminal trucks industry.

Since its founding, Capacity has been proud of its East Texas roots and to be a part of the Longview, Texas, community. To mark its 50th anniversary, the company will be hosting a special celebration in Longview, as well as a meeting in Texas, for its extensive and dedicated dealer network. Additionally, Capacity will be attending the TMC Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in March and the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Show in May.

“Over the last 50 years, Capacity has become an industry leader in terminal trucks, recognized for its robust manufacturing, high level of customization and durable products,” said Wes Downing, vice president and general manager of Capacity. “I’m incredibly excited to celebrate this major milestone in our company’s history throughout the course of this year and take time to recognize all we’ve achieved in the industry.”

Capacity, the manufacturer of the “Original” Trailer Jockey, has experienced many milestones over the past five decades, whether its launching proprietary safety features for the end-user or developing innovative products that allow customers a more sustainable way to move the world’s cargo. Key moments include:

1974 – The smallest Capacity Truck was built for Kennedy Airport, 48” tall and 66” WB

1988 – Capacity moved to its current location at 401 Capacity Drive, Longview, Texas

1990 – Dura-Ride ® trademarked and patented

trademarked and patented 1991 – The largest Capacity Truck was built for Tofeco Oil Field Co., over 43” feet long

2006 – Capacity joins ASV (REV)

2010 – CNG and LNG fuel types available

2011 – Capacity launches the industry’s first hybrid truck

2018 – Delivers industry’s first operational hydrogen fuel cell truck

2023 – H 2 and BE fuel types launch

About Capacity of Texas, Inc.

Capacity of Texas began in 1974; and for the past 50 years, it has set the standard in what customers look for in a durable and hardworking yard truck. Part of the REV Group Specialty Vehicles Segment (NYSE: REVG), Capacity Trucks can be found in the busiest ports, rail terminals and warehouse/distribution centers throughout the world. Known for superb design, innovative engineering, durability and a customer-focused culture, Capacity’s reputation for service has also grown with an ever-expanding network of dedicated dealers. For more information about Capacity Trucks, visit www.capacitytrucks.com.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through two segments: Specialty Vehicles and Recreational Vehicles. The Specialty Vehicles Segment provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances and fire apparatus) and commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers). REV Group’s Recreational Vehicles Segment manufactures a variety of RVs from Class B vans to Class A motorhomes. REV Group's portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

