    REVG   US7495271071

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
13.77 USD   +3.53%
REV Group Appoints President of REV Fire Group

11/07/2022 | 09:13am EST
REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a leading company that designs and manufactures specialty vehicles in the fire & emergency, commercial and recreation industries, announces Dan DesRochers has joined their executive leadership team as President of REV Fire Group. Reporting to Rod Rushing, President and CEO of REV Group, DesRochers will oversee the REV Fire Group brands E-ONE®, Ferrara™, KME™, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal™, Spartan Fire Chassis™ and Ladder Tower™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005684/en/

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a leading company that designs and manufactures specialty vehicles in the fire & emergency, commercial and recreation industries, announces Dan DesRochers has joined their executive leadership team as President of REV Fire Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a leading company that designs and manufactures specialty vehicles in the fire & emergency, commercial and recreation industries, announces Dan DesRochers has joined their executive leadership team as President of REV Fire Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, DesRochers served as President and COO at Morgan Truck Body, LLC, a division of JB Poindexter & Co, where he led a team of 2,500 and oversaw 14 plants for the largest North American manufacturer of dry freight and refrigerated truck bodies. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Morgan Olson. Over his 30-year career, DesRochers has held leadership roles with General Electric, United States Can Company, and Federal Signal Corporation.

“Dan has a proven track record in Manufacturing Operations and Supply Chain Management in multi-plant environments and he has successfully led business turnarounds while building a performance culture,” said Rod Rushing, President and CEO, REV Group. “Our Fire business is well positioned for the future, and we look forward to Dan’s leadership of our team to better serve our customers and increase value for our shareholders.”

DesRochers earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 309 M - -
Net income 2022 19,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,9x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 817 M 817 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 51,7%
Managers and Directors
Rodney N. Rushing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Anthony Skonieczny Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Sagar Murthy Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.-2.69%817
PACCAR, INC.12.30%34 471
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-14.63%22 487
KOMATSU LTD.10.41%19 119
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-24.19%18 327
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-21.53%17 890