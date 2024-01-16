Official REV GROUP, INC. press release

E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is marking its milestone 50th anniversary in 2024 with a year-long celebration that will include honoring longtime customers and employees, special events showcasing new deliveries of fire trucks and the unveiling of a new fire truck badge, commemorative challenge coin and more.

On March 6, 2024, E-ONE kicks off its half a century of designing and manufacturing fire apparatus with a special event at its Ocala, Florida facility, which will pay tribute to customers and employees, and the unveiling of the commemorative 50th anniversary truck badge, which will be applied on all trucks delivered in 2024.

Other special events for 2024 include:

E-ONE Employees and Families Celebration Picnic

50 Years of Fire Truck photo submissions at e-one.com and social media

Limited Edition 50 th Anniversary merchandise at the Fire Locker company store

Anniversary merchandise at the Fire Locker company store Special Customer Appreciation Celebration at FDIC 2024

“We’re proud of E-ONE’s network of loyal customers around the world as well as all our past and present employees’ commitment to building the best apparatus for firefighters,” said Mike Virnig, president of E-ONE and REV Fire Group. “From those first days in 1974 until today, it has been our privilege to offer the leadership and service E-ONE is known for to our customers in the fire industry and we look forward to the exciting and ground-breaking next 50th years of the company.”

In 1974 Bob Wormser founded Emergency One, Inc., now known as E-ONE and introduced the first modular extruded aluminum fire truck body, which could be built separate from the chassis and loaded later. This launched the company’s reputation in the fire industry for pioneering innovation, still evidenced 50 years later in the fire apparatus it produces for fire departments around the world.

E-ONE opened an 82,000 square foot production facility in Ocala in 1978 and in 1981 produced its first aerial, a 110’ welded extruded aluminum aerial with integral torque box chassis.

Other major milestones from E-ONE’s first 50 years include the following:

1983 - 95' platform and 135' ladder introduced - both part of the modular line of aerials

1990 - Opened 65,000 square foot Welcome Center/production facility

1994 - Introduced the HP 75 ladder with 500# tip load

2001 - HP 95 Mid-Mount introduced

2007 - HP 100 Platform released

2011 - eMAX pumper introduced

2017- Metro 100 Quint introduced

2020 - DND Air Transportable ARFF produced

2022 – All-Electric Vector released

The company started with only 25 employees, and today it employs more than 1,000 people at its facilities in Ocala and Hamburg, NY.

To help celebrate this milestone, E-ONE is asking its longtime customers, employees, and fans to share their piece of E-ONE history at e-one.com/50years and on its social media channels:

About E-ONE, Inc.

E-ONE is a leading fire apparatus manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks, rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is an industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

