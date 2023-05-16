REV : E-ONE ADDS PERFORMANCE TRUCK REPAIR AS NEW DEALER IN CALIFORNIA

OCALA, FL - May 16, 2023 - E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the appointment of Performance Truck Repair (PTR) as an official E-ONE® dealer in California. Performance Truck Repair is authorized to sell and service the complete portfolio of E-ONE® apparatus.

Founded in 1996 in Azusa, California, just east of Los Angeles, PTR is a family owned and operated business that has a proven record in the emergency equipment repair industry and a deep sense of appreciation for the firefighter community. With this vast experience, the business is now expanding into fire apparatus sales.

"We are very excited and encouraged to be working with E-ONE and REV Group," said Dave Killackey, Sr., president of PTR. "When it comes to serving the fire industry, we are on it 24/7, with midnight service calls and taking care of business. That's what they want, what they need and what they must have. Packaging that with E-ONE fire trucks makes for a beautiful combination."

Killackey said he's also excited about selling Vector, REV Fire Group's all electric fire truck, 'in California, where the market and demand for electric vehicles is huge.'

With its 75,000 square foot service center and 18 EVT certified technicians, PTR can accommodate approximately 16 fire trucks indoors, and up to 25 rigs in the outdoor working space. PTR also provides:

24-hour technical support and mobile service

Complete fire apparatus parts inventory

Pre-inspection of used apparatus

Welding and fabrication and machine shop

Comprehensive training

Wreck and refurb solutions

Plumbing and fire pump overhaul

Third party aerial certifications

Tank replacement

"We are very committed to growing E-ONE's presence in California," says Larry Daniels, senior director of sales for REV Fire Group. "Performance Truck Repair has already gained the trust of fire departments throughout the state with its solid reputation of excellent customer service and attention to detail. We believe those same qualities make PTR a great addition to our E-ONE network of dealers."

About E-ONE, Inc.

E-ONE is a leading fire apparatus manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks, rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus, and has produced more than 28,000 vehicles delivered around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is an industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG