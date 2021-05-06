REV GROU : ® ANNOUNCES INDUSTRY EXCLUSIVE ONLINE APPARATUS AND TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE

REV Group, a manufacturer of specialty vehicles, including industry-leading fire apparatus brands such as E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara®, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal®, and Ladder Tower®, is pleased to announce the Apparatus and Technology Conference, a three-day virtual event from May 18 to May 20, filled with the latest in fire apparatus and innovative technologies.

REV Group is partnering with Clarion, which owns the FDIC and industry-leading publications, to produce the virtual Apparatus and Technology Conference. Hosted and moderated by Bobby Halton, Editor in Chief of Fire Engineering magazine and Education Director of FDIC, the conference will allow customers to connect with representatives from each of the various companies and learn about the latest trends.

From custom rescue pumpers and aerial ladders to the innovative systems that support them, attendees will discover useful information via product walk-around presentations and live Q&A sessions for specifying trucks for both today and tomorrow.

The scheduled agenda is as follows:

May 18 - Technology Day

• New Spartan FC-94™ Chassis

• Identifying Clean Cab Solutions That Are Right for Your Department

• New Smart Reach™ Multi-Stance Aerial Controls and Advanced Rung Lighting

• Latest in Fire Apparatus Chassis Suspensions for the Fire Service

May 19 - Aerial Demonstrations

• KME Tractor-Drawn Aerial™ for North Penn Volunteer Fire Co., PA

• E-ONE HR 100 Single Rear Axle

• Ferrara HD-107™ Rear Mount Ladder

May 20 - Pumper Demonstrations

• KME X-Series™ Custom Pumper

• E-ONE eMAX® Custom Pumper

• Ferrara Cinder® Top Mount Custom Pumper for Bayou Blue, LA

• Smeal Top Mount Enclosed Custom Pumper for Calgary, Alberta

As a bonus, conference attendees will get a behind-the-scenes tour of a world-class fire truck chassis manufacturing operation and explore how to design and manufacture a true purpose-built fire truck chassis.

'We're excited to once again bring an event of this magnitude to the fire industry,' said Kent Tyler, President, REV Fire Group. 'We are building upon the success of last year's virtual expo, and we think it's important to offer the fire service easy access to the latest information regarding industry-leading apparatus and technology. Each of our fire truck brands are committed to the advancement of the fire industry through product innovation and valuable education.'

Sponsors for the conference include United Safety & Survivability Corporation (USSC), IDEX Corporation, W.S. Darley, Whelen and Hendrickson International.

To find out more information and to register for the event, visit www.firetruckexpo.com

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG.



