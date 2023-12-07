Official REV GROUP, INC. press release

The Fleetwood Family of brands, leading manufacturers in the recreational vehicle industry, proudly announces the launch of the Fleetwood® Xcursion™ and Holiday Rambler® Xpedition™ Class B Motorhomes. These new Class B products are designed to set a new standard for outdoor adventure enthusiasts and provide exceptional versatility intended to meet the diverse needs of its customers. The Xcursion and Xpedition products showcase the Fleetwood Family’s meticulous attention to detail, with floorplans that offer a unique and optimized living experience. From compact and efficient layouts to comfortable and luxurious designs, the Xcursion and Xpedition build on the Fleetwood Family’s 75-year legacy of excellence and empower travelers to choose the floorplan that best suits their individual preferences and travel style.

"As we unveil the Xcursion and Xpedition, we are thrilled to offer a range of floorplans designed to exceed our customers’ expectations. The optional Freedom Package further exemplifies Fleetwood RV's dedication to providing innovative solutions for a sustainable and adventurous outdoor lifestyle," commented Wes Dunker, director of sales & marketing, Fleetwood Family of brands.

The Xcursion and Xpedition introduce multiple floorplans catering to different preferences and needs of RVers of all ages and adventures.

The AL2, designed for compact and adventure-ready experiences, is built on the compact 144 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter model. This floorplan can be equipped with all-wheel drive and a roof rack, ideal for those seeking off-the-beaten-path exploration.

The SL2, SL2E, and SL4E offer extended floorplans. The SL2 is built on the standard 170 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, while the SL2E and the SL4E are built on the 177 extended chassis with additional seating.

"We apply the same meticulous attention to detail and design principles in our Class Bs as we do in our Class A Motorhomes. Maintaining the distinct Fleetwood and Holiday Rambler look and feel was a priority for us. The Xcursion and Xpedition may be compact, but they retain all the comforts and touches that our owners have cherished for many years," noted Doug Miller, product manager, Fleetwood Family of brands.

The Xcursion and Xpedition represent a new era for the Fleetwood Family, combining versatility, luxury, and usability. Fleetwood Xcursion models will be arriving at select dealer locations in December while the Holiday Rambler Xpedition will follow in January. For more information, visit the Fleetwood RV and Holiday Rambler websites.

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and a leading manufacturer of Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. Headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location, it operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

