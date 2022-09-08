REV Group Promotes Within for New VP/GM of Midwest Automotive Designs

REV Group, Inc., announces the promotion of Brian Stout to Vice President and General Manager of Midwest Automotive Designs, LLC. Stout has worked in various operational roles at Midwest Automotive Designs for the past ten years, serving as the Director of Operations for the last three years. He will report to Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Segment.

Based in Elkhart, Indiana, Midwest Automotive Designs introduced the Sprinter luxury van in 2001 and is now one of the most respected names in Sprinter Van custom conversions, known for quality, performance, and safety engineering.

Since joining Midwest Automotive Designs in 2012, Stout has overseen four plant relocations while ensuring minimum downtime and a quick production ramp up in the new facilities. As Director of Operations, Stout has helped to increase production from five vans per week to highs of 40 vans per week. Prior to joining Midwest, Stout was Operations Manager at Agile Vehicles where he developed custom marketing vehicles for global brands including Red Bull.

“Brian has been integral to Midwest’s growth, helping to increase production levels and identifying opportunities for improvement in efficiency and effectiveness,” said Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Segment. “His tremendous impact on the success of the business made him the ideal candidate to assume the leadership role, and we look forward to what he achieves as the VP/GM of Midwest Automotive Designs.”

Stout holds an Associate Degree in Business Management from Southwestern Michigan College and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.

Stout’s promotion takes immediate effect.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

