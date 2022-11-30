REV : E-ONE ADDS NORTHWEST FIRE SERVICES AS NEW DEALER IN MONTANA

E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the appointment of Northwest Fire Services as the exclusive E-ONE® dealer for Montana. Northwest Fire Services is authorized to sell and service the complete portfolio of E-ONE® apparatus.

Founded in 2017 in Bigfork, MT, Northwest Fire Services' mission is to serve those who save and protect lives. With its 4,200 square foot service center with three bays and two EVT certified technicians, Northwest is the only fire apparatus sales and service dealer in Montana.

"Northwest Fire Services is excited to work with E-ONE and REV Group," said Slade House, co-owner of Northwest Fire Services with Mike Flint. "As a dealer of E-ONE, we can respond more effectively to our customers with a new range of services. This will also provide fire departments throughout the state with a high-quality fire apparatus option, as Northwest Fire Services is the only fire apparatus dealership in Montana that has in-state sales and service - thereby strengthening the ability of our customer to provide high-quality fire protection for their residents."

Northwest Fire Services also provides:

24-hour technical support

Complete fire apparatus parts inventory

Pre-inspection of used apparatus

High-quality fire equipment

Breathing air compressors and SCBA

Welding and fabrication and machine shop

Comprehensive training

Wreck and refurb solutions

Plumbing and fire pump overhaul

"We are very committed to growing our presence in Montana," says Larry Daniels, Director of Sales, E-ONE. "With its dedicated sales and service teams, Northwest Fire Services will provide fire departments with the exceptional products, parts and services needed to help them best serve their communities."

About E-ONE, Inc.

E-ONE is a leading fire apparatus manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks, rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus, and has produced more than 28,000 vehicles delivered around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is an industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG