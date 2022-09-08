Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. REV Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REVG   US7495271071

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
11.73 USD   +2.62%
REV Group Promotes Within for New VP/GM of Midwest Automotive Designs

09/08/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
REV Group, Inc., announces the promotion of Brian Stout to Vice President and General Manager of Midwest Automotive Designs, LLC. Stout has worked in various operational roles at Midwest Automotive Designs for the past ten years, serving as the Director of Operations for the last three years. He will report to Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Segment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006117/en/

REV Group, Inc., announces the promotion of Brian Stout to Vice President and General Manager of Midwest Automotive Designs, LLC. Stout has worked in various operational roles at Midwest Automotive Designs for the past ten years, serving as the Director of Operations for the last three years. He will report to Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Segment. (Photo: Business Wire)

REV Group, Inc., announces the promotion of Brian Stout to Vice President and General Manager of Midwest Automotive Designs, LLC. Stout has worked in various operational roles at Midwest Automotive Designs for the past ten years, serving as the Director of Operations for the last three years. He will report to Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Segment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Midwest Automotive Designs introduced the Sprinter luxury van in 2001 and is now one of the most respected names in Sprinter Van custom conversions, known for quality, performance, and safety engineering.

Since joining Midwest Automotive Designs in 2012, Stout has overseen four plant relocations while ensuring minimum downtime and a quick production ramp up in the new facilities. As Director of Operations, Stout has helped to increase production from five vans per week to highs of 40 vans per week. Prior to joining Midwest, Stout was Operations Manager at Agile Vehicles where he developed custom marketing vehicles for global brands including Red Bull.

“Brian has been integral to Midwest’s growth, helping to increase production levels and identifying opportunities for improvement in efficiency and effectiveness,” said Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Segment. “His tremendous impact on the success of the business made him the ideal candidate to assume the leadership role, and we look forward to what he achieves as the VP/GM of Midwest Automotive Designs.”

Stout holds an Associate Degree in Business Management from Southwestern Michigan College and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.

Stout’s promotion takes immediate effect.

About REV Group, Inc.
REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 314 M - -
Net income 2022 20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,6x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 678 M 678 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart REV GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
REV Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,43 $
Average target price 11,29 $
Spread / Average Target -1,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney N. Rushing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Anthony Skonieczny Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Sagar Murthy Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.-19.22%697
PACCAR, INC.0.35%30 797
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-22.79%20 416
KOMATSU LTD.5.49%18 601
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-29.54%17 511
KUBOTA CORPORATION-17.80%17 280