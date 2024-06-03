BROOKFIELD, Wis - June 3, 2024 - REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a leading company that designs and manufactures specialty vehicles, announces Kevin Strudthoff as the new general manager of the Snyder, NE, facility which produces KME, Smeal, and Spartan Emergency Response fire trucks. Strudthoff will report to Mike Virnig, president, REV Specialty Vehicles Segment.

With over 28 years of experience in operations, process optimization, and project management within the manufacturing and logistics sectors, Strudthoff brings a wealth of expertise to the role. Strudthoff joins REV Group from Valmont Industries, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as senior director of operations for the Western Region of North American Operations. He has a demonstrated track record of leadership and results in operational roles with Katana Summit and BirdDog Solutions.

"With significant experience in the manufacturing sector and streamlining operations, Kevin is well-equipped to enhance the efficiency and productivity of our Snyder, Nebraska facility," said Mike Virnig, president REV Specialty Vehicles Segment. "We are thrilled to have Kevin join our team and are eager to see his leadership drive the next stage of growth for this site and the fire apparatus brands it produces."

Strudthoff holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Wayne State University.

About Spartan Emergency Response

Spartan Emergency Response, comprised of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) subsidiaries Spartan Fire, LLC, Smeal SFA, LLC, Smeal LTC, LLC and Smeal Holding, LLC, is a North American leader in the emergency response market and offers brands including Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Spartan Fire Chassis, Smeal, and Ladder Tower. Spartan Emergency Response vehicles are well known for safety, quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The company operates facilities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through two segments: Specialty Vehicles and Recreational Vehicles. The Specialty Vehicles Segment provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances and fire apparatus) and commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers). REV Group's Recreational Vehicles Segment manufactures a variety of RVs from Class B vans to Class A motorhomes. REV Group's portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

