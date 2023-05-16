Advanced search
    REVG   US7495271071

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:13:12 2023-05-16 pm EDT
9.895 USD   -2.70%
REV : E-ONE ADDS PERFORMANCE TRUCK REPAIR AS NEW DEALER IN CALIFORNIA

05/16/2023 | 02:23pm EDT
OCALA, FL - May 16, 2023 - E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the appointment of Performance Truck Repair (PTR) as an official E-ONE® dealer in California. Performance Truck Repair is authorized to sell and service the complete portfolio of E-ONE® apparatus.

Founded in 1996 in Azusa, California, just east of Los Angeles, PTR is a family owned and operated business that has a proven record in the emergency equipment repair industry and a deep sense of appreciation for the firefighter community. With this vast experience, the business is now expanding into fire apparatus sales.

"We are very excited and encouraged to be working with E-ONE and REV Group," said Dave Killackey, Sr., president of PTR. "When it comes to serving the fire industry, we are on it 24/7, with midnight service calls and taking care of business. That's what they want, what they need and what they must have. Packaging that with E-ONE fire trucks makes for a beautiful combination."

Killackey said he's also excited about selling Vector, REV Fire Group's all electric fire truck, 'in California, where the market and demand for electric vehicles is huge.'

With its 75,000 square foot service center and 18 EVT certified technicians, PTR can accommodate approximately 16 fire trucks indoors, and up to 25 rigs in the outdoor working space. PTR also provides:

  • 24-hour technical support and mobile service
  • Complete fire apparatus parts inventory
  • Pre-inspection of used apparatus
  • Welding and fabrication and machine shop
  • Comprehensive training
  • Wreck and refurb solutions
  • Plumbing and fire pump overhaul
  • Third party aerial certifications
  • Tank replacement

"We are very committed to growing E-ONE's presence in California," says Larry Daniels, senior director of sales for REV Fire Group. "Performance Truck Repair has already gained the trust of fire departments throughout the state with its solid reputation of excellent customer service and attention to detail. We believe those same qualities make PTR a great addition to our E-ONE network of dealers."

###

About E-ONE, Inc.

E-ONE is a leading fire apparatus manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks, rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus, and has produced more than 28,000 vehicles delivered around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is an industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

Attachments

Disclaimer

REV Group Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 18:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
02:23pRev : E-one adds performance truck repair as new dealer in california
PU
05/11Rev : Phoenixville fire department orders kme 100' tractor drawn aerialcat
PU
05/02Capacity trucks to debut zero emissions electric terminal truck at act expo
AQ
05/02Collins bus all electric ford e-transit type a school bus
AQ
05/01Capacity Trucks® to Debut Zero Emissions Electric Terminal Truck at ACT Expo
BU
05/01Available For Orders : Collins Bus All Electric Ford E-Transit Type A School Bus
BU
04/28Rev Group, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
04/28REV Group, Inc. Announces Resignation of Stephen Boettinger, Senior Vice President, Gen..
CI
04/27REV FIRE GROUP TO EXHIBIT 19 FIRE APPARATUS INCLUDING THE ALL-ELECTRIC VECTOR AT FDIC 2..
AQ
04/24Rev : Kme to showcase fire apparatus and new technology at fdic 2023
PU
Analyst Recommendations on REV GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 412 M - -
Net income 2023 24,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 1,57%
Capitalization 605 M 605 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 6 873
Free-Float 51,6%
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,17 $
Average target price 13,17 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Anthony Skonieczny President, CEO, CFO, Director & SVP
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Sagar Murthy Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Randall A. Swift Independent Director
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.-19.41%605
PACCAR, INC.10.23%38 015
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG0.33%25 982
KOMATSU LTD.14.74%22 928
EPIROC AB (PUBL)7.56%22 696
EXOR N.V.14.47%19 574
