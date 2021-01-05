Log in
REV Group, Inc.    REVG

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
News 
Press Releases

REV : Hendrickson Fire Rescue Equipment Expands Portfolio with Ferrara® Fire Apparatus and E-ONE®

01/05/2021 | 05:27pm EST
REV Fire Group, a manufacturer of industry-leading fire apparatus brands including E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara®, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal®, and Ladder Tower®, announces today that Hendrickson Fire Rescue Equipment is expanding its product portfolio and will represent Ferrara Fire Apparatus and E-ONE.

Hendrickson Fire Rescue Equipment has been a longtime, successful Spartan Emergency Response dealer providing its New York Metro area customers with best-in-class sales and service.

'We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of product offerings to meet our customers' fire apparatus needs,' said Craig Probst, President of Hendrickson Fire Rescue Equipment. 'We look forward to growing the Ferrara and E-ONE customer base in New York by providing our next generation customer support strategy.'

Located in Islandia, NY, Hendrickson Fire operates out of a state-of-the-art 20,000 square foot facility, which includes a collision center featuring a 55' spray booth and an expansive parts inventory. The Hendrickson team of 65 leverages their knowledge and facilities to provide complete fire apparatus service. Hendrickson is also a comprehensive and authorized service center for Cummins.

'Hendrickson has made significant investments into its dealership with people, facilities and aftermarket support capabilities in order to provide customers with a premium experience. We look forward to their contribution in growing the Ferrara and E-ONE brands,' said Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales for REV Fire Group.

###

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucksand industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG



Disclaimer

REV Group Inc. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 22:27:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 282 M - -
Net income 2020 -30,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -17,8x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 554 M 554 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 8 040
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart REV GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
REV Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,83 $
Last Close Price 8,73 $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 1,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodney M. Rushing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Mark Anthony Skonieczny Chief Financial Officer
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Jean-Marie Canan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.-0.91%554
PACCAR, INC.-1.81%29 350
KUBOTA CORPORATION-2.38%25 934
KOMATSU LTD.0.57%25 876
KNORR-BREMSE AG0.20%22 136
EPIROC AB1.47%21 769
