Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. REV Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REVG   US7495271071

REV GROUP, INC.

(REVG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REV : RECREATION GROUP ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR 2022 FLORIDA RV SUPERSHOW

01/14/2022 | 04:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REV Recreation Group will have a significant presence at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow. Between its American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, Holiday Rambler®, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance® brands, approximately 100 units will be showcased on nearly 80,000 square feet of display space.

"We are looking forward to showcasing our class-leading products at the Tampa SuperShow. We've got a great line-up for consumers to see," said Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Group.

Impressive 2022 Models

Known for its collection of luxury RV brands, REV Recreation Group is excited to share five '22 models that include Class A, Class B, and Super C motorhomes.

  • New from American Coach is the Diesel American Eagle® Designed with full-time RVers in mind, the stand-out attraction of the 45E is its reconfigured kitchen. The show-stopping galley features a residential-style layout with a center island that's bookended by a dinette bar and a sink/prep area - making the space ideal for entertaining and lingering.
  • From Fleetwood RV, the Gas Bounder® 35GL boasts an innovative, industry-leading floorplan that delivers ultimate comfort and convenience. The 35GL has a mid-ship entry that creates a spacious and inviting living environment. With four distinct areas, the 35GL truly feels like a traditional home.
  • Midwest Automotive Designs is sharing its award-winning Class B Diesel Ford Patriot 148. Setting the RV apart, is its technology-forward 600Ah Lithium Freedom package that comes standard. The Freedom package removes the generator from the coach and replaces it with a 3000-watt inverter, roof-top solar charging system, 12V roof-top AC that can run off the batteries for eight to 12 hours, and an electric hot water heater.
  • At the show, Renegade RV is unveiling its Explorer 38EMB. The motorhome has four slide outs and comes with amazing interior appointments, including solid maple cabinetry, dove-tailed drawers, and heated tile floors. In addition, the 38EMB has a sleek, attention-grabbing exterior design.
  • The 45DBM is Renegade's newest layout for the XL line of luxury Super C motor homes and features the popular center entry and 1 ½ bath configuration. A Limited Edition 25th Anniversary model has a custom exterior paint scheme and signature interior design décor.
  • Looking forward to next year, Renegade will also share a '23 floorplan, new exterior paint color, and generator delete package for its Vienna

Must See Enhancements & Advances

Other "not to be missed" RVs include the award-winning Holiday Rambler Nautica® 33TL, 34RX, 35MS, and 35QZ and the award-winning Fleetwood RV Frontier® 34GT and 36SS.

Lance Camper also has a variety of '22 news to show and share. The brand is debuting an extensive suite of product enhancements and three all-new interior décor options. In addition, to provide a smoother product selection and ordering experience for its customers, it has now made many of its popular optional features standard.

Test Drives Available

In partnership with its dealers - General RV, RV One, Gerzeny's RV World, and North Trail RV - select RVs and vans will be available for test drives.

Brand Ambassador Activities

On January 20 from 9 - 11 a.m., Ben and Charity from the Grateful Glamper will host a Meet & Greet at the Fleetwood RV display at 615 Midway. For the past four years, the family of four has been traveling the country in a 2004 Fleetwood RV Discovery®. They have an active and growing YouTube channel and social media presence where they share what they've learned and what they love about RV life.

To see the latest models, visit American Coach, Fleetwood RV, and Holiday Rambler at 615 Midway. Renegade is at 660 East Midway and Midwest is at 850 Midway. Lance, with its dealer partners Lazydays RV and Travelcamp RV, will be at 205 and 205A Lakeside E.

For more information, visit American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper.

###

About REV Recreation Group

REV Recreation Group includes subsidiaries of REV Group, Inc. that manufacture a diverse range of recreational vehicles as well as molded fiberglass and lamination. In addition to a genuine parts online warehouse, the segment operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers. From Lancaster, California to Bristol, Indiana, REV Recreation Group companies span the United States and produce Class B custom sprinter vans, high-end Class C/Super C motorhomes, luxury Class A motor coaches, travel trailers and truck campers. With one of the industry's best and longest-standing distribution networks, the segment boasts some of the industry's most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach® and Fleetwood RV®.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

Disclaimer

REV Group Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 09:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REV GROUP, INC.
04:52aREV : Recreation group announces plans for 2022 florida rv supershow
PU
01/05REV : Recreation group accelerates innovation & design
PU
01/05REV : Fire Group Announces Darin Moore as VP/GM of Ferrara™ Bert McCutcheon Appointe..
PU
01/05REV : Wheeled coach® names banner fire equipment, inc. as exclusive dealer for oklahoma
PU
2021BMO Capital Adjusts REV Group PT to $15 From $19, Maintains Market Perform
MT
2021REV : PHILADELPHIA FIRE DEPARTMENT TAKES DELIVERY OF FIRST OF EIGHT SPARTAN EMERGENCY RESP..
PU
2021REV : ICONIC-LOOKING RV HITS THE ROAD FOR CHRISTMAS Family of Five Transforms Their Fleetw..
PU
2021Credit Suisse Lowers REV Group's PT to $11 from $13, Notes Lower-than-Expected Fiscal Q..
MT
2021Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on REV Group to $13.25 From $15.50, Maintains Sell R..
MT
2021Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on REV to $13 From $17, Maintains Equal-Weight Rati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REV GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 446 M - -
Net income 2022 57,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 902 M 902 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart REV GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
REV Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REV GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 13,87 $
Average target price 14,04 $
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney M. Rushing President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Anthony Skonieczny Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Joseph Bamatter Chairman
Peter Panagis Chief Information Officer
Jean-Marie Canan Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REV GROUP, INC.-1.98%902
PACCAR INC4.85%33 093
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-2.62%28 524
KUBOTA CORPORATION3.60%27 629
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.48%25 879
KOMATSU LTD.11.75%24 938