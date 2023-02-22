Advanced search
    REVG   US7495271071

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
02/22/2023
12.25 USD   -0.33%
REV Group to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings on Wednesday, March 8, 2023
BU
08:20aRev group - capacity trucks to launch zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell electric terminal truck at tmc annual meeting
AQ
02/21Capacity Trucks® to Launch Zero Emissions Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Terminal Truck at TMC Annual Meeting
BU
REV Group to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

02/22/2023 | 05:31pm EST
REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that it is planning to release its first quarter fiscal 2023 results before market open on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The results will be discussed during a live webcast later that morning on March 8, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website before the start of the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) and asking for the REV Group First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13736694. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 22, 2023.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 368 M - -
Net income 2023 33,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 2,03%
Capitalization 735 M 735 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 873
Free-Float 51,3%
Managers and Directors
Mark Anthony Skonieczny President, CEO, CFO, Director & SVP
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Sagar Murthy Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Randall A. Swift Independent Director
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.-2.61%735
PACCAR, INC.14.72%38 529
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG6.72%27 127
KOMATSU LTD.15.68%23 348
EPIROC AB (PUBL)5.50%22 303
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.1.25%21 838