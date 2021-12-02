REV : AMR AWARDS ELECTRIC AMBULANCE ORDER TO REV GROUP COMPANY

American Medical Response (AMR), the nation's leading provider of medical transportation, and its parent company, Global Medical Response (GMR) have purchased five state-of-the-art electric ambulances from a REV Ambulance Group company. GMR also has the option to purchase 25 more electric ambulances under the arrangement.

The first Proof-of-Concept vehicles are expected to be completed in April 2022; and the order coincides with the recent passing of the federal infrastructure bill that contained significant investments in support of electric vehicles. These Electric ambulances will be delivered to five communities in California, where there is an established charging infrastructure. In partnership with Lightning eMotors, the ambulances are High Roof Transit vans offering up to 86kWh of battery capacity that can be charged via Level 2 AC charging or DC fast charging. The high roof and added length of the T350 increases the patient care space. This model is also equipped with dual rear wheels.

Ted Van Horne, Chief Operating Officer of Global Medical Response, said the company actively supports sustainable technology, and looks forward to getting these units in use. "As sustainable technology for the transportation industry expands, we are excited to work with REV Group companies to bring that to our ambulance operations in the U.S."

"REV Group is focused on accelerating alternative fuel vehicle solutions, including Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) for our customers, to help provide a more sustainable future," said Anoop Prakash, President, REV Ambulance Group. "Throughout our longstanding relationship with AMR, we have collaborated closely with the team to answer their product needs and are excited to deliver our electric ambulances to them."

REV Group®companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

With more than 38,000 employees, Global Medical Response teams deliver compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services around the world. We provide end-to-end medical transportation as well as fire services, integrated healthcare solutions and disaster response.

