    REVG   US7495271071

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:42 2023-01-05 am EST
12.94 USD   -0.96%
ENC® E-Z Rider® II With BAE Hybrid-Electric Systems Delivered to the Georgia Institute of Technology
BU
Rev Group's Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Earnings Top Expectations Amid Surging RV Demand
MT
Transcript : REV Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Dec 14, 2022
CI
ENC® E-Z Rider® II With BAE Hybrid-Electric Systems Delivered to the Georgia Institute of Technology

01/05/2023 | 11:04am EST
ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., and an industry leader in heavy-duty transit buses and emission-free technology, announces it has begun delivering E-Z Rider II buses, equipped with a hybrid-electric powertrain, to the Georgia Institute of Technology. A total of nine buses will be in operation on the Atlanta, Georgia campus as part of the university’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005739/en/

The Georgia Institute of Technology receives the first of nine hybrid-electric buses to be used on the Atlanta, Georgia campus, part of the university's strategy to reach its carbon neutral goal by 2050. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Georgia Institute of Technology receives the first of nine hybrid-electric buses to be used on the Atlanta, Georgia campus, part of the university's strategy to reach its carbon neutral goal by 2050. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through its partner, Creative Bus Sales, ENC has started delivering the first of nine 35' E-Z Rider II buses equipped with BAE hybrid-electric systems. The Georgia Tech fleet will feature innovative GPS technology with geofencing. When inside the geofenced “green zone” areas at the heart of the campus, the buses will automatically switch from clean diesel to 100% battery electric power, eliminating emissions and noise on campus.

“ENC has been a leader in alternative fuel options for universities, airports and transit applications for over 40 years,” said Jason Moore, Vice President and General Manager of ENC. “We are excited to partner with Georgia Tech to help them reach their carbon neutral goal with our latest innovation in hybrid-electric transportation.”

Learn more about the ENC E-Z Rider II at www.eldorado-ca.com/mid-size-public-bus-transportation.

About ElDorado National (California), Inc.

ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., has manufactured low floor and standard floor buses for over 45 years to public transit/paratransit, airport, and university transportation markets. ENC is best known in the industry for its customizable options including thousands of floorplan configurations, as well as ensuring unparalleled manufacturing and safety standards. All ENC models pass a comprehensive battery of durability and crash tests. ENC manufactures the greenest buses in the industry including the Zero Emissions, hydrogen-powered Axess-Fuel Cell as well as the new 100% battery electric Axess. All buses are crafted in the state-of-the-art 227,000 square-foot, ISO 9001 certified production facility in Riverside, California.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 372 M - -
Net income 2023 33,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 782 M 782 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 873
Free-Float 51,3%
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,06 $
Average target price 12,64 $
Spread / Average Target -3,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney N. Rushing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Anthony Skonieczny Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Sagar Murthy Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
