REV : FIRE GROUP ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

REV Fire Group, a manufacturer of industry-leading fire apparatus brands including E-ONE, KME, Ferrara, and Spartan Emergency Response, is proud to announce that Gary Pacilio has joined the Company as Director of Operational Excellence. Gary comes to the REV Fire Group with over ten years' experience in operational leadership. Over the years, he has held several leadership positions with GE and, most recently, with IDEX Corporation where he served as Vice President of the Fire Suppression Group.

'We're certainly thrilled to have Gary on board with us at the REV Fire Group,' stated Kent Tyler, President, REV Fire Group. 'As we continue to further our leadership position within the fire industry it's certainly important to attract individuals with not only deep knowledge of the fire market, but also a proven track record of driving quality, efficiency and performance throughout all of our brands. Gary has an impressive history of delivering these types of results and I have no doubt that he will bring that same knowledge, experience, and passion to all of our employees and customers.'

Gary earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the State University of New York and his Master of Science degree from Florida Institute of Technology. He is a Six Sigma Green Belt and has served as a Committee Chair for FAMA.

To find out more information about REV Fire Group or any of our apparatus brands, please visit www.revgroup.com/rev-group-best-fire-truck-manufacturers.

###

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs

(ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG



BACK TO NEWS for public servicescommercial infrastructureand