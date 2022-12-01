Advanced search
    REVG   US7495271071

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:28 2022-12-01 am EST
13.86 USD   -0.22%
Fleetwood Frontier® GTX Earns Industry Accolades for Innovative Features

12/01/2022 | 11:03am EST
A suite of innovative features uniquely geared toward the growing post-pandemic, remote-work population has earned the Fleetwood RV® Frontier GTX industry accolades.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005297/en/

The Fleetwood Frontier's 37RT’s optional The Corner Office™ has been designed to deliver the space, technology, convenience, and privacy needed by those working or learning from the road, all while strategically located at the rear of the coach so it’s away from daily life activities. The space is cleverly arranged and includes an L-shaped desk with a built-in monitor and multiple nearby outlets, while a large window tops the desk to bring in natural light and deliver a view of the outdoors. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fleetwood Frontier's 37RT’s optional The Corner Office™ has been designed to deliver the space, technology, convenience, and privacy needed by those working or learning from the road, all while strategically located at the rear of the coach so it’s away from daily life activities. The space is cleverly arranged and includes an L-shaped desk with a built-in monitor and multiple nearby outlets, while a large window tops the desk to bring in natural light and deliver a view of the outdoors. (Photo: Business Wire)

In its November issue, RV PRO named the Frontier GTX a Best New Model for 2023, sharing that the “industry exclusive corner office in the 37RT is just another industry innovation from Fleetwood.”

In addition, RVBusiness named the Frontier GTX 37RT one of its 10 finalists for RV of the Year. The Frontier GTX 37RT was one of only three Class A diesel motorhomes to be named an RV of the Year finalist.

Lastly, RV News named the Frontier GTX 37RT one of its 2023 Type A Diesel Motorhomes of the Year, noting that the corner office’s “design creates a quiet, private space for office-minded consumers.”

The 37RT’s optional The Corner Office™ has been designed to deliver the space, technology, convenience, and privacy needed by those working or learning from the road, all while strategically located at the rear of the coach so it’s away from daily life activities. The space is cleverly arranged and includes an L-shaped desk with a built-in monitor and multiple nearby outlets, while a large window tops the desk to bring in natural light and deliver a view of the outdoors.

“It’s great to see how much excitement, enthusiasm and interest the Frontier GTX is already generating across the industry,” said Don Gephart, Marketing Manager with REV Recreation Group. “The Frontier GTX is the latest example of Fleetwood’s proven experience in developing innovative products that provide the features RVers want. From the first time we shared the Frontier GTX with the industry, we could tell it would be a hit among dealers and RVers alike.”

Fleetwood debuted the Frontier GTX 37RT and its innovative corner office option at the 2022 Open House in Elkhart in September. Those wanting to see the Frontier GTX firsthand are invited to see it at the 2023 Florida RV Super Show, which is open to the public and will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida, from January 18-22.

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. is a REV Group subsidiary and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. Headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location, it operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG


© Business Wire 2022
