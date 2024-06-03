OCALA, Fla - June 3, 2024 - REV Specialty Vehicles Segment, which includes fire apparatus manufacturing subsidiary E-ONE, announces Gary Feldmann has been named the vice president and general manager for the E-ONE facilities in Ocala, FL and Hamburg, NY, effective today. Feldmann reports to Mike Virnig, president, REV Specialty Vehicles Segment.

With significant experience in improving operational efficiencies, Feldmann, most recently, was the President and General Manager of the Fruit & Vegetable division for JBT Corporation, a custom solutions primary and secondary processing equipment manufacturer. Prior to that, Feldmann was the Chief Operating Officer at R.A. Jones, a high-speed custom primary and secondary packaging equipment company. Feldmann also spent ten years as the director of worldwide operations at TW Metals/O'Neal Steel. He began his career in various manufacturing manager roles working for Meritor WABCO Automotive, Rockwell Automotive and Emerson Electric Sweco Division.

"Gary is a proven team leader and mentor with an impressive record in improving business operations and workflow processes as well as developing high-performing, collaborative teams," said Mike Virnig, president, REV Specialty Vehicles Segment. "With E-ONE celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Gary's expertise in operational excellence and business development makes him the ideal leader to continue to grow the E-ONE legacy and brand across North America."

Feldmann holds a master's degree and a bachelor's degree in business administration as well as an associate of arts degree in Economics, all from Thomas More College. He is Six Sigma Black Belt trained and has attended the Leadership as Practice (LAP) from London School of Business and the Lead Change Program from IMD Business School in Switzerland.

###

About E-ONE, Inc.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, E-ONE is a leading fire apparatus manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks, rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is an industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through two segments: Specialty Vehicles and Recreational Vehicles. The Specialty Vehicles Segment provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances and fire apparatus) and commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers). REV Group's Recreational Vehicles Segment manufactures a variety of RVs from Class B vans to Class A motorhomes. REV Group's portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

