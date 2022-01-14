REV : RECREATION GROUP ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR 2022 FLORIDA RV SUPERSHOW

REV Recreation Group will have a significant presence at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow. Between its American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, Holiday Rambler®, Renegade RV™, Midwest Automotive Designs™, and Lance® brands, approximately 100 units will be showcased on nearly 80,000 square feet of display space.

"We are looking forward to showcasing our class-leading products at the Tampa SuperShow. We've got a great line-up for consumers to see," said Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Group.

Impressive 2022 Models

Known for its collection of luxury RV brands, REV Recreation Group is excited to share five '22 models that include Class A, Class B, and Super C motorhomes.

New from American Coach is the Diesel American Eagle ® 45E.

Designed with full-time RVers in mind, the stand-out attraction of the 45E is its reconfigured kitchen. The show-stopping galley features a residential-style layout with a center island that's bookended by a dinette bar and a sink/prep area - making the space ideal for entertaining and lingering. From Fleetwood RV, the Gas Bounder ® 35GL boasts an innovative, industry-leading floorplan that delivers ultimate comfort and convenience. The 35GL has a mid-ship entry that creates a spacious and inviting living environment. With four distinct areas, the 35GL truly feels like a traditional home.

Midwest Automotive Designs is sharing its award-winning Class B Diesel Ford Patriot 148. Setting the RV apart, is its technology-forward 600Ah Lithium Freedom package that comes standard. The Freedom package removes the generator from the coach and replaces it with a 3000-watt inverter, roof-top solar charging system, 12V roof-top AC that can run off the batteries for eight to 12 hours, and an electric hot water heater.

At the show, Renegade RV is unveiling its Explorer 38EMB. The motorhome has four slide outs and comes with amazing interior appointments, including solid maple cabinetry, dove-tailed drawers, and heated tile floors. In addition, the 38EMB has a sleek, attention-grabbing exterior design.

The 45DBM is Renegade's newest layout for the XL line of luxury Super C motor homes and features the popular center entry and 1 ½ bath configuration. A Limited Edition 25 th Anniversary model has a custom exterior paint scheme and signature interior design décor.

Anniversary model has a custom exterior paint scheme and signature interior design décor. Looking forward to next year, Renegade will also share a '23 floorplan, new exterior paint color, and generator delete package for its Vienna

Must See Enhancements & Advances

Other "not to be missed" RVs include the award-winning Holiday Rambler Nautica® 33TL, 34RX, 35MS, and 35QZ and the award-winning Fleetwood RV Frontier® 34GT and 36SS.

Lance Camper also has a variety of '22 news to show and share. The brand is debuting an extensive suite of product enhancements and three all-new interior décor options. In addition, to provide a smoother product selection and ordering experience for its customers, it has now made many of its popular optional features standard.

Test Drives Available

In partnership with its dealers - General RV, RV One, Gerzeny's RV World, and North Trail RV - select RVs and vans will be available for test drives.

Brand Ambassador Activities

On January 20 from 9 - 11 a.m., Ben and Charity from the Grateful Glamper will host a Meet & Greet at the Fleetwood RV display at 615 Midway. For the past four years, the family of four has been traveling the country in a 2004 Fleetwood RV Discovery®. They have an active and growing YouTube channel and social media presence where they share what they've learned and what they love about RV life.

To see the latest models, visit American Coach, Fleetwood RV, and Holiday Rambler at 615 Midway. Renegade is at 660 East Midway and Midwest is at 850 Midway. Lance, with its dealer partners Lazydays RV and Travelcamp RV, will be at 205 and 205A Lakeside E.

For more information, visit American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper.

About REV Recreation Group

REV Recreation Group includes subsidiaries of REV Group, Inc. that manufacture a diverse range of recreational vehicles as well as molded fiberglass and lamination. In addition to a genuine parts online warehouse, the segment operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers. From Lancaster, California to Bristol, Indiana, REV Recreation Group companies span the United States and produce Class B custom sprinter vans, high-end Class C/Super C motorhomes, luxury Class A motor coaches, travel trailers and truck campers. With one of the industry's best and longest-standing distribution networks, the segment boasts some of the industry's most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach® and Fleetwood RV®.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG