Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. REV Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REVG   US7495271071

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REV Group : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on Monday June 7, 2021

05/24/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that it is planning to release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Monday, June 7, 2021. The results will be discussed during a live webcast the following morning on June 8, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website before the start of the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) and asking for the REV Group Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13720158. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on June 22, 2021.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks, industrial sweepers, transportation services) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles and ‘RVs’). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about REV GROUP, INC.
05:53pREV GROUP  : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on Monday June 7, 2021
BU
05/10REV  : Ferrara delivers hd-77 ladder to santa fe fire department
PU
05/06REV GROU  : ® announces industry exclusive online apparatus and technology confe..
PU
05/04REV GROU  : ® Honors First Responders With Tribute at the REV Group Grand Prix
BU
04/23REV  : Announces new vice president and general manager of eldorado national (ca..
PU
04/23REV  : Announces expanded sourcing and supply chain team
PU
04/19REV  : JONES COUNTY FIRE SERVICE CHOOSES FERRARA FC-94™ CUSTOM PUMPERS AS ..
PU
04/19REV  : Credit Suisse Raises REV Group's PT to $9.20 from $7.40 After Disclosing ..
MT
04/16REV  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on REV Group to $19 From $18, Maintai..
MT
04/15REV  : Lightning eMotors to Jointly Produce Electric Ambulances
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 504 M - -
Net income 2021 44,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 1 169 M 1 169 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 7 060
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart REV GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
REV Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,87 $
Last Close Price 18,06 $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodney M. Rushing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Anthony Skonieczny Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.104.99%1 169
PACCAR, INC.6.66%31 949
KUBOTA CORPORATION13.68%27 704
KOMATSU LTD.14.96%27 682
EPIROC AB (PUBL)152.86%26 539
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION12.45%26 504