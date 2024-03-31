Certain Restricted Stock Units of REV Group, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

Certain Restricted Stock Units of REV Group, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Restricted Stock Units will be under lockup for 46 days starting from 14-FEB-2024 to 31-MAR-2024.



Details:

The selling stockholders and executive officers and directors have agreed that, for a period of 45 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, they will not, without the prior written consent of the Requisite Number of Representatives of the underwriters, (i) offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of common stock beneficially owned (as such term is used in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), by such person or any other securities so owned convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for our common stock or (ii) enter into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of common stock.