REV : RECREATION GROUP HAS RECORD SALES AT TAMPA RV SUPERSHOW

REV Recreation Group (RRG), a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), announced recent sales success at the Florida RV Trade Association's Florida RV SuperShow. The show was held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida.



REV Recreation Group, a manufacturer of Class A motor homes and luxury coaches, reported nearly 40% sales growth over last year's show, even though attendance was down about 25% from last year.



'We had our best Tampa RV Show ever and are extremely pleased with the buzz around our product line,' said Lenny Razo, Director of Sales for REV Recreation Group. 'We had tremendous success across our entire line-up starting with our Flair® and Admiral® product, up through our luxury American Coach® line. There was strong interest, and many compliments from our customers on our product and new innovations.'



The record sales were driven by the popular Fleetwood RV® Discovery and the new Discovery LXE® 36HQ with a fixed island, as well as the all-new Holiday Rambler® Nautica, a one-of-a-kind Class A Diesel with 340HP and Aqua-hot 250D.



'Overall the show was a huge success in part because of our valuable partnership with General RV,' said Bill Reith, Vice President and General Manager for REV Recreation Group. 'We're delighted to jumpstart 2021.'



About REV Recreation Group

REV Recreation Group, Inc. (RRG) is a REV Group® company and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry's most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach, Fleetwood RV and Holiday Rambler. REV Recreation Group is headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location. In addition, RRG operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.



