REV GROUP, INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:45 2022-11-30 pm EST
13.47 USD   +0.22%
REV Group to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

11/30/2022 | 12:17pm EST
REV Group (NYSE: REVG), today announced that it is planning to release its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results before market open on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The results will be discussed during a live webcast later that morning on December 14, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, investors should go to www.revgroup.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website before the start of the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) and asking for the REV Group Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13734753. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on December 28, 2022.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG


All news about REV GROUP, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on REV GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 309 M - -
Net income 2022 19,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 797 M 797 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 51,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,44 $
Average target price 11,50 $
Spread / Average Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney N. Rushing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Anthony Skonieczny Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Sagar Murthy Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.-5.02%797
PACCAR, INC.18.13%36 258
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-4.12%26 345
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-13.85%21 510
KOMATSU LTD.16.58%21 456
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-7.25%21 135