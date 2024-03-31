Certain Restricted Stock Units of REV Group, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.
March 30, 2024
Certain Restricted Stock Units of REV Group, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Restricted Stock Units will be under lockup for 46 days starting from 14-FEB-2024 to 31-MAR-2024.
Details:
The selling stockholders and executive officers and directors have agreed that, for a period of 45 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, they will not, without the prior written consent of the Requisite Number of Representatives of the underwriters, (i) offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of common stock beneficially owned (as such term is used in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), by such person or any other securities so owned convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for our common stock or (ii) enter into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of common stock.
REV Group, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Vehicles and Recreational Vehicles. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances and fire apparatus), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). It sells fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara and Spartan Emergency Response, which consists of Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brands, and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue and Wheeled Coach brands. The Recreational Vehicles segment serves the RV market through the principal brands: American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, and others.