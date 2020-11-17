REV : E-ONE® DELIVERS HR 100™ LADDER TO AUBURN FIRE DEPARTMENT IN NEW YORK

E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the delivery of an E-ONE HR 100 ladder truck to the Auburn Fire Departmentin Auburn, NY.

To allow for ample equipment storage space, Auburn Fire Department chose a tandem axle, no-pump, no-tank design. The body features full-height, full-depth compartments, and a large forward transverse compartment. A well-thought out assortment of roll-out trays, shelving and tool boards provides firefighters quick access to equipment and tools. This truck also features several options to increase maneuverability including a raised lower rear body for additional ground clearance and 45-degree rear corners to reduce tail swing and to help navigate Auburn's tight city streets.

Other key features of Auburn's E-ONE HR-100aerial include:

Cyclone ® long cab with roll-cage design

Barrier style cab doors with extended lower steps

Severe duty interior including cab dash, engine cover and door panels

Integral torque box chassis frame coated with zinc flame spray for enhanced corrosion protection

Extruded aluminum body with large forward transverse and full height/full depth compartments each side

HR 100 extruded aluminum aerial with 500 lb tip load (wet or dry)

Advanced Aerial Control System™ (AACS)

Monitor with wireless remote controls and pinnable to allow waterway to be set at the tip or end of section three for rescue operations

Narrow crisscross under-slung outriggers with only 12' spread

Increased width ladder tunnel provides enclosed storage for 192' of ground ladders including (2) 35' two-section, (2) 28' two-section and (2) 20' roof ladders

10 kW Harrison hydraulic generator with (2) cord reels

AXIS® Smart Truck Technology

'The maneuverability and handling of the vehicle is impressive,' said Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz. 'The 12' outrigger spread allows us to operate in places we previously were unable to. Having the ability to carry a total of 225' of ground ladders while keeping the overall length and wheelbase to a minimum was a requirement. E-ONE was able to accomplish this and still incorporate a large amount of compartmentation. Feedback from department personnel has been positive and we expect many years of service with this aerial.'

'The Auburn unit is an extension of the growing family of HR 100 aerial configurations,' said Joe Hedges, E-ONE Product Manager. 'The tandem axle design with no pump or tank provides a large amount of equipment storage capacity. This unit also features our new increased width ladder tunnel option providing additional capacity for ground ladders.'

For more on the E-ONE HR 100, watch this videoor go to e-one-aerials.com

About E-ONE

E-ONE is a worldwide designer and manufacturer of fire trucks with more than 28,000 vehicles in operation around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is the industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG